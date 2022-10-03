Connect with us

Betting Boxing Betting

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn: Live Stream, Fight Card & Betting Odds

UFC & MMA Betting

UFC Fight Night 211 Odds: Main Card, Prelims, Analysis and Predictions

UFC & MMA Betting

Dern vs. Yan Prediction: UFC Vegas 61 Betting Odds and Picks

UFC & MMA Betting

How to Bet on MMA - An Online Guide

Betting Boxing Betting

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker: Preview, Prediction & Betting Odds

Boxing Betting

Boxing Predictions [auto_last_update format="Y" before=""]: A Guide To Boxing Betting Picks & Boxing Odds

Announcements Boxing Betting UK

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

UFC & MMA Betting

UFC Fight Night 210 Odds: Main Card, Prelims, Analysis and Predictions

UFC & MMA Betting

Sandhagen vs. Song Prediction: UFC on ESPN+ 68 Betting Odds and Picks

Betting Boxing Betting

Canelo vs. GGG 3: Predictions & Betting Odds

Betting

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn: Live Stream, Fight Card & Betting Odds

Published

49 mins ago

on

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn: Live Stream, Fight Card & Betting Odds

We have arrived to fight week in an event titled “Born Rivals,” which will be streamed live on DAZN from the O2 Arena in London. Middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr (32-2) will be coming down to 157 pounds to face undefeated welterweight Conor Benn (21-0), who’s moving up ten pounds for this one. The rivalry is real between the two, and I don’t think we will see these two fighters having a drink after this one.

Benn has been making a name for himself in the U.K, and many were interested to see how he would perform against the next level of welterweights. It took him two rounds in April to beat Chris Van Heerden (28-3-1), which was his only fight this year. Benn looked as though he was going to target a bigger name in the welterweight division, but this opportunity came up, and he will earn twice as much with this fight than he could have with any other contender at 147. How will Benn feel fighting ten pounds heavier is something everyone in boxing will watch out for on Saturday.

Prediction 1

Benn by KO/TKO

+400

BET HERE >

Odds from

Eubank Jr. has been in a weird space as he hasn‘t been able to secure the big names at middleweight, leaving him to take this fight but being well compensated for it. It’s a big risk, as coming further down than the middleweight limit of 160 can potentially put Eubank Jr. in a dangerous position. Although he has made fun of the whole situation, it doesn’t look as though he is worried about making the weight which has a hefty penalty if he doesn’t. Eubank Jr. was seen earlier this year going twelve rounds with Liam Williams (23-4-1), which earned him a unanimous decision victory. Can Eubank Jr. use his size advantage to defeat the smaller but younger Benn?

Prediction 1

Eubank Jr. by KO/TKO

-110

BET HERE >

Odds from

NYF will be covering this event with a preview and prediction panel while also providing the most up-to-date betting lines, so make sure to bookmark the site and follow us all week.

CHRIS EUBANK JR. VS CONOR BENN BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Chris Eubank Jr. is the favorite at -225, and Conor Benn is the underdog at +185.

Chris Eubank Jr.: Decision +350; KO/TKO -110

Draw: +2000

Conor Benn: Decision +450; KO/TKO +400

Prediction 1

Draw

+2000

BET HERE >

Odds from

CHRIS EUBANK JR. VS. CONOR BENN FIGHT DATE, START TIME

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 8
  • Time:  2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT
  • Main event ringwalks (approx): 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT

These timings are subject to change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS CHRIS EUBANK JR. VS. CONOR BENN?

U.S.: DAZN

U.K. DAZN PPV

Existing subscribers can pay a one-off fee for the Eubank Jr. vs. Benn card. In the United Kingdom, the fight costs £19.99 on DAZN PPV. In Ireland, the fight costs €19.99. Australian subscribers can watch the fight for $41.99 while existing subscribers in New Zealand can purchase it for $19.99. Non-subscribers, meanwhile, can purchase the fight as well as a one-month subscription at the following prices: £27.98 in the UK, €27.98 in Ireland, $55.98 in Australia, and $34.98 in New Zealand.

CHRIS EUBANK JR. VS. CONOR BENN FIGHT CARD

  • Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn; catchweight
  • Galal Yafai vs. Gohan Rodriguez Garcia; flyweight
  • Felix Cash vs. Connor Coyle; middleweight
  • Ellie Scotney vs. Mary Romero; EBU European women's super bantamweight title
  • Lyndon Arthur vs. Cesar Hernan Reynoso; light heavyweight
  • Harlem Eubank vs. David Martin Campillo; super lightweight
  • Shannon Courtenay vs. Gemma Ruegg; bantamweight
  • Chloe Watson vs. Nancy Franco; flyweight
  • Matty Harris vs. Jiri Surmaj; heavyweight
  • Maisey Rose vs. Judit Hachbold; junior flyweight

You can follow Abe on Twitter @abeg718 and subscribe to “The Boxing Rush Hour Show” podcast on all streaming platforms.

Related Topics:

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York City, Abe grew up in a family who were and still are die-hard boxing fans. He started contributing boxing articles to NYF in 2017. Abe through his hard work, has made his way up the ranks and is now the editor at NYFights. He is also a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA).

Continue Reading