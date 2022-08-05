Connect with us

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson: Weigh-In Results & Odds

Photo Credit: Golden Boy

Vergil Ortiz Jr. came in at 146.6 lbs. Photo Credit: Golden Boy

Michael McKinson came in at 146.8 lbs. Photo Credit: Golden Boy

Both Marlen Esparza(111.8) & Eva Guzman(109) came under the flyweight limit of 112 lbs. Photo Credit: Golden Boy

Maurice Hooker came in at 150 which is over the limit but both teams agreed to the raised weight limit. Photo Credit: Golden Boy

WHEN IS ORTIZ JR. VS. MCKINSON? DATE, START TIME

Date: Saturday, August 6
Time: 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT/6 p.m. PT/2 a.m. BST
Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. CT/8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard bouts. 

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS VERGIL ORTIZ JR. VS. MICHAEL MCKINSON?

DAZN (The card will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe)

VERGIL ORTIZ JR. VS. MICHAEL MCKINSON BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Vergil Ortiz Jr. is the favorite at -1200, and Michael McKinson is the underdog at +700.

Vergil Ortiz Jr.: Decision +333; KO/TKO -300

Draw +2000

Michael McKinson: Decision +900; KO/TKO +2000

