Matias vs Ergashev Prediction: Power Puncher Looks For 20th Stoppage In 21st Fight

Two men who aren’t used to tasting defeat go head-to-head in Las Vegas on Saturday night. It’s not often an undefeated fighter goes into the ring as a huge underdog but our Matias vs Ergashev prediction will explain exactly why that’s the case.

As part of the undercard to the Benavidez vs Andrade fight, the IBF junior welterweight title will be on the line.

Here’s our Subriel Matias vs Shojahon Ergashev prediction.

Matias vs Ergashev Prediction

Junior welterweight champion Matias defends the title he won earlier this year, when he takes on undefeated Ergashev at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday night.

The challenger is yet to taste anything but victory in his 23 fights as a professional, whilst the champion is less experienced and has one loss on his record so far.

However most people won’t be backing the Uzbek to come out on top and claim the first world title of his career.

We’ll explain exactly what your Subriel Matias vs Shojahon Ergashev prediction is and what to look out for.

Subriel Matias Preview

There aren’t many people who can carry the moniker of ‘knockout artist’ in the same way that Matias can in boxing.

There’s a very good reason that our Matias vs Shojahon prediction will likely include the fight finishing before the 12th round.

Matias has had 20 professional fights in his career so far, and the Puerto Rican has finished 19 of them inside the distance.

The only time that his fight went all the way to the final bell was also the only time that his hand wasn’t raised at the end of the fight.

He lost to Petros Ananyan by unanimous decision in 10 rounds back in 2020 but he even got a KO revenge for that loss. The 31-year-old beat Anayan in January 2022, with the Russian retiring at the end of the ninth.

The ‘Fighting Pride of Maternillo’ won his first world title gold when he defeated the previously undefeated Jeremias Ponce in his last outing, back in February, once again forcing his opponent to retire.

He may fight in an orthodox stance but Matias’ has been described as having an ‘unconventional’ fighting style.

He starts with a high guard but often drops his hands and throws arm punches rather than from his hips, he puts together long flurries of combinations, making him difficult to defend against.

Matias’ defense hasn’t been checked as often as it might have been, and is arguably a weakness, but it rarely matters.

Shojahon Ergashev Preview

Ergahev comes into this fight with an unblemished professional record and is usually the betting favorite going into any of his fights.

However, as our Matias vs Ergashev prediction will show, that’s not the case for the challenger this time around.

The 31-year-old has won every single one of his 23 fights and is similarly adept at his opponent at stopping whoever stands on the opposite side of the ring to him.

The ‘Descendant of Tamerlane’ has won 20 of his fights by stoppage and only had to rely on the judges on three occasions.

Unlike Matias, the judges went in Ergashev’s favor on those three occasions, winning them all by unanimous decision.

The man from Uzbekistan also has a two-inch advantage in height over the champion, although the challenger’s reach is slightly shorter.

He fights from a southpaw stance which can often be more awkward for orthodox boxers to come up against. His style is characterized by his power and precision but it might not be a point of difference when he comes up against Matias.

The other problem for Ergashev is that he just doesn’t have the kind of names on his record as his opponent this weekend.

His most recent win came against Angel Martinez Hernandez, a Mexican with a not-so-stellar record himself.

Matias vs Ergashev Prediction: Expect A Knockout

If this one goes to the judges then we’ll have to reconsider everything we’ve said in our Matias vs Ergashev prediction, and maybe everything we know about boxing.

The champion Matias winning by decision comes in at +450, whilst the challenger Ergashev is +750 to win by the same method. The draw is +1800.

All three of those odds are much longer than for it to finish earlier, with the Puerto Rican -200 to end it early and the Uzbek available at +550.

Matias may be wary of being too big a favorite however, as he was expected to beat Ananyan when they fought the first time.

The pair were on the undercard of Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II and Matias was expected to go through his opponent easily once again but was instead staggered against the ropes in the seventh round and it was ruled a knockdown.

He lost narrowly on the cards and will be looking to avoid a repeat of that at any point in his career, no doubt making him even more determined to get a stoppage in every fight.

Ergashev certainly has his own power that he could use to finish the fight early but the reason he’s such a big underdog is because he’s not been tested at this level before in his career.

There could be some good value in this fight being under 7.5 rounds, which is available at +100 in the betting, with over 7.5 rounds coming in at -135.