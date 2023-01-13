Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw: Weigh-In Results, Betting Odds & Live Stream

Fans of the heavyweights have, or should have, the Top Rank card running Saturday on their To Do list. Efe Ajagba, age 28, holds a 16-1 mark, while 30 year old Stephan Shaw is 18-0. Both have KO capability. Now, did we see anything at the Friday weigh in to indicate who might have an edge going into the Top Rank/ESPN main event presentation?

Probably not, though Ajagba gets a point for successful chopsbusting. At their photog faceoff, Ajagba indicated that Shaw had stankbreath by clearing the air in front of his face with his hand.



Shaw didn’t get irked, nor did he react angrily when Ajagba positioned his left arm to be in front of Shaw as photogs snapped pics. Does it mean anything? Impossible to know; but we at NYF are always amped for this sort of mini crossroads clash. Here’s more info on the card

• Efe Ajagba 235 1/4 vs. Stephan Shaw 239.5

(Heavyweight — 10 Rounds)

• Guido Vianello 239 lbs vs. Jonnie Rice 274 1/4 lbs

(Heavyweight — 10 Rounds)

• Abraham Nova 129 lbs vs. Adam Lopez 129 lbs

(Junior Lightweight — 10 Rounds)

• Haven Brady Jr. 132 3/4 lbs vs. Ruben Cervera 130 1/4 lbs

(Lightweight— 8 Rounds)

• Bryce Mills 143 lbs vs. Margarito Hernandez 144 1/4 lbs

(Welterweight — 6/4 Rounds)

• Floyd Diaz 122 lbs vs. Edwin Rodriguez 121.5 lbs

(Junior Featherweight — 8 Rounds)

• Brian Norman Jr. 149 lbs vs. Rodrigo Damian Coria 148 1/4 lbs

(Welterweight — 8 Rounds)

• Bruce Carrington 128 lbs vs. Juan Antonio Lopez 127.5 lbs

(Featherweight — 6 Rounds)

• Dante Benjamin Jr. 174 lbs vs. Emmanueal Austin 175 lbs

(Light Heavyweight— 6 Rounds)

EFE AJAGBA VS. STEPHAN SHAW BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Stephan Shaw is the favorite at -150, and Efe Ajagba is the underdog at +138.

Stephan Shaw: Decision +125; KO/TKO +400

Draw: +1200

Efe Ajagba: Decision +275; KO/TKO +450

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS EFE AJAGBA VS. STEPHAN SHAW?

US: ESPN, ESPN+ & ESPN Deportes

ESPN, ESPN+ & ESPN Deportes UK: Sky Sport

EFE AJAGBA VS. STEPHAN SHAW FIGHT DATE, START TIME

Date: Saturday, January 14

Saturday, January 14 Undercard: (ESPN+) 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT

(ESPN+) 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT Main card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.