David Benavidez Boxing Record: Bombs Fly From Benavidez

Entering Saturday's Benavidez vs Andrade WBC World Super Middleweight Title fight in Las Vegas Nevada, David Benavidez's boxing record is 27-0 with 23 KO's.

Benavidez — a 26-year-old fighting out of Phoenix, Arizona, and the -400 favorite for Saturday's fight against Demetrius Andrade — produced a number of highlight reel knockouts in his quest to winning the Interim WBC World Super Middleweight Title against Caleb Plant via unanimous decision back in March.

While Benavidez didn't finish Plant in that fight, many people are predicting that Benavidez will defend his Interim belt in a devastating, fan-friendly fashion come Saturday. We break down Benavidez's record and outline his key moments ahead of this clash.

David Benavidez Boxing Record: Warpath to the Belt

Perhaps the most impressive victory we've seen in David Benavidez's boxing record to date is when he defeated Kyrone Davis via seventh round TKO (corner stoppage) back in November of 2021.

Benavidez — who is 6 foot, 2 inches tall — looked like the much bigger fighter against Davis in their fight (as he usually does in the Super Middleweight division), and began cracking Davis with a right cross that, considering Benavidez's 74.5 inch reach, acted like a jab; which set Davis up to be vulnerable against Benavidez's patented hooks from both the left and right side.

Once Benavidez began landing these with brutal consistency, the fight was all but finished. Then, after Benavidez landed a vicious body shot in the seventh round, Davis's corner had seen enough, and threw in the towel to earn Benavidez a TKO victory.

Another incredibly impressive David Benavidez performance came in his last fight against Caleb Plant, which was Benavidez's first defense of the WBC Interim World Super Middleweight belt. There was much bad blood between Benavidez and Plant heading into this fight, as the two had been circling each other for some time.

Despite Benavidez starting the fight in a much slower fashion that he usually does, he was able to chip away at Plant — who had only lost to Canelo Alvarez, prior to the Benavidez fight — round after round before unleashing a flurry of punches in the eighth round that nearly knocked Plant out.

Although Plant was able to escape that eighth round onslaught, the fight was all Benavidez from that point on — proven by the final punch stats showing Benavidez land 210 total shots compared to just 91 for Plant.

Another Impending Interim Defense for Benavidez

Now with the beef against Caleb Plant settled for good, David Benavidez's sights have been set for November 25th, for a showdown against Demetrius Andrade.

Per usual, Benavidez is expected to be the bigger man in the ring on Saturday, and should be able to utilize his crisp jab in order to break through Andrade's guard, in order to ultimately hurt him with hooks and uppercuts.

While it will most likely be the toughest fight of David Benavidez's career, should he win, the only opponent that makes sense for him next would be the reigning WBC World Super Middleweight champion, Canelo Alvarez.

But we'll save that fight for the future. For now, David Benavidez looks to improve to 28-0 with 24 KO's on Saturday.