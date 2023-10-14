KSI vs Fury Results: Questionable Decisions and Lots of Drama

Like it or not, professional crossover boxing is here to stay. This was proven once again in the unusual spectacle that was the latest MF x DAZN event last night in the sold-out Manchester Arena. Here are the KSI vs Fury results and all the key moments.

KSI vs Fury Results: Everything You Need to Know

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

We do not know if anyone expected anything from Danis in this event but he disappointed even the people who expected nothing. He was this bad in this match if we can even call it one.

After all the trash talk and the past year of constant social media tormenting, Dillon Danis didn't even try to fight Logan Paul. Six rounds of defense, dirty play, and attempts for a guillotine submission around the end of the fight. Dillon probably did not attempt a single punch in the opening round. He was moving backward with a full guard on, absorbing dozens of punches.

This was the storyline of the entire bout. Logan had complete control to the point that it looked scripted. And the end of the fight definitely felt like it was decided long before they came out. Logan was about to win via unanimous decision when Dillon attempted to submit him and all hell broke loose on the ring.

In a matter of seconds, the ring was full of security that kept Logan and Danis' corners apart. In the end, Dillon Danis was disqualified and Logan got the win. The last few moments of this fight felt like a script from the WWE, where Logan performs.

Like the commentator said after the fight, Dillon Danis threw more punches at the security guards after the fight than in the six rounds against Logan Paul.

KSI vs Tommy Fury

As soon as the opening seconds, it became clear that this was going to be a better match. Perhaps not a professional fight but a thrilling spectacle. After all, it included the unbeaten YouTube boxer KSI and the unbeaten pro-boxer Tommy Fury.

On a normal day, this shouldn't even be a contest. KSI may be training for real but he is far from the level of Tommy Fury. His zero guard style is entertaining but pointless in a real fight unless you are a world-class athlete.

It was surprising to see Tommy attempt a couple of illegal punches to the back of the head mid-round, which had the referee stop the fight for 30 seconds. Overall, the first round is the only one that we can give to KSI without a doubt.

The dirty play continued in the second round and after a new wave of illegal punches, Tommy Fury was penalized by a point, which is quite a big deal in a proper fight. This resulted in a second round for KSI on our cards.

KSI clearly knew that he did not have the technique to fight Tommy Fury head on. He was keeping his distance with his hands down. His only attempts to do damage were surprising overhand hooks and jabs that resembled the punches you would see in a street fight between two guys that never fought in their lives before. Unfortunately, Tommy Fury also did not show much in this fight.

Whenever Fury closed the distance, KSI switched to a clinch and the referee had to intervene. One would say that there was too much hugging in this fight. Even Fury entered the clinch on several occasions, which is the exact opposite of what you would expect from the brother of Tyson Fury or any person coming from a boxing family.

The only way Fury could KO KSI in this bout was if he kept his distance, which is the complete opposite of his usual fighting style.

After the middle of the fight, we saw clinches after every single exchange. KSI has been known for his notorious cardio but in this fight, his gas tank was empty as early as the 4th round.

KSI definitely made more attempts to cause damage in the 5th and 6th rounds but once again, we saw 5-6 minutes of clinches. Most of the action in this fight happened in the last minute when both fighters opened up and attempted some exchanges.

As we said in the beginning, crossover boxing is here to stay, whether you like it or not. Unfortunately, we didn't see a lot of real boxing in the big fights of the card. Tommy Fury was a disappointment once again when he should have been able to beat both KSI and Jake Paul with ease.

In the end, Tommy was given the win via unanimous decision although it was undeserved. He threw 39 punches as opposed to KSI's 38 and even lost a point in the 2nd round for his illegal punches.

In the post-fight interviews, KSI was furious and called out the judges and Tommy Fury. He said that he knew that he is a YouTuber and Tommy Fury is the pro, therefore, he is supposed to win. He called the scoring outrageous and asked for a rematch.

Misfits x DAZN: All the Results

• Tommy Fury defeats KSI via unanimous decision (57-57, 57-56, 57-56)

• Logan Paul defeated Dillon Danis via disqualification in the sixth round

• Slim defeated Salt Papi via TKO (2:54, fourth round)

• Deen the Great defeated Walid Sharks via unanimous decision (49-44, 49-44, 48-45)

• Anthony Taylor defeated King Kenny via unanimous decision (all three judges scored the fight 49-45)

• My Mate Nate defeated Whindersson Nunes via unanimous decision (all three judges scored the fight 40-36)

• Alex Wassabi & NichLmao vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave was ruled a draw after four rounds (39-37, 37-39, 38-38)