Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Coming off a huge boxing weekend, it’s fight week for the big boys, which means heavyweight boxing! Undefeated heavyweight contender Joe Joyce (14-0) takes on former heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (30-2) live from the Manchester Arena in the U.K. This one looks to be a 50/50 fight, and the winner will certainly be in the best position for a shot at the heavyweight crown next year.

Fans have expressed a desire to get behind the thirty-seven-year-old Joyce, but he doesn’t give you much to desire other than his real punching power. He last fought in July against Christian Hammer (27-10), who he made quick work of, getting him out of there in four rounds. What we haven’t seen is Joyce fight a guy who can move around the ring and box well. This is where Joseph Parker comes in. How will the “Juggernaut” handle the veteran Parker, who moves a little more than his previous opponents and has fought a higher level of fighters?

It seems like Joseph Parker has been fighting for years, but he is only thirty years old, so he still has quite a few years left to compete in the heavyweight division. Parker is coming off of back-to-back wins against Derek Chisora (33-12), but that was last year. When he steps into the ring on Saturday, Parker will be ten months removed from his previous fight, so there may be some ring rust for the New Zealander. Can Parker use his experience to outbox the older Joyce?

JOYCE VS. PARKER BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Joe Joyce is the favorite at -190, and Joseph Parker is the underdog at +160.

Joe Joyce: Decision +135; KO/TKO +250

Draw: +2000

Joseph Parker: Decision +280; KO/TKO +550

JOYCE VS. PARKER FIGHT DATE, START TIME

Date: Saturday, September 24

Saturday, September 24 Main card: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT Main event ringwalks (approx): 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

Neither man is going to back down next Saturday 😤 🎥 @BTSportBoxing#JoyceParker | SEP 24 | @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/353S6q6kjb — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) September 17, 2022

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS JOYCE VS. PARKER?

U.S.: ESPN+

ESPN+ UK: BT Sport Box Office

BT Sport Box Office will broadcast the fight in the UK for £19.95.

JOYCE VS. PARKER FIGHT CARD

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker; heavyweight

Michael Magnesi vs. Anthony Cacace; super featherweight

Ekow Essuman vs. Samuel Antwi; welterweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Sarah Mahfoud for the IBF, WBC and WBO women's world featherweight titles

Nathan Heaney vs. Jack Flatley; middleweight

Raven Chapman vs. Jorgelina Guanini; featherweight

Mark Heffron vs. Martin Ezequiel Bulacio; super middleweight

James Heneghan vs. Rod Douglas Jr.; middleweight

Callum Thompson vs. Delmar Thomas; lightweight

Amaar Akbar vs. Karlo Wallace; super lightweight

Tommy Fletcher vs. Toni Visic; cruiserweight

You can follow Abe on Twitter @abeg718 and subscribe to “The Boxing Rush Hour Show” podcast on all streaming platforms.