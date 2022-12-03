Connect with us

Betting Boxing Betting USA

Estrada vs. 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez 3: Weigh-In Results & Latest Betting Odds

Betting Boxing Betting UK

Fury vs. Chisora 3: Weigh-In Results And Latest Betting Odds

Betting Boxing Betting USA Worldwide

Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 3: Predictions & Betting Odds

Betting Boxing Betting UK

Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3: Preview, Prediction & Betting Odds

Betting Boxing Betting UK

Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Betting Boxing Betting

Jose Zepeda vs. Regis Prograis: Weigh-In Results & Betting Odds

Betting Boxing Betting

Jose Zepeda vs. Regis Prograis: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

UFC & MMA Betting

UFC Fight Night 215 Odds: Main Card, Prelims, Analysis and Predictions

UFC & MMA Betting

Lewis vs Spivac Prediction: UFC Vegas 65 Betting Odds and Picks

UFC & MMA Betting

UFC 281 Full Card Predictions, Previews, Live Odds and Betting Lines

Betting

Estrada vs. ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 3: Weigh-In Results & Latest Betting Odds

Published

1 min ago

on

Estrada vs. ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 3: Weigh-In Results & Latest Betting Odds
Photo Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman ‘Chocolatito' Gonzalez 3 will be shown live tomorrow night on DAZN

Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito' Gonzalez made weight Friday ahead of their trilogy match on Saturday night. Estrada (43-3 28 KOs) came in at  115 lbs. while Gonzalez (51-3 41 KOs) came in at. 114.7 lbs., well below the 115 lb limit. The bout airing from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. A trilogy a decade in the making, going back to Gonzalez winning in 2012, Estrada got his revenge via split decision last March. The WBC and Ring Magazine super flyweight belts will be on the line.

Prediction 1

Chocolatito by Decision

+110

BET HERE >

Odds from

Prediction 2

Estrada by Decision

+300

BET HERE >

Odds from

JUAN FRANCISCO ESTRADA VS. ROMAN ‘CHOCOLATITO’ GONZALEZ BETTING ODDS

December 2, 2022; Glendale, AZ, USA; Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman Gonzalez pose after weighing in for their December 3, 2022 bout at Diamond Desert Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

Per BetMGM, Roman ‘Chocolatito' Gonzalez is the favorite at -200, and Juan Francisco Estrada is the underdog at +175.

Roman Gonzalez: Decision +110; KO/TKO +333

Draw: +1600

Juan Francisco Estrada: Decision +300; KO/TKO +600

Prediction 1

Chocolatito to Win

-200

BET HERE >

Odds from

Prediction 2

Estrada to Win

+175

BET HERE >

Odds from

Here is the running order and the weights from this afternoon.

LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL

4 x 2 mins Super-Featherweight contest

Beatriz Ferreira 129.5lbs      vs.     Carisse Brown 129.3lbs
Salvador, Bahia, Brazil  Lakeland, Florida

Followed by

6 x 3 mins Featherweight contest

Anthony Herrera 119.6lbs    vs.     Christian Sullivan 119.7lbs
Los Angeles, California          Casa Grande, Arizona

Followed by

8 x 3 mins Lightweight contest

Marc Castro 133.6lbs  vs.     Maickol Lopez 132lbs
Fresno, California         Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico

Followed by

10 x 3 mins Middleweight contest

Austin Williams 162.1lbs      vs.     Simon Madsen 160.6lbs
Houston, Texas   Cancun, Mexico

LIVE ON DAZN FROM 6PM MST

10 x 3 mins Flyweight contest

Joselito Velazquez 112.3lbs  vs.     Cristofer Rosales 112.6lbs
Oaxaca, Mexico            Managua, Nicaragua

Followed by

10 x 3 mins WBC USNBC Silver Super-Middleweight title

Diego Pacheco    167.4lbs    vs.     Adrian Luna 168lbs
Los Angeles, California Ciudad Nezahualcoyotl, México

Followed by

12 x 3 mins WBC World Flyweight title

Julio Cesar Martinez 111lbs vs.     Samuel Carmona 111.4lbs
Mexico City, Mexico     Las Palmas, Spain

Followed by

12 x 3 mins WBC and Ring Magazine Super-Flyweight titles

Juan Francisco Estrada 115lbs vs. Roman Gonzalez 114.7lbs
Hermosillo, Mexico               Managua, Nicaragua

Related Topics:

Continue Reading