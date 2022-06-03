Crypto Player Stake Dotcom Sponsoring Naoya Inoue v Nonito Donaire 2

Global cryptocurrency betting and gaming operator Stake.com announces betting partner sponsorship of bantamweight title rematch between Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire

3rd June 2022: Stake.com, a cryptocurrency betting and gaming operator, is excited to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming bantamweight title rematch between Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire on June 7th in Tokyo, Japan.

Their fight in 2019, won by Inoue, was named ESPN Fight of the Year and this year’s WBA, IBF and WBC title fight is one of boxing’s most eagerly anticipated rematches of recent years.

The world bantamweight contest will take place at the 36,000 capacity Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, which has previously hosted high-profile UFC and NBA events, and will be screened to fight fans live across Japan exclusively on Amazon Prime.

The contest marks Stake.com’s second high profile boxing sponsorship in Japan in recent months, with the brand having previously been ringside for April’s World Middleweight unification bout between Gennady Golovkin and Ryōta Murata, underling Stake.com’s continuing commitment to supporting the biggest occasions in global boxing.

As the official betting partner of the event, Stake.com branding will feature heavily in the ring and across the stadium inventory. The brand will also be offering market-leading odds and double winnings on fight winner bets if the match ends in a KO/TKO on any of the Stake logos displayed around the ring.

This latest partnership complements Stake.com’s extensive global sports sponsorship portfolio including deals with the UFC, soccer legend Sergio Aguero and English football club Watford FC, along with international multi-platinum artist Drake.

Dominic Rae, Sponsorships Manager for Stake.com, said: “We’re delighted to continue to support the biggest events in boxing across the globe and are very excited to become the official betting partner for Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire.

“Like all boxing purists, everyone at Stake.com can’t wait for the rematch and hope this fight is every bit as memorable as the first brilliant bout between these two elite fighters.”

More information about Stake.com

Founded in 2017, Stake.com is one of the leading and fastest-growing operators in the cryptocurrency sports betting and gaming sectors worldwide. In a little over four years, its casino site and sportsbook platform has risen to equate for over six percent of total global Bitcoin transactions, with 15 percent of all worldwide Dogecoin transactions carried out through Stake.com.

At the heart of the rapid success of Stake.com has been the brand’s focus on community, fostered through its VIP rewards programme and the use of pioneering technology integrations such as live chat and content streaming.

Stake.com boast an extensive global sponsorship portfolio including partnerships with Canadian superstar Drake, English football team Watford FC, Argentine soccer legend Sergio Aguero, the UFC and many more.