Ryan Garcia Net Worth: How Much Is He Worth in 2023?

Ryan Garcia returns to action this weekend after suffering his first professional defeat in April 2023. As one of the biggest stars in boxing, he is potentially going to earn millions from this match. But what is the Ryan Garcia net worth before he gets paid for this bout?

Ryan Garcia Net Worth in 2023: “The Flash” Is About To Become Rich-Rich

After several years at the top, you would expect Garcia to be extremely rich. According to reports from various sources, it is fair to assume that his net worth is currently around $10 million or so it was at the start of this year.

However, this number is about to skyrocket as the star signed a brand new five-year contract with the Golden Boy Promotions. In fact, his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, once stated that he wanted to help Ryan sign a 700-million deal – something unprecedented even in this expensive sport. He signed the contract but will he earn this much, we seriously doubt it.

Ryan Garcia's Boxing Career Earnings

Garcia is only 25 years old and he already has 24 professional fights behind his back. Until April this year, he was unbeaten with 23 wins and 19 knockouts but then lost to Gervonta Davis via KO in the 7th round.

Ryan Garcia's net worth right now is a result of this high number of professional fights, although he wasn't particularly well-paid in the first few years of his career.

It has been said that he earned about $50,000 for the majority of his early matches and we believe that his first big payday was when he fought Romero Duno for the vacant WBC Silver Lightweight title in 2019. He made at least $250,000 for this match alone.

From then on, he was getting paid more and more with each fight. Reports claim that he got paid about $500,000 guaranteed for his two bouts against Francisco Fonseca and Luke Campbell in 2020 and 2021.

After he won the WBC Interim Lightweight Title against Campbell, Garcia fought Emmanuel Tagoe and made $1 million guaranteed + a pay-per-view percentage.

Promoters doubled that amount for his next match against Javier Fortuna. The exact figures remain hidden but everyone believes that he earned at least $2 million.

Excluding PPV bonuses, Garcia reportedly made $2.5 million from his last match in April against Gervonta Davis. Knowing that the PPV sales were high and he was promised a solid percentage, he probably earned a lot more after the match. In fact, there were claims that he made $30 million from the post-event revenue. Can you believe this?

While a high percentage of Ryan Garcia's net worth came from boxing, he is quite big on social media nowadays and had several significant sponsorships and endorsements. For example, he had partnerships with Dior and Gymshark, as well as the sports drink brand Gatorade, and 1800 Tequila.

Ryan Garcia Net Worth: Likely To Be Worth Double or Triple in 2024

The net worth figures you saw above ($10 million) were rumored before his match with Gervonta Davis, which potentially brought him tens of millions. The total revenue of the event was $100 million, so we believe that it is possible.

He is likely to earn a few more in the last month of the year too. We do not know what to expect from his match against Oscar Duarte this week but with his new contract, it is guaranteed that Garcia will not leave empty-handed.