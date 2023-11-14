Navarrete vs Conceicao Odds: The Champion is a Heavy Favorite

Emanuel Navarrete will attempt to defend his WBO Junior Lightweight Championship against Robson Conceicao. This will be the second defense for the three-division champion. Here are the best Navarrete vs Conceicao odds.

Top Rank World Championship Doubleheader: The Best Navarrete vs Conceicao Odds

Navarrete vs Conceicao Odds – Moneyline

Conceicao was on the path to greatness until he met Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson. Those were his last two attempts to win a title and he lost both matches. It is normal that Navarrete is a huge favorite here, having not lost once since 2012. His professional record is 38-1.

Right now, Navarrete has been given -900 to win this match while Conceicao has been given +550.

Boxing Odds – Navarrete vs Conceicao Method of Victory

We will not make any predictions here but we will give you some details. This market gives you the opportunity to bet on a KO win, a decision win, or a draw. Emanuel Navarrete has 31 wins by knockout in his professional career but his opponent is known for his solid defense. Robson Conceicao has had 11 decisions in his 20-fight pro career.

• KO/TKO Win: The champion has been given +110 to win via knockout. His opponent, in turn, has been given +2800.

• Decision Win: Unsurprisingly, the odds for the decision win are similar for Navarrete (+100). Conceicao has been given +700.

• Draw: Bookmakers give surprisingly low odds for the draw in this matchup (+2000).

Navarrete vs Conceicao Round to Win Odds

This market allows you to pick a winner and a specific round. For example, you can bet on Navarrete to win in Round 3 or Conceicao to win in Round 10. There are some cases when this market is a good option but this bout will be quite competitive and difficult to predict.

• Round 1: Bookmakers obviously do not expect a first-round finish because the odds are +6600 for Navarrete and +10000 for Conceicao.

• Round 2: A knockout in the second round has been valued at +4000 for the champion and +10000 for the contender.

• Round 3: The third-round finish is currently sitting at +3300 for Navarrete and +10000 for Conceicao.

• Round 4: You can bet on a knockout in the 4th round at +2200 for the champion and +10000 for the contender.

• Round 5: Navarrete has been given +1800 to win in Round 5 while Conceicao has +10000 again.

• Round 6: The odds for Navarrete continue to decrease and you can bet on him to win in round 6 at +1400. Conceicao has +10000 once again.

• Round 7: The seventh-round finish has been calculated at +1200 next to +10000.

• Round 8: You can bet on a knockout in round 8 at +1200 for the champ and +10000 for the contender.

• Round 9: The finish in this round is currently +1100 for Navarrete next to +10000 for Conceicao.

• Round 10: You can predict the knockout in Round 10 at +1200 for Navarrete and +10000 for Conceicao.

• Round 11: The odds are the same for round eleven (+1200 and +10000).

• Round 12: The knockout in the final segment is valued at +1400 against +10000.

Emanuel Navarrete vs Robson Conceicao Odds – Round to Win (Groups)

This is one of our favorite markets for boxing. It allows you to bet on a group of rounds instead of a specific one. For example, you can bet on a winner in rounds 1-3 or 7-9. The odds are lower than the previous market we discussed but the chances are much higher.

• Rounds 1-3: You can bet on a finish in this group of rounds at +1600 right now.

• Rounds 4-6: The win in any of these rounds has been valued at +650.

• Rounds 7-9: Bookmakers envision a finish in these three rounds and the odds are +375.

• Rounds 10-12: The late winner has been valued at +400.

Changes are still being made on the undercard of this event and we will update you with the full card odds once the bouts have been announced.