Jose Zepeda vs. Regis Prograis: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 215 Odds: Main Card, Prelims, Analysis and Predictions

Lewis vs Spivac Prediction: UFC Vegas 65 Betting Odds and Picks

UFC 281 Full Card Predictions, Previews, Live Odds and Betting Lines

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Prediction: UFC 281 Betting Odds and Picks

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley: Weigh-In Results & Betting Odds

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley: Preview, Prediction & Betting Odds

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji: Live Stream, Fight Card & Betting Odds

How to Bet on MMA - An Online Guide

Bivol vs Ramirez Odds: Bookies see the Russian as a clear favourite

Published

2 mins ago

on

Jose Zepeda will be going up against Regis Prograis for the WBC junior welterweight title live from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.

It’s a weird fight week as there is a significant holiday before Saturday night, Thanksgiving, and one of the craziest shopping days of the year, “Black Friday.” But when the dust settles, MarvNation will host a PPV for the vacant WBC junior welterweight title. The battle-tested veteran Jose Zepeda (35-2) will be going up against the former champion Regis Prograis (27-1) in what looks to be a very entertaining fight.

The last time we saw Zepeda in a fight, he was on a Top Rank card at Madison Square Garden in October last year. That night, a ton of pre-fight talk between the two resulted in one of the more violent knockouts of the year. Zepeda destroyed Josue Vargas in one round, earning him the WBC silver title. This led him to get this opportunity at the full title since Josh Taylor decided to vacate it earlier this year. Will we see another one of those highlight reel knockouts in Carson, CA, on Saturday night?

Prediction 1

Zepeda to Win

+275

Odds from

Prediction 2

Prograis to Win

-375

Odds from

Prograis, on the other hand, hasn’t been as active in the last two years while figuring out his promotional situation. After only fighting once in 2020 and last year, this will be Prograis’ second fight in 2022. In March, the thirty-three-year-old Prograis scored a TKO victory against Tyrone McKenna (23-3-1). Since losing his title against Josh Taylor in 2019, Prograis has been fighting his way back into title contention and wants to prove to the world that he is still the man to see in the division. Will Prograis get the best of Zepeda and set himself up for a potential rematch with Taylor down the road?

Here are how the oddsmakers see this one that takes place live from the War Grounds in Carson, CA.

JOSE ZEPEDA VS. REGIS PROGRAIS BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Regis Prograis is the favorite at -375, and Jose Zepeda is the underdog at +275. Draw: +1800

JOSE ZEPEDA VS. REGIS PROGRAIS FIGHT DATE, START TIME

  • Date: Saturday, November 26   
  • Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT
  • Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT  

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS JOSE ZEPEDA VS. REGIS PROGRAIS?

PPV.COM is not a subscription service, and most events are available in English and Spanish.

  • UK: FITE TV 

JOSE ZEPEDA VS. REGIS PROGRAIS FIGHT CARD

  • Jose Zepeda vs. Regis Prograis; vacant WBC world super lightweight title
  • Yokasta Valle vs. Evelin Nazarena Bermudez; women's IBF and WBO world light flyweight titles
  • Ruben Torres vs. Eduardo Estela; lightweight
  • Charles Conwell vs. Juan Carlos Abreu; light middleweight
  • Bakhodir vs. Curtis Harper; heavyweight
  • Nathan Rodriguez vs. Jerson Ortiz; featherweight
  • Mario Ramos vs. Geronimo Nahuel Sacco; welterweight
  • Austin Brooks vs. Jesus Roman; super featherweight
  • Eric Priest vs. Luis Alberto Vera; middleweight
  • Fernando Vargas vs. Alejandro Martinez; light middleweight
  • Alejandro Reyes vs. Daniel Perales Osorio; super lightweight
  • Jacob Macalolooy vs Terrance Jarmon; welterweight

You can follow Abe on Twitter @abeg718 and subscribe to “The Boxing Rush Hour Show” podcast on all streaming platforms.

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York City, Abe grew up in a family who were and still are die-hard boxing fans. He started contributing boxing articles to NYF in 2017. Abe through his hard work, has made his way up the ranks and is now the editor at NYFights. He is also a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA).

