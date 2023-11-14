Stevenson vs De Los Santos Odds: Bookmakers Envision an American Triumph

Shakur Stevenson will attepmt to win his third world championship against Edwin De Los Santos. A former champion vs. a first-time title contender. Here is our analysis of the Stevenson vs De Los Santos odds.

Top Rank World Championship Doubleheader: The Best Stevenson vs De Los Santos Odds

Shakur Stevenson is a former WBC, WBO and The Ring super featherweight champion. He was supposed to defend his championships against Robson Conceicao in September 2022 but failed to make weight. As a result, he got stripped from his belts. For this fight, Stevenson moved up in weight and will try to win the vacant WBC lightweight title.

Stevenson vs De Los Santos Odds – Moneyline

Shakur enters this matchup as a massive favorite and it is obvious why. As a former two-time champion, there is no way bookmakers would make mistakes. Edwin De Los Santos has never contested for a championship before. Stevenson has been given -1200 to win this match while Santos has +700.

Boxing Odds – Stevenson vs De Los Santos Method of Victory

There are three options in boxing – a win by KO/TKO, a decision or a draw. As Stevenson is not known for his knockout power, bookmakers have given surprisingly high odds.

• KO/TKO: The former champion has been given +275 to win via KO while Edwin, as the underdog, has +1100.

• Decision: Stevenson has won ten of his twenty career wins via decision and the odds are as follows – -250 for him and +1800 for De Los Santos.

• Draw: We see shocking odds for the draw in this matchup – +2200.

Stevenson vs De Los Santos Round to Win Odds

This market allows you to make a bold prediction for a specific round. For example, Stevenson to win in Round 5 or Santos to win in Round 7. There are some boxing matches when a KO/TKO is expected and it is easy to make a certain profit from this market. In a match like this one, however, it would be far more difficult to pick the correct round.

• Round 1: A first-round KO has been valued at +10000 for both fighters.

• Round 2: The second-round finish has been valued at +6600 for Stevenson and +10000 for De Los Santos.

• Round 3: A third-round stoppage has been valued at +5000 against +10000 for Santos.

• Round 4: A fourth-round win for the former champ has been valued at +3300 next to +10000 for Santos.

• Round 5: The win in the fifth round has been valued at +2800 for Stevenson and +10000 for De Los Santos.

• Round 6: Stevenson has been given +2200 to win in the sixth segment while De Los Santos has been given +8000.

• Round 7: The odds decrease as the number of rounds increases and Stevenson has been given +2000 next to +6600.

• Round 8: An eight-round win has been valued at +1800 for Stevenson and +6600 for De Los Santos.

• Round 9: The ninth-round finish has been valued at +1800 next to +6600 for De Los Santos.

• Round 10: We have +1800 for Stevenson and +6600 for Santos.

• Round 11: A win in the eleventh segment has been valued at +2000 for the former champion and +6600 for Santos.

• Round 12: You can bet on the knockout in the final round at +2200 and +8000.

Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos Odds – Round to Win (Groups)

This market is a far better option if you want to bet on an early finish without specifying the winner. Most bookmakers have this option and it allows you to bet on a group of rounds (eg. 1-3) in which the match could end.

• Rounds 1-3: You can bet on an early finish in those rounds at +2200.

• Rounds 4-6: A finish in this group of rounds has been valued at +1000.

• Rounds 7-9: You can bet on this group at +650.

• Rounds 10-12: The late knockout for these rounds has been valued at +700.

Several matches from the undercard of the Top Rank World Championship Doubleheader remain unconfirmed. We will update you with the latest Stevenson vs De Los Santos odds in the coming days.