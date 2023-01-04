Showtime Boxing will host its first event of the year as Gervonta ‘Tank' Davis puts his undefeated record on the line and a future date with Ryan Garcia against super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia. There will be plenty of eyes locked into this fight as ‘Tank' draws not only the fans of the sport but also those within pop-culture. In order to get you ready for the fight, here are the latest odds according to Draft Kings who is also sponsoring the event.

GERVONTA ‘TANK' DAVIS VS. HECTOR LUIS GARCIA BETTING ODDS

Per DraftKings, Gervonta Davis is the favorite at -1600, and Hector Luis Garcia is the underdog at +800.

Gervonta ‘Tank' Davis: Decision +350; KO/TKO -400

Draw: +2500

Hector Luis Garcia: Decision +1400; KO/TKO +1800

HOW TO BET ON GERVONTA ‘TANK' DAVIS

Round Betting

Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 1 +2500 Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 2 +2000 Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 3 +1600 Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 4 +1200 Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 5 +900 Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 6 +800 Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 7 +800 Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 8 +800 Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 9 +800 Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 10 +900 Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 11 +1200 Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 12 +1600

In looking at the round betting, the odds makers are seeing something occurring between rounds five through ten. Gervonta Davis' last three fights have resulted in TKO (8th round), unanimous decision and TKO (6th round).

HOW TO BET ON HECTOR LUIS GARCIA

Round Betting

Hector Luis Garcia to Win In Round 1 +10000

Hector Luis Garcia to Win In Round 2 +10000

Hector Luis Garcia to Win In Round 3 +10000

Hector Luis Garcia to Win In Round 4 +10000

Hector Luis Garcia to Win In Round 5 +10000

Hector Luis Garcia to Win In Round 6 +10000

Hector Luis Garcia to Win In Round 7 +10000

Hector Luis Garcia to Win In Round 8 +10000

Hector Luis Garcia to Win In Round 9 +10000

Hector Luis Garcia to Win In Round 10 +10000

Hector Luis Garcia to Win In Round 11 +10000

Hector Luis Garcia to Win In Round 12 +10000

The odds makers aren't giving much of a chance for Hector Luis Garcia to knockout or stop Gervonta ‘Tank' Davis so if you are a Garcia backer, taking a gamble on one of these rounds can potentially lead to a big payoff.