KSI vs Swarmz & Alcaraz Pineda 2022 Predictions

British YouTuber Olajide William Olatunji – known better as KSI – makes his long-awaited return to the boxing ring. Fight fans have something a bit special in store as the Brit prepares to fight not once but TWICE on the same night.

Read on for our KSI vs Swarmz prediction and explanation of the betting odds.

The London-born online sensation is scheduled to face rapper Swarmz before taking on Mexican professional fighter Luis Alcaraz Pineda. It's a first-of-its-kind double headline event featuring the same fighter.

The show comes from the O2 Arena in the North Greenwich area of London, a venue where some of boxing's most famous names have appeared, including David Haye. In this big fight preview, we bring you up to speed on the contests. Read our KSI vs Pineda prediction. You'll even find information on the latest KSI betting odds.

KSI vs Swarmz prediction:

KSI will fight Swarmz in his first bout of the night, and you can expect the ring walk for that to happen around 22:00 GMT. Get the best of the night's pugilism shown live on DAZN pay-per-view.

KSI has had just one professional boxing match in the past, beating Jake Paul on a split decision after six rounds at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. That experience will make all the difference. KSI informed fans the first bout was to get rid of ring rust and help bring him back up to speed. Pineda is a ‘proper' boxer, but Swarmz isn't here simply to make up the numbers.

The opening few rounds should be tentative as KSI feels his way into the contest under the pressure of having to keep some energy in the tank for his second bout. The latest KSI betting odds make him the hot favorite to win. We expect him to do that in style, scoring a KO/TKO victory that will leave him fresh for the main event.

KSI vs Luis Pineda prediction:

The KSI fight odds suggest this will be a much tougher test for the home boxer than the one before. The first fight has been jotted down as a warm-up for this bout but if it's more competitive than expected, with KSI made to work for his win, it could affect him in the second bout.

Backers may want to watch the first before making their KSI fight prediction on bout two. Doing so would give you the latest info on any injury news, the significance of the crowd, as well as a good look at the YouTuber in action. Remember, he is a novice boxer who hasn't fought since out-pointing a raw Jake Paul almost three years ago.

All the talk pre-bout has focused on his return. The KSI fight odds offered by major online bookies suggest he will enjoy a pair of quick-fire wins. But Pineda shouldn't be taken lightly, either by his opponent, the crowd, or those making their predictions.

The Mexican boxer has already lost five of seven fights – KO'd on four occasions – and has yet to score a stoppage win. The 23-year-old lost each of his last four and hasn't been seen since suffering a points defeat to Marcos Rios Gonzalez in March. Luis is experienced enough to take his opponent to a distance. He's being paid well, and that should eat up a lot of his ambition.

Betting odds roundup

The top betting apps appreciate just how popular this event will be. To help mark the occasion, bookies are offering a long list of betting markets and specials with generous odds attached.

Make your predictions on the main fights of the night and place bets on your desktop computer or smartphone. The fight-winner market is popular and simple. Pick the fighter you expect to win, place your stake and confirm. But there are also other options if you are after greater odds.

The method of victory market tasks fans with predicting both the result and how the winning fighter will achieve the result. We are taking KSI to win fight one by KO/TKO due to his experience. Back him in fight two on points. Choose your favorite or back both now.

2 Fights 1 Night FAQ

Where can I watch the action?

Follow all the action live on DAZN pay-per-view for £11.99. You can also subscribe to this dedicated boxing channel for £7.99 per month.

What is Pineda's record?

The Mexican has two wins from seven fights and has been KO'd four times already. He hasn't boxed since March of this year, and his last win was against Jose Adolfo Caro on points over four rounds back in 2017.

Has a fighter ever boxed twice before?

It is more common in amateur boxing competitions, such as the ABA Championships. It also happens regularly for professional boxers involved in Matchroom Boxing's Prizefighter competition.