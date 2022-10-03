Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn: Live Stream, Fight Card & Betting Odds

We have arrived to fight week in an event titled “Born Rivals,” which will be streamed live on DAZN from the O2 Arena in London. Middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr (32-2) will be coming down to 157 pounds to face undefeated welterweight Conor Benn (21-0), who’s moving up ten pounds for this one. The rivalry is real between the two, and I don’t think we will see these two fighters having a drink after this one.

Benn has been making a name for himself in the U.K, and many were interested to see how he would perform against the next level of welterweights. It took him two rounds in April to beat Chris Van Heerden (28-3-1), which was his only fight this year. Benn looked as though he was going to target a bigger name in the welterweight division, but this opportunity came up, and he will earn twice as much with this fight than he could have with any other contender at 147. How will Benn feel fighting ten pounds heavier is something everyone in boxing will watch out for on Saturday.

Eubank Jr. has been in a weird space as he hasn‘t been able to secure the big names at middleweight, leaving him to take this fight but being well compensated for it. It’s a big risk, as coming further down than the middleweight limit of 160 can potentially put Eubank Jr. in a dangerous position. Although he has made fun of the whole situation, it doesn’t look as though he is worried about making the weight which has a hefty penalty if he doesn’t. Eubank Jr. was seen earlier this year going twelve rounds with Liam Williams (23-4-1), which earned him a unanimous decision victory. Can Eubank Jr. use his size advantage to defeat the smaller but younger Benn?

CHRIS EUBANK JR. VS CONOR BENN BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Chris Eubank Jr. is the favorite at -225, and Conor Benn is the underdog at +185.

Chris Eubank Jr.: Decision +350; KO/TKO -110

Draw: +2000

Conor Benn: Decision +450; KO/TKO +400

CHRIS EUBANK JR. VS. CONOR BENN FIGHT DATE, START TIME

Date: Saturday, Oct. 8

Saturday, Oct. 8 Time: 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT

2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT Main event ringwalks (approx): 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT

These timings are subject to change due to the length of the undercard fights.

They come face-to-face again this week, you DON'T want to miss this 🍿 Watch #EubankJrBenn live on https://t.co/FoiaUucafv worldwide | DAZN PPV in the UK, Ire, Aus & NZ | Available on Virgin Media in the UK | @WassermanBoxing pic.twitter.com/auanmjsjWZ — Eubank Jr vs. Benn on DAZN (@DAZNBoxing) October 3, 2022

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS CHRIS EUBANK JR. VS. CONOR BENN?

U.S.: DAZN

U.K. DAZN PPV

Existing subscribers can pay a one-off fee for the Eubank Jr. vs. Benn card. In the United Kingdom, the fight costs £19.99 on DAZN PPV. In Ireland, the fight costs €19.99. Australian subscribers can watch the fight for $41.99 while existing subscribers in New Zealand can purchase it for $19.99. Non-subscribers, meanwhile, can purchase the fight as well as a one-month subscription at the following prices: £27.98 in the UK, €27.98 in Ireland, $55.98 in Australia, and $34.98 in New Zealand.

CHRIS EUBANK JR. VS. CONOR BENN FIGHT CARD

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn; catchweight

Galal Yafai vs. Gohan Rodriguez Garcia; flyweight

Felix Cash vs. Connor Coyle; middleweight

Ellie Scotney vs. Mary Romero; EBU European women's super bantamweight title

Lyndon Arthur vs. Cesar Hernan Reynoso; light heavyweight

Harlem Eubank vs. David Martin Campillo; super lightweight

Shannon Courtenay vs. Gemma Ruegg; bantamweight

Chloe Watson vs. Nancy Franco; flyweight

Matty Harris vs. Jiri Surmaj; heavyweight

Maisey Rose vs. Judit Hachbold; junior flyweight

