Connect with us

Betting Boxing Betting New York

Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw: Weigh-In Results, Betting Odds & Live Stream

UFC & MMA Betting

Strickland vs. Imavov Prediction: UFC Fight Night 217 Betting Odds and Picks

UFC & MMA Betting

UFC Fight Night 217 Odds: Main Card, Prelims, Analysis and Predictions

Boxing Betting Canada Worldwide

Who Is WBC Light Flyweight Champion Kim Clavel?

Boxing Betting New York Worldwide

Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Betting Boxing Betting USA

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia: Weigh-In Results & Betting Odds

Betting Boxing Betting USA Worldwide

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia: Betting Odds

Betting New York

Jets vs Seahawks prediction: Latest 2022 NFL Odds, Spread, Preview

Betting New York

Colts vs Giants prediction: Best 2022 NFL Odds, Spread, Preview

Betting Boxing Betting Japan Worldwide

Kazuto Ioka vs. Joshua Franco: Preview, Prediction & Betting Odds

Betting

Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw: Weigh-In Results, Betting Odds & Live Stream

Published

5 hours ago

on

Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw: Weigh-In Results, Betting Odds & Live Stream
Photo Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Fans of the heavyweights have, or should have, the Top Rank card running Saturday on their To Do list. Efe Ajagba, age 28, holds a 16-1 mark, while 30 year old Stephan Shaw is 18-0. Both have KO capability. Now, did we see anything at the Friday weigh in to indicate who might have an edge going into the Top Rank/ESPN main event presentation?

Probably not, though Ajagba gets a point for successful chopsbusting. At their photog faceoff, Ajagba indicated that Shaw had stankbreath by clearing the air in front of his face with his hand.

No, Shaw didn’t take the bait and expend energy being offended

Shaw didn’t get irked, nor did he react angrily when Ajagba positioned his left arm to be in front of Shaw as photogs snapped pics. Does it mean anything? Impossible to know; but we at NYF are always amped for this sort of mini crossroads clash. Here’s more info on the card

Watch the fight on ESPN+ >>

    •  Efe Ajagba 235 1/4 vs. Stephan Shaw 239.5
(Heavyweight — 10 Rounds)

Prediction 1

Ajagba to Win

+138

BET HERE >

Odds from

Prediction 2

Shaw to Win

-150

BET HERE >

Odds from

   •   Guido Vianello 239 lbs vs. Jonnie Rice 274 1/4 lbs
(Heavyweight — 10 Rounds)

Prediction 1

Vianello to Win

+110

BET HERE >

Odds from

Prediction 2

Rice to Win

-125

BET HERE >

Odds from

(ESPN+)  Watch the fight on ESPN+ >>

•  Abraham Nova 129 lbs vs. Adam Lopez 129 lbs
(Junior Lightweight — 10 Rounds)

Prediction 1

Lopez to Win

-125

BET HERE >

Odds from

Prediction 2

Nova to Win

+110

BET HERE >

Odds from

•    Haven Brady Jr. 132 3/4 lbs vs. Ruben Cervera 130 1/4 lbs
(Lightweight— 8 Rounds)

•  Bryce Mills 143 lbs vs. Margarito Hernandez 144 1/4 lbs
(Welterweight — 6/4 Rounds)

•   Floyd Diaz 122 lbs vs. Edwin Rodriguez 121.5 lbs
(Junior Featherweight — 8 Rounds)

•    Brian Norman Jr. 149 lbs vs. Rodrigo Damian Coria 148 1/4 lbs
(Welterweight — 8 Rounds)

•    Bruce Carrington 128 lbs vs. Juan Antonio Lopez 127.5 lbs
(Featherweight — 6 Rounds)

•    Dante Benjamin Jr. 174 lbs vs. Emmanueal Austin 175 lbs
(Light Heavyweight— 6 Rounds)

EFE AJAGBA VS. STEPHAN SHAW BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Stephan Shaw is the favorite at -150, and Efe Ajagba is the underdog at +138.

Stephan Shaw: Decision +125; KO/TKO +400

Draw: +1200

Efe Ajagba: Decision +275; KO/TKO +450

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS EFE AJAGBA VS. STEPHAN SHAW?

  • US: ESPN, ESPN+ & ESPN Deportes
  • UK: Sky Sport

EFE AJAGBA VS. STEPHAN SHAW FIGHT DATE, START TIME

  • Date: Saturday, January 14   
  • Undercard: (ESPN+) 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT
  • Main card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT
  • Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

Related Topics:

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

Continue Reading