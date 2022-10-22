Triller Fight Club ‘Lineage of Greatness 2’: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Triller Fight Club presents “Lineage of Greatness 2” live on FiteTV tonight.

While it looks to be a very light Saturday evening, Triller Fight Club has a show which will be streaming live on FiteTV later tonight. “Lineage of Greatness 2” is the name of the event, and it will be headlined by undefeated Kenzie Morrison (20-0-2), who is the son of the late Tommy Morrison, and he will be going up against Robert Simms (11-3-1). The card is filled with the sons of former world champions and Hall of Famers and is taking place at the Memorial Hall in Kansas City, KS.

KENZIE MORRISON VS. ROBERT SIMMS BETTING ODDS

Per Draft Kings, Kenzie Morrison is the favorite at -370, and Robert Simms is the underdog at +270.

Kenzie Morrison: Decision +380; KO/TKO -150

Draw: +1200

Robert Simms: Decision +650; KO/TKO +500

KENZIE MORRISON VS. ROBERT SIMMS FIGHT DATE/START TIME

Date: Saturday, Oct. 22

Main card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT; (Prelims begin 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT)

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS KENZIE MORRISON VS. ROBERT SIMMS?

U.S.: FiteTV

KENZIE MORRISON VS. ROBERT SIMMS FIGHT CARD

Kenzie Morrison vs. Robert Simms; heavyweights

Jose Luis Castillo Jr vs. James Roach; junior lightweights

Roberto Duran Jr vs. Jake Robinson; welterweights

Steve Cunningham Jr vs. Andre Scott (Debut); middleweights

Rashid Stevens vs. Deshawn Porter; junior middleweights

John Cantrell vs. Thomas Jones; heavyweights

Gerald McClellan Jr vs. Yavontae Christopher; light heavyweights

Ronnell Burnett vs. Edward Guinn; junior welterweights

Jorge Carlos vs. Aaron Ely; lightweights

