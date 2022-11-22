Betting
Jose Zepeda vs. Regis Prograis: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card
Jose Zepeda will be going up against Regis Prograis for the WBC junior welterweight title live from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.
It’s a weird fight week as there is a significant holiday before Saturday night, Thanksgiving, and one of the craziest shopping days of the year, “Black Friday.” But when the dust settles, MarvNation will host a PPV for the vacant WBC junior welterweight title. The battle-tested veteran Jose Zepeda (35-2) will be going up against the former champion Regis Prograis (27-1) in what looks to be a very entertaining fight.
The last time we saw Zepeda in a fight, he was on a Top Rank card at Madison Square Garden in October last year. That night, a ton of pre-fight talk between the two resulted in one of the more violent knockouts of the year. Zepeda destroyed Josue Vargas in one round, earning him the WBC silver title. This led him to get this opportunity at the full title since Josh Taylor decided to vacate it earlier this year. Will we see another one of those highlight reel knockouts in Carson, CA, on Saturday night?
Prograis, on the other hand, hasn’t been as active in the last two years while figuring out his promotional situation. After only fighting once in 2020 and last year, this will be Prograis’ second fight in 2022. In March, the thirty-three-year-old Prograis scored a TKO victory against Tyrone McKenna (23-3-1). Since losing his title against Josh Taylor in 2019, Prograis has been fighting his way back into title contention and wants to prove to the world that he is still the man to see in the division. Will Prograis get the best of Zepeda and set himself up for a potential rematch with Taylor down the road?
Here are how the oddsmakers see this one that takes place live from the War Grounds in Carson, CA.
JOSE ZEPEDA VS. REGIS PROGRAIS BETTING ODDS
Per BetMGM, Regis Prograis is the favorite at -375, and Jose Zepeda is the underdog at +275. Draw: +1800
JOSE ZEPEDA VS. REGIS PROGRAIS FIGHT DATE, START TIME
- Date: Saturday, November 26
- Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT
- Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT
These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.
WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS JOSE ZEPEDA VS. REGIS PROGRAIS?
Who's ready for this one?! 👀
.@ChonZepeda vs. @RPrograis fight for the WBC Super Lightweight title in less than a week!
🗓 | Nov. 26 on https://t.co/op5b8eTm95
⏱| 9p ET/6p PT
🔗 | https://t.co/a45Y1B2BZv#ZepedaPrograis pic.twitter.com/vTHVK1o4eP
— PPV.COM (@ppv_com) November 21, 2022
PPV.COM is not a subscription service, and most events are available in English and Spanish.
- UK: FITE TV
JOSE ZEPEDA VS. REGIS PROGRAIS FIGHT CARD
- Jose Zepeda vs. Regis Prograis; vacant WBC world super lightweight title
- Yokasta Valle vs. Evelin Nazarena Bermudez; women's IBF and WBO world light flyweight titles
- Ruben Torres vs. Eduardo Estela; lightweight
- Charles Conwell vs. Juan Carlos Abreu; light middleweight
- Bakhodir vs. Curtis Harper; heavyweight
- Nathan Rodriguez vs. Jerson Ortiz; featherweight
- Mario Ramos vs. Geronimo Nahuel Sacco; welterweight
- Austin Brooks vs. Jesus Roman; super featherweight
- Eric Priest vs. Luis Alberto Vera; middleweight
- Fernando Vargas vs. Alejandro Martinez; light middleweight
- Alejandro Reyes vs. Daniel Perales Osorio; super lightweight
- Jacob Macalolooy vs Terrance Jarmon; welterweight
