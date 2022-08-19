Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2: Weigh-In Results, Odds & More

If you were up early this morning, you had a chance to see the live weigh-in for the unified heavyweight title fight happening tomorrow night in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As they entered the room, the weigh-in had a vivacious crowd for both men. The Oleksandr Usyk (19-0) vs. Anthony Joshua (24-2) 2 fight will be shown on DAZN here in the U.S and on Sky Sports in the U.K. The fight will also be shown live for free in Usyk’s home country of Ukraine.

With both men looking to be in tremendous shape, the question was whether the unified champ had put on more weight for this much-anticipated rematch. One thing about Usyk is that he is all smiles leading up to the fight, but when the weigh-in occurs, the switch is flipped, and he locks in. This morning was no different as he came in at a lean and mean 221 lbs.

The former champion Joshua is somewhat of a different story. It is always hard to read him because he always looks to be a mental train wreck. The first evidence of that was the night he fought Andy Ruiz at the Garden. He has been giving off a ton of nervous energy all week, and today was no different. But as far as the weigh-in, he is built like a Greek God, so there was never a doubt if he was going to be in shape or not. How heavy is indeed the question for Joshua, which will dictate how much he moves, and when he hit the scales, the Brit came in at 244 lbs.

USYK VS. JOSHUA 2 BETTING ODDS

The odds for this massive heavyweight clash has stayed the same all week. More than likely, we will see slight movement as all of the late money will be coming in now that the weigh-in is done. Per BetMGM, Oleksandr Usyk is the favorite at -175, and Anthony Joshua is the underdog at +150. Also, additional outcome odds for the unified champion are by decision at +220 and if the Ukrainian wins by KO/TKO, that is priced at +175.

For Anthony Joshua, a decision victory is priced at +700 while a KO/TKO is at +225. For those that believe this one will end in a draw which can potentially setup a third fight, +2000 are the odds for that outcome.

OLEKSANDR USYK VS. ANTHONY JOSHUA 2 FIGHT START TIME

Date: Saturday, August 20

Saturday, August 20 Time: 12:00 p.m. EST / 9:00 a.m. PT/18:00 CET

12:00 p.m. EST / 9:00 a.m. PT/18:00 CET Main event ringwalks (approx): 17:30 EST /2:30 p.m. PT/ 23:30 CET

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard bouts.

LIVE STREAM FOR USYK VS. JOSHUA 2?

U.S.: DAZN & PPV.com

You can watch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 PPV event on PPV.com for $49.99. (PPV.com is not a subscription service.)

U.K.: Sky Sports (£26.95)