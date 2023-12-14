Rodriguez vs Edwards Odds: Rodriguez Goes In As Favorite

We’ve got all the Rodriguez vs Edwards odds ahead of this weekend’s fight, which promises to threaten any fight-of-the-year lists that have already been written for the end of the year.

It’s expected to be a hell of a matchup and the Rodriguez vs Edwards betting odds suggest that the bookmakers are leaning towards Rodriguez.

We’ve got all the news on this weekend’s boxing odds, as Rodriguez and Edwards look to unify their flyweight titles.

Betting Odds – The Best Rodriguez vs Edwards Odds

At NYFights we’ve looked around for the best places to find your Rodriguez vs Edwards odds for their big unification fight.

If you want to know where to put your hard-earned money at what the best boxing odds are this weekend then you’ll want to keep reading.

Rodriguez vs Edwards Odds – Moneyline

The Rodriguez vs Edwards betting odds certainly point towards a victory for the American on home soil, although they’re by no means counting out the British fighter.

WBO champion Rodriguez can be picked up at -215 on DraftKings but those aren’t the only odds for him.

If you fancy ‘Bam’ to win, then you can pick him up at -260 on BetUS and BetOnline, whilst BetMGM have him at -225.

We’ve looked into the betting odds for the underdog as well and ‘Showtime’ is +165 with DraftKings.

But it’s actually BetUS where you’re best off going if you think Edwards will defend his IBF crown and pick up the WBO belt too, with +210 odds.

Boxing Odds – Rodriguez vs Edwards Method of Victory

This one is considered a real clash of styles, with Rodriguez considered the bigger puncher of the pair, and his record proves as much.

The betting odds certainly reflect that way of thinking, with DraftKings, BetOnline and BetMGM all in agreement that Edwards is unlikely to get an early finish.

When @210bam has you hurt, he is a 𝐒𝐀𝐕𝐀𝐆𝐄 ☠️ #RodriguezEdwards | Dec 16 | Live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/QQ3jQceKtr — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 14, 2023

All three of the bookmakers give massive +2000 odds on the British fighter earning a TKO or KO and ending it inside the 12 rounds.

BetMGM have the stoppage from Rodriguez at +450 but the other two bookmakers make it a +475 chance.

BetOnline make it -140 that the WBO champ will win the fight on the judges’ scorecards, and it’s the clear favorite elsewhere too, it’s always hard to go away and get a points decision in your favor.

DraftKings give the visiting boxer a +175 chance of winning on the scorecards but the other bookmakers have the 27-year-old even further out.

He’s +200 on BetOnline and an even bigger +220 on BetMGM, which is the way to go if you fancy Edwards to get the W.

Rodriguez vs Edwards Round to Win Odds

It’s quite clear that the betting odds suggest that Edwards won’t win with a stoppage, with only four of his 20 wins ending that way, and without a TKO or KO in 10 fights.

Edwards is +10000 to win in any of the 12 rounds on DraftKings, whilst BetOnline also hasn’t split any of the rounds apart, with them all available at +8000.

BetMGM have at least tried to distinguish between some of the rounds, with odds ranging from +10000 to +15000, depending on which round you think it’ll happen.

There’s far more diversity in which round ‘Bam’ will end it, with 11 of his 18 wins before the judges got to decide.

It’s tilted towards the middle to late rounds on when he might get a finish, with Edwards likely needing to be warn down first.

DraftKings give a +10000 chance of a stoppage in the first two stanzas but it drops to just +2800 for rounds nine, 10 and 11.

BetMGM goes with eight and nine as the most likely three-minute periods for the fight to end, at +2200, which is the same as BetOnline, who add in the 10th too.

The draw is actually considered more likely, with +1600 for DraftKings and the other pair going with +1400.

Best Rodriguez vs Edwards Odds From The Rest of the Card

Elsewhere on the Rodriguez vs Edwards betting odds it’s actually pretty difficult to find much good value.

Most of the fights on the undercard look pretty one-sided on paper, and that’s again reflected in the boxing odds.

Peter McGrail defeating Ja'Rico O'Quinn by TKO/TKO is available at +150 on both DraftKings and BetOnline.

Both Junaid Bostan and Gordie Russ II are relatively untested and whilst Bostan is a huge favorite, betting against him getting an early finish with a decision victory at +240 might be the best value in the fight.

It should be an exciting night of boxing at the Desert Diamond Arena and there are plenty of interesting bets on the Rodriguez vs Edwards odds.

You're best off sticking to the main event for most of the value, although it's also easily the hardest fight on the card to make a good prediction about.

If you look around there are definitely some good bets to be had and the Rodriguez vs Edwards betting odds can make you some good money.