Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson: Weigh-In Results & Odds
WHEN IS ORTIZ JR. VS. MCKINSON? DATE, START TIME
Date: Saturday, August 6
Time: 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT/6 p.m. PT/2 a.m. BST
Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. CT/8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST
These timings could change due to the length of the undercard bouts.
WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS VERGIL ORTIZ JR. VS. MICHAEL MCKINSON?
DAZN (The card will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe)
VERGIL ORTIZ JR. VS. MICHAEL MCKINSON BETTING ODDS
Per BetMGM, Vergil Ortiz Jr. is the favorite at -1200, and Michael McKinson is the underdog at +700.
Vergil Ortiz Jr.: Decision +333; KO/TKO -300
Draw +2000
Michael McKinson: Decision +900; KO/TKO +2000