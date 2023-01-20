Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith: Weigh-In Results & Betting Odds

CHRIS EUBANK JR. VS. LIAM SMITH BETTING ODDS Per BetMGM, Chris Eubank Jr. is the favorite at -250, and Liam Smith is the underdog at +220. Chris Eubank Jr.: Decision +110; KO/TKO +250 Draw: +1600 Liam Smith: Decision +350; KO/TKO +700

Below is the press release from Boxxer with all of the results from earlier today. All photos by Lawrence Lustig for Boxxer.

Manchester, England – (January 20, 2022) – The time for talking is almost over. In a little over 24hrs from now, bitter rivals Chris Eubank Jr and Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith will enter the ring to bring their long-running war of words to a climactic conclusion. The two middleweights are very different characters and both have stated an open dislike for one another. Fight week has seen their antagonism intensify by the day, with Smith particularly incensed by Eubank’s comments about economic conditions in his home city of Liverpool. Today the two faced off for the final time before Saturday night’s showdown, with both making weight at the official pre-fight weigh-ins inside the Manchester Central events complex. Bookmakers largely have the fight as a 50-50 contest, heightening anticipation for a bout which will send the winner forward to huge opportunities on the world stage while pushing the loser several steps back from a world title chance.

Co-main event fighter Richard Riakporhe was all business as he weighed in for his cruiserweight contest with former world champion Krzysztof Glowacki. Burberry model Riakporhe maintained the same icy visage he uses on the catwalk as he faced off with Glowacki in a high-stakes encounter which will step him up into world title contests if he wins.

And Manchester man Jack Massey was equally composed as he faced off with former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker. It’s a huge challenge for the former cruiserweight champion, who is stepping up in weight to face the giant New Zealander in search of a victory which would change forever the lives of himself and his expectant partner.

CHRIS EUBANK JR. VS. LIAM SMITH WEIGH-IN RESULTS