Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia: Weigh-In Results & Betting Odds

Published

34 mins ago

on

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia: Weigh-In Results & Betting Odds
Photo Credit:Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Earlier today, those participating in the event headlined by Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia weighed in at the Marriot Marquis in downtown Washington, D.C. The weigh-in was successful as those involved in the main cards did not suffer from a scale fail. Here are the weigh-in results from earlier this afternoon, along with the latest betting odds for this event which will be streamed live on Showtime PPV & PPV.com

GERVONTA ‘TANK' DAVIS VS. HECTOR LUIS GARCIA BETTING ODDS

Per DraftKings, Gervonta Davis is the favorite at -1600, and Hector Luis Garcia is the underdog at +800.

Gervonta ‘Tank' Davis: Decision +350; KO/TKO -400

Draw: +2500

Hector Luis Garcia: Decision +1400; KO/TKO +1800

GERVONTA ‘TANK' DAVIS VS. HECTOR LUIS GARCIA WEIGH-IN RESULTS

SHOWTIME PPV

Live on SHOWTIME PPV at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

WBA Lightweight World Championship – 12 Rounds

Gervonta Davis – 134 lbs.Photo Credit: Amanda Westcott/Showtime

Héctor Luis Garcia – 134 lbs. Photo Credit: Amanda Westcott/Showtime

Referee: Albert Earl Brown; Judges: Dave Moretti (Nev.), Stephen Rados (Md.), Wayne Smith (Va.)

IBF Interim Welterweight Championship – 12 Rounds

Jaron Ennis – 145 ½ lbs. Karen Chukhadzhian – 146 ¼ lbs.Photo Credit: Amanda Westcott/Showtime

Referee: Malik Waleed; Judges: David Braslow (Md.), Tammye Jenkins (Wash. D.C.), Paul Wallace (Md.)

IBF Welterweight World Title Eliminator – 12 Rounds

Rashidi Ellis – 146 ¼ lbs.;Roiman Villa – 145 ¾ lbs. Photo Credit: Amanda Westcott/Showtime

Referee: Brent Bovell; Judges: David Braslow (Md.), Tammye Jenkins (Wash. D.C.), Paul Wallace (Md.)

Super Middleweight Bout – 12 Rounds

Demetrius Andrade – 167 lbs.; Demond Nicholson – 167 ¼ lbs.Photo Credit: Amanda Westcott/Showtime

Referee: Malik Waleed; Judges: Stephen Rados (Md.), Wayne Smith (Md.), Paul Wallace (Md.)

SHOWTIME PPV COUNTDOWN

Stream Live at 6:45 p.m. ET/3:45 p.m. PT

on the SHOWTIME SPORTS® YouTube Channel and the

SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook Page 

Super Welterweight Bout – Eight/10 Rounds

Vito Mielnicki, Jr. – 153 ¼ lbs.

Omar Rosales – 152 ¾ lbs.

Referee: David Braslow; Judges: Wayne Smith (Va.), Stephen Rados (Md.), Paul Wallace (Md.)

Super Lightweight Bout – Eight Rounds

Brandun Lee – 141 ½ lbs.

Diego Luque – 141 ¼ lbs.

Referee: Brent Bovell; Judges: Wayne Smith (Va.), Stephen Rados (Md.), Paul Wallace (Md.)

Note: Contracted weight 143 pounds.

Super Welterweight Bout – Eight Rounds

Travon Marshall – 149 ¾ lbs.

Shawn West – 151 ¼ lbs.

Referee: David Braslow; Judges: Tammye Jenkins (Wash. D.C), Manuel Vicens (Va.), Wayne Smith (Va.) Note: Contracted weight 152 pounds.

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York City, Abe grew up in a family who were and still are die-hard boxing fans. He started contributing boxing articles to NYF in 2017. Abe through his hard work, has made his way up the ranks and is now the editor at NYFights. He is also a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA).

