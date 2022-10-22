Triller Fight Club ‘Lineage of Greatness 2’: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Connect with us

Triller Fight Club presents “Lineage of Greatness 2” live on FiteTV tonight.

While it looks to be a very light Saturday evening, Triller Fight Club has a show which will be streaming live on FiteTV later tonight. “Lineage of Greatness 2” is the name of the event, and it will be headlined by undefeated Kenzie Morrison (20-0-2), who is the son of the late Tommy Morrison, and he will be going up against Robert Simms (11-3-1). The card is filled with the sons of former world champions and Hall of Famers and is taking place at the Memorial Hall in Kansas City, KS.

Prediction 1

Kenzie Morrison to Win

-370

Odds from

Prediction 2

Robert Simms to Win

+270

Odds from

KENZIE MORRISON VS. ROBERT SIMMS BETTING ODDS

Per Draft Kings, Kenzie Morrison is the favorite at -370, and Robert Simms is the underdog at +270.

Kenzie Morrison: Decision +380; KO/TKO -150

Draw: +1200

Robert Simms: Decision +650; KO/TKO +500

Prediction 1

Morrison by TKO/KO

-150

Odds from

Prediction 2

Simms by TKO/KO

+500

Odds from

KENZIE MORRISON VS. ROBERT SIMMS FIGHT DATE/START TIME

Date: Saturday, Oct. 22
Main card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT; (Prelims begin 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT)

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS KENZIE MORRISON VS. ROBERT SIMMS?

U.S.: FiteTV 

Prediction 1

Morrison by Decision

+380

Odds from

Prediction 2

Simms by Decision

+650

Odds from

KENZIE MORRISON VS. ROBERT SIMMS FIGHT CARD

  • Kenzie Morrison vs. Robert Simms; heavyweights
  • Jose Luis Castillo Jr vs. James Roach; junior lightweights
  • Roberto Duran Jr vs. Jake Robinson; welterweights
  • Steve Cunningham Jr vs. Andre Scott (Debut); middleweights
  • Rashid Stevens vs. Deshawn Porter; junior middleweights
  • John Cantrell vs. Thomas Jones; heavyweights
  • Gerald McClellan Jr vs. Yavontae Christopher; light heavyweights
  • Ronnell Burnett vs. Edward Guinn; junior welterweights
  • Jorge Carlos vs. Aaron Ely; lightweights

You can follow Abe on Twitter @abeg718 and subscribe to “The Boxing Rush Hour Show” podcast on all streaming platforms. 

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York City, Abe grew up in a family who were and still are die-hard boxing fans. He started contributing boxing articles to NYF in 2017. Abe through his hard work, has made his way up the ranks and is now the editor at NYFights. He is also a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA).

