Giants vs Commanders prediction: Latest 2022 NFL Odds, Spread, Preview

Giants vs Commanders prediction and matchup preview

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders keep ending up tied this season. They tied 20-20 in overtime in Week 13, and they enter Sunday night tied with 7-5-1 records as both hope to make the playoffs along with the rest of the NFC East.

But the NFL Week 15 odds have the Commanders spread looking better as a 4.5-point home favorite. The team had a bye week to prepare for this rematch while the Giants lost 48-22 against the Eagles. The Giants have one win in their last six games.

The Giants have scored more than 24 points in just one game this season, and that was 27-24 overseas in London against the Packers. This team had a very specific way of winning games earlier this season with a blitz-happy defense and an offense that was successful late in games. But this method for rookie coach Brian Daboll has struggled against better opponents as the season has wore on and the receiving corps has been injured. Running back Saquon Barkley also hasn’t been 100%, which hurts the Giants odds in any game.

The Commanders are also a bottom-quarter scoring team, but the defense has been thriving as of late. The quarterback play has improved with Taylor Heinicke starting over Carson Wentz, and the team has a solid trio of wide receivers in Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, and rookie Jahan Dotson recently returned to score the game-tying touchdown against the Giants in Week 13.

An important game for both the Giants odds and Commanders odds of making the playoffs, this should be another good, close one on Sunday night. It usually is close when these teams meet in the NFC East.

Players to watch in the Giants vs Commanders 2022 game

The key players in this game according to our experts are:

New York Giants

Saquon Barkley: With most Giants games finishing close, the team’s success largely hinges on Barkley at running back. When he rushes for at least 70 yards this year, the Giants are 7-1. When Barkley is under 70 yards, the Giants are 0-4-1, including the tie with Washington when he had 63 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. The Giants need to get their franchise back going in this one.

Washington Commanders

Jahan Dotson: In a loaded rookie wideout draft class, first-round pick Dotson was largely forgotten at midseason due to injury. He caught four touchdowns by Week 4, but he did not play again until Week 10. He scored his first touchdown since Week 4 by weaving through the New York defense in the final two minutes to bring that game to overtime and ultimately a tie. His 54 yards were his second most in a game this season and he could be a weapon again for this matchup.

Our best Giants vs Commanders predictions of the game this Sunday night

We have two NFL Week 15 predictions for this Giants vs Commanders game that should give one of these teams a great push for a wild card spot.

Giants vs. Commanders Point Spread Pick: Giants +4.5 (-110)

The Giants vs. Commanders spread opened with the Commanders as a 4.5-point home favorite, and the line has been fairly consistent leading into game day.

This game might be now or never for the Giants if they are to recover from this 1-4-1 slump after a 6-1 start to the season. The good news is Washington defensive end Chase Young was hoping to make his season debut in this game, but he will hold off another week and will not play, bringing a sigh of relief to Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Washington has been a great opponent for Jones, who is 4-1-1 against them with the only loss coming last year in a 30-29 game that was also a night game. He completes 70.4% of his passes against this defense with 10 touchdowns and only three interceptions – better than his numbers against most defenses. He completed 80.7% of his passes in Week 13, but the Giants could not finish the game off despite the late lead, and Jones needed about 10 more yards in overtime to set up kicker Graham Gano for a better kick. Gano missed a 58-yard field goal to bring about the 20-20 tie.

While the Giants do not score much, the same can be said of Washington. The Commanders’ only game with more than 28 points was the 32-21 upset in Philadelphia, which included a fumble return on the final play. The Giants can keep this one close and certainly much closer than last week’s blowout against the Eagles.

This is a rematch of a division game from two weeks ago that ended in a tie. These teams know each other well and it should be close again. We’ll take the Giants spread with the points to cover for your NFL bet of the week.

Commanders Prop Pick: Terry McLaurin Over 62.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Terry McLaurin is a very good No. 1 wide receiver who has been money against the Giants in his career. In six career meetings with the Giants, McLaurin has never had fewer than 74 yards. He also has three 100-yard games, including 105 yards just two weeks ago.

The Giants have struggled more on defense in recent weeks. With McLaurin feeling comfortable with Heinicke and his history of dominating the Giants, he should be a strong prop bet for this game. Take his over.

Frequently asked questions about the Giants vs Commanders game in Week 15

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

How have the Giants done as an underdog?

The Giants are 7-2 ATS as an underdog this season. No team has more wins and no team (min. six games) has a better winning percentage this season as an underdog than the Giants.

How has Ron Rivera done as a home favorite in Washington?

Since 2020 under Ron Rivera, the Commanders are 3-3 ATS as a home favorite. As a home team in general, they are 11-10-2 ATS. As a favorite in general, Washington is 7-5 ATS since 2020, the third-best record in that time.

What is a Daniel Jones trend to watch for?

The Giants are 1-4-1 when Daniel Jones throws more than 30 passes this season, including Week 13’s tie with Washington. In his career, Jones is 2-15 in games where he throws at least 37 passes, but one of those wins was a 41-35 win over Washington in 2019.