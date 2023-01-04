Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia: Betting Odds
3 hours ago
Abraham Gonzalez
Showtime Boxing will host its first event of the year as Gervonta ‘Tank' Davis puts his undefeated record on the line and a future date with Ryan Garcia against super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia. There will be plenty of eyes locked into this fight as ‘Tank' draws not only the fans of the sport but also those within pop-culture. In order to get you ready for the fight, here are the latest odds according to Draft Kings who is also sponsoring the event.
In looking at the round betting, the odds makers are seeing something occurring between rounds five through ten. Gervonta Davis' last three fights have resulted in TKO (8th round), unanimous decision and TKO (6th round).
The odds makers aren't giving much of a chance for Hector Luis Garcia to knockout or stop Gervonta ‘Tank' Davis so if you are a Garcia backer, taking a gamble on one of these rounds can potentially lead to a big payoff.
Born and raised in the Bronx, New York City, Abe grew up in a family who were and still are die-hard boxing fans. He started contributing boxing articles to NYF in 2017. Abe through his hard work, has made his way up the ranks and is now the editor at NYFights. He is also a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA).