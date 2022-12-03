Estrada vs. ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 3: Weigh-In Results & Latest Betting Odds

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman ‘Chocolatito' Gonzalez 3 will be shown live tomorrow night on DAZN

Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito' Gonzalez made weight Friday ahead of their trilogy match on Saturday night. Estrada (43-3 28 KOs) came in at 115 lbs. while Gonzalez (51-3 41 KOs) came in at. 114.7 lbs., well below the 115 lb limit. The bout airing from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. A trilogy a decade in the making, going back to Gonzalez winning in 2012, Estrada got his revenge via split decision last March. The WBC and Ring Magazine super flyweight belts will be on the line.

JUAN FRANCISCO ESTRADA VS. ROMAN ‘CHOCOLATITO’ GONZALEZ BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Roman ‘Chocolatito' Gonzalez is the favorite at -200, and Juan Francisco Estrada is the underdog at +175.

Roman Gonzalez: Decision +110; KO/TKO +333

Draw: +1600

Juan Francisco Estrada: Decision +300; KO/TKO +600

Here is the running order and the weights from this afternoon.

LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL

4 x 2 mins Super-Featherweight contest

Beatriz Ferreira 129.5lbs vs. Carisse Brown 129.3lbs

Salvador, Bahia, Brazil Lakeland, Florida

Followed by

6 x 3 mins Featherweight contest

Anthony Herrera 119.6lbs vs. Christian Sullivan 119.7lbs

Los Angeles, California Casa Grande, Arizona

Followed by

8 x 3 mins Lightweight contest

Marc Castro 133.6lbs vs. Maickol Lopez 132lbs

Fresno, California Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico

Followed by

10 x 3 mins Middleweight contest

Austin Williams 162.1lbs vs. Simon Madsen 160.6lbs

Houston, Texas Cancun, Mexico

LIVE ON DAZN FROM 6PM MST

10 x 3 mins Flyweight contest

Joselito Velazquez 112.3lbs vs. Cristofer Rosales 112.6lbs

Oaxaca, Mexico Managua, Nicaragua

Followed by

10 x 3 mins WBC USNBC Silver Super-Middleweight title

Diego Pacheco 167.4lbs vs. Adrian Luna 168lbs

Los Angeles, California Ciudad Nezahualcoyotl, México

Followed by

12 x 3 mins WBC World Flyweight title

Julio Cesar Martinez 111lbs vs. Samuel Carmona 111.4lbs

Mexico City, Mexico Las Palmas, Spain

Followed by

12 x 3 mins WBC and Ring Magazine Super-Flyweight titles

Juan Francisco Estrada 115lbs vs. Roman Gonzalez 114.7lbs

Hermosillo, Mexico Managua, Nicaragua