Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia: Betting Odds

3 hours ago

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia: Betting Odds

Showtime Boxing will host its first event of the year as Gervonta ‘Tank' Davis puts his undefeated record on the line and a future date with Ryan Garcia against super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia. There will be plenty of eyes locked into this fight as ‘Tank' draws not only the fans of the sport but also those within pop-culture. In order to get you ready for the fight, here are the latest odds according to Draft Kings who is also sponsoring the event.

GERVONTA ‘TANK' DAVIS VS. HECTOR LUIS GARCIA BETTING ODDS

Prediction 1

Davis by TKO/KO

-400

Odds from

Prediction 2

Garcia by TKO/KO

+1800

Odds from

Per DraftKings, Gervonta Davis is the favorite at -1600, and Hector Luis Garcia is the underdog at +800.

Gervonta ‘Tank' Davis: Decision +350; KO/TKO -400

Draw: +2500

Hector Luis Garcia: Decision +1400; KO/TKO +1800

HOW TO BET ON GERVONTA ‘TANK' DAVIS

Prediction 1

Davis by Decision

+350

Odds from

Prediction 2

Davis to Win

-1600

Odds from

Round Betting

Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 1 +2500
Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 2 +2000
Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 3 +1600
Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 4 +1200
Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 5 +900
Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 6 +800
Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 7 +800
Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 8 +800
Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 9 +800
Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 10 +900
Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 11 +1200

Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 12 +1600

Photo Credit: Jose Pineiro/SHOWTIME®

In looking at the round betting, the odds makers are seeing something occurring between rounds five through ten. Gervonta Davis' last three fights have resulted in TKO (8th round), unanimous decision and TKO (6th round).

HOW TO BET ON HECTOR LUIS GARCIA

Prediction 1

Garcia to Win

+800

BET HERE >

Odds from

Prediction 2

Garcia by Decision

+1400

BET HERE >

Odds from

Round Betting
Hector Luis Garcia to Win In Round 1 +10000
Hector Luis Garcia to Win In Round 2 +10000
Hector Luis Garcia to Win In Round 3 +10000
Hector Luis Garcia to Win In Round 4 +10000
Hector Luis Garcia to Win In Round 5 +10000
Hector Luis Garcia to Win In Round 6 +10000
Hector Luis Garcia to Win In Round 7 +10000
Hector Luis Garcia to Win In Round 8 +10000
Hector Luis Garcia to Win In Round 9 +10000
Hector Luis Garcia to Win In Round 10 +10000
Hector Luis Garcia to Win In Round 11 +10000
Hector Luis Garcia to Win In Round 12 +10000

Photo Credit:Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

The odds makers aren't giving much of a chance for Hector Luis Garcia to knockout or stop Gervonta ‘Tank' Davis so if you are a Garcia backer, taking a gamble on one of these rounds can potentially lead to a big payoff.

GERVONTA ‘TANK' DAVIS VS. HECTOR LUIS GARCIA DATE, START TIME

  • Date: Saturday, January 7  
  • Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT 
  • Main event ringwalks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS ‘TANK' DAVIS VS. GARCIA?

