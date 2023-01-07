Betting
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia: Weigh-In Results & Betting Odds
Earlier today, those participating in the event headlined by Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia weighed in at the Marriot Marquis in downtown Washington, D.C. The weigh-in was successful as those involved in the main cards did not suffer from a scale fail. Here are the weigh-in results from earlier this afternoon, along with the latest betting odds for this event which will be streamed live on Showtime PPV & PPV.com
GERVONTA ‘TANK' DAVIS VS. HECTOR LUIS GARCIA BETTING ODDS
Per DraftKings, Gervonta Davis is the favorite at -1600, and Hector Luis Garcia is the underdog at +800.
Gervonta ‘Tank' Davis: Decision +350; KO/TKO -400
Draw: +2500
Hector Luis Garcia: Decision +1400; KO/TKO +1800
GERVONTA ‘TANK' DAVIS VS. HECTOR LUIS GARCIA WEIGH-IN RESULTS
SHOWTIME PPV
Live on SHOWTIME PPV at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT
WBA Lightweight World Championship – 12 Rounds
Referee: Albert Earl Brown; Judges: Dave Moretti (Nev.), Stephen Rados (Md.), Wayne Smith (Va.)
IBF Interim Welterweight Championship – 12 Rounds
Referee: Malik Waleed; Judges: David Braslow (Md.), Tammye Jenkins (Wash. D.C.), Paul Wallace (Md.)
IBF Welterweight World Title Eliminator – 12 Rounds
Referee: Brent Bovell; Judges: David Braslow (Md.), Tammye Jenkins (Wash. D.C.), Paul Wallace (Md.)
Super Middleweight Bout – 12 Rounds
Referee: Malik Waleed; Judges: Stephen Rados (Md.), Wayne Smith (Md.), Paul Wallace (Md.)
SHOWTIME PPV COUNTDOWN
Stream Live at 6:45 p.m. ET/3:45 p.m. PT
on the SHOWTIME SPORTS® YouTube Channel and the
Super Welterweight Bout – Eight/10 Rounds
Vito Mielnicki, Jr. – 153 ¼ lbs.
Omar Rosales – 152 ¾ lbs.
Referee: David Braslow; Judges: Wayne Smith (Va.), Stephen Rados (Md.), Paul Wallace (Md.)
Super Lightweight Bout – Eight Rounds
Brandun Lee – 141 ½ lbs.
Diego Luque – 141 ¼ lbs.
Referee: Brent Bovell; Judges: Wayne Smith (Va.), Stephen Rados (Md.), Paul Wallace (Md.)
Note: Contracted weight 143 pounds.
Super Welterweight Bout – Eight Rounds
Travon Marshall – 149 ¾ lbs.
Shawn West – 151 ¼ lbs.
Referee: David Braslow; Judges: Tammye Jenkins (Wash. D.C), Manuel Vicens (Va.), Wayne Smith (Va.) Note: Contracted weight 152 pounds.