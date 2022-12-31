Colts vs Giants prediction: Best 2022 NFL Odds, Spread, Preview

Indiana Colts vs New York Giants prediction for week 17

Sitting at 8-6-1 for the season, the Giants are poised to make a playoff run for the first time since 2016. Last week they lost a close one in Minnesota (as expected). Why do we say that? Well, for starters, the Vikings just keep winning all those one-score games. Even though the New York Giants outgained them 445-353, the Vikings scored 61-yard field goal at the end of regulation to take home the W.

Still, we like the grit and toughness the New York team plays with, and this has to be attributed to coach Brian Daboll and his staff.

Unfortunately, we cannot say the same for the Indiana Colts. The team had a surprising victory in its first game with interim coach Jeff Saturday on November 13 against the Raiders, but it has been all going downhill since then. Indiana is on a five-game losing streak and the performance on MNF last week versus the Chargers at home was the cherry on top of the sundae. The Colts showed incredible ineptitude when it came to offensive football and quarterback Nick Foles was sacked 7 times. It is absolutely clear that this position is very problematic for the team as Ryan, Ehlinger, and Foles have all struggled this year.

Giants vs Colts game information for January 1st 2023

Current Giants ML odds: -250

Current spread: Giants -5.5 @ -110

Kick-off time: January 1st 2023 at 13:00 ET

The top Colts vs Giants predictions for their 2022 matchup

We have two main predictions for the game between the Colts and the Giants on Sunday. Bear in mind that the latest Giants odds for this game might have changed between now and the time you are placing your bets.

Indiana vs New York Spread betting: Giants -5.5 @ -110

You saw that coming a mile away. The Colts are already making vacation plans while New York has got no intention of letting up. The Giants’ odds of making the playoffs are currently at -1000 which seems very solid, but things can go wrong. We don’t expect any starters to rest for the Giants in this one. So it seems like our main Colts vs Giants prediction is pretty obvious

The line also doesn’t make a lot of sense. The Colts were a 3.5-point underdog at home versus the Chargers. Now they get only 5.5 points against New York. Bow, granted, we got the Giants ranked below the Chargers but by very little.

Motivation also has to platy a factor in this one as we think the team from Indiana will simply check out mentally. This was visible in their last outing where the defense did its best, but the offense produced nothing.

This week we will see the same Colts offense and we think the defense will simply bail on them. Nick Foles looks exceptionally underwhelming and seems like he is afraid of being hit. He got rid of the ball very quickly in his last game without even focusing on progression. The motivation for the Colts will be low and we see them losing by more than a TD.

Giants hosting the Colts player prop pick: Daniel Jones Passing TDs – Over 1.5 @ +165

The seasonal trend is against us on this one, but we are going to buck it. Daniel Jones has thrown for 2 passing touchdowns in just three games this season. This is why we are buying low here. The odds of +165 are too good to pass up against a team whose defense will likely not show up at all for the game.

We expect the Giants to take it easy on Saquan Barkley especially if they take the lead early. Once in the red zone, there will be passing plays because coach Daboll will likely try to breathe some confidence in his quarterback. Hence, this is our Colts vs Giants prediction on the player props.

