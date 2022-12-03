Betting
Estrada vs. ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 3: Weigh-In Results & Latest Betting Odds
Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman ‘Chocolatito' Gonzalez 3 will be shown live tomorrow night on DAZN
Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito' Gonzalez made weight Friday ahead of their trilogy match on Saturday night. Estrada (43-3 28 KOs) came in at 115 lbs. while Gonzalez (51-3 41 KOs) came in at. 114.7 lbs., well below the 115 lb limit. The bout airing from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. A trilogy a decade in the making, going back to Gonzalez winning in 2012, Estrada got his revenge via split decision last March. The WBC and Ring Magazine super flyweight belts will be on the line.
JUAN FRANCISCO ESTRADA VS. ROMAN ‘CHOCOLATITO’ GONZALEZ BETTING ODDS
Per BetMGM, Roman ‘Chocolatito' Gonzalez is the favorite at -200, and Juan Francisco Estrada is the underdog at +175.
Roman Gonzalez: Decision +110; KO/TKO +333
Draw: +1600
Juan Francisco Estrada: Decision +300; KO/TKO +600
Here is the running order and the weights from this afternoon.
LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL
4 x 2 mins Super-Featherweight contest
Beatriz Ferreira 129.5lbs vs. Carisse Brown 129.3lbs
Salvador, Bahia, Brazil Lakeland, Florida
Followed by
6 x 3 mins Featherweight contest
Anthony Herrera 119.6lbs vs. Christian Sullivan 119.7lbs
Los Angeles, California Casa Grande, Arizona
Followed by
8 x 3 mins Lightweight contest
Marc Castro 133.6lbs vs. Maickol Lopez 132lbs
Fresno, California Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico
Followed by
10 x 3 mins Middleweight contest
Austin Williams 162.1lbs vs. Simon Madsen 160.6lbs
Houston, Texas Cancun, Mexico
LIVE ON DAZN FROM 6PM MST
10 x 3 mins Flyweight contest
Joselito Velazquez 112.3lbs vs. Cristofer Rosales 112.6lbs
Oaxaca, Mexico Managua, Nicaragua
Followed by
10 x 3 mins WBC USNBC Silver Super-Middleweight title
Diego Pacheco 167.4lbs vs. Adrian Luna 168lbs
Los Angeles, California Ciudad Nezahualcoyotl, México
Followed by
12 x 3 mins WBC World Flyweight title
Julio Cesar Martinez 111lbs vs. Samuel Carmona 111.4lbs
Mexico City, Mexico Las Palmas, Spain
Followed by
12 x 3 mins WBC and Ring Magazine Super-Flyweight titles
Juan Francisco Estrada 115lbs vs. Roman Gonzalez 114.7lbs
Hermosillo, Mexico Managua, Nicaragua