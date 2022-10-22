Betting
Triller Fight Club ‘Lineage of Greatness 2’: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card
Triller Fight Club presents “Lineage of Greatness 2” live on FiteTV tonight.
While it looks to be a very light Saturday evening, Triller Fight Club has a show which will be streaming live on FiteTV later tonight. “Lineage of Greatness 2” is the name of the event, and it will be headlined by undefeated Kenzie Morrison (20-0-2), who is the son of the late Tommy Morrison, and he will be going up against Robert Simms (11-3-1). The card is filled with the sons of former world champions and Hall of Famers and is taking place at the Memorial Hall in Kansas City, KS.
KENZIE MORRISON VS. ROBERT SIMMS BETTING ODDS
Per Draft Kings, Kenzie Morrison is the favorite at -370, and Robert Simms is the underdog at +270.
Kenzie Morrison: Decision +380; KO/TKO -150
Draw: +1200
Robert Simms: Decision +650; KO/TKO +500
KENZIE MORRISON VS. ROBERT SIMMS FIGHT DATE/START TIME
Date: Saturday, Oct. 22
Main card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT; (Prelims begin 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT)
It’s FIGHT DAY! 😤#LineageofGreatness2 LIVE on @fitetv 7pm PT 🔗 https://t.co/uTNPSepVxR pic.twitter.com/npCw56KXuS
— Triller Fight Club (@trillerfight) October 22, 2022
WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS KENZIE MORRISON VS. ROBERT SIMMS?
U.S.: FiteTV
KENZIE MORRISON VS. ROBERT SIMMS FIGHT CARD
- Kenzie Morrison vs. Robert Simms; heavyweights
- Jose Luis Castillo Jr vs. James Roach; junior lightweights
- Roberto Duran Jr vs. Jake Robinson; welterweights
- Steve Cunningham Jr vs. Andre Scott (Debut); middleweights
- Rashid Stevens vs. Deshawn Porter; junior middleweights
- John Cantrell vs. Thomas Jones; heavyweights
- Gerald McClellan Jr vs. Yavontae Christopher; light heavyweights
- Ronnell Burnett vs. Edward Guinn; junior welterweights
- Jorge Carlos vs. Aaron Ely; lightweights
