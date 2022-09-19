Connect with us

Announcements Boxing Betting UK

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Announcements USA

Cory Sandhagen Vs Song Yadong Weigh-Ins: UFC Vegas 60 All The News And Updates

Announcements USA

UFC Fight Night 210: Cory Sandhagen Vs Song Yadong Press Conference

Announcements

When Does Vasiliy Lomachenko Fight Next? Oct. 29, in NYC, Vs. Jamaine Ortiz

Announcements USA

Khamzat Chimaev Vs Nate Diaz Weigh-Ins: UFC 279 All The News And Updates Are Here

Announcements USA

Khamzat Chimaev Vs Nate Diaz Press Conference

Announcements

Beefy Smith Wins In Liverpool

Announcements USA

Boxing Returns At The Cache Creek Casino Resort On October 29

Announcements News

Fightnight Live Features Joey Dawejko Main Event TONIGHT

Announcements Boxing Betting

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz: Live Stream, Fight Card & Betting Odds

Announcements

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Published

11 hours ago

on

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Coming off a huge boxing weekend, it’s fight week for the big boys, which means heavyweight boxing! Undefeated heavyweight contender Joe Joyce (14-0) takes on former heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (30-2) live from the Manchester Arena in the U.K. This one looks to be a 50/50 fight, and the winner will certainly be in the best position for a shot at the heavyweight crown next year.

Fans have expressed a desire to get behind the thirty-seven-year-old Joyce, but he doesn’t give you much to desire other than his real punching power. He last fought in July against Christian Hammer (27-10), who he made quick work of, getting him out of there in four rounds. What we haven’t seen is Joyce fight a guy who can move around the ring and box well. This is where Joseph Parker comes in. How will the “Juggernaut” handle the veteran Parker, who moves a little more than his previous opponents and has fought a higher level of fighters?

Prediction 1

Joe Joyce by Decision

+135

BET HERE >

Odds from

It seems like Joseph Parker has been fighting for years, but he is only thirty years old, so he still has quite a few years left to compete in the heavyweight division. Parker is coming off of back-to-back wins against Derek Chisora (33-12), but that was last year. When he steps into the ring on Saturday, Parker will be ten months removed from his previous fight, so there may be some ring rust for the New Zealander. Can Parker use his experience to outbox the older Joyce?

Prediction 1

Joseph Parker by Decision

+280

BET HERE >

Odds from

JOYCE VS. PARKER BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Joe Joyce is the favorite at -190, and Joseph Parker is the underdog at +160.

Joe Joyce: Decision +135; KO/TKO +250

Draw: +2000

Joseph Parker: Decision +280; KO/TKO +550

JOYCE VS. PARKER FIGHT DATE, START TIME

  • Date: Saturday, September 24 
  • Main card: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT
  • Main event ringwalks (approx): 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS JOYCE VS. PARKER?

  • U.S.: ESPN+ 
  • UK: BT Sport Box Office 

BT Sport Box Office will broadcast the fight in the UK for £19.95. 

JOYCE VS. PARKER FIGHT CARD

  • Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker; heavyweight
  • Michael Magnesi vs. Anthony Cacace; super featherweight
  • Ekow Essuman vs. Samuel Antwi; welterweight
  • Amanda Serrano vs. Sarah Mahfoud for the IBF, WBC and WBO women's world featherweight titles
  • Nathan Heaney vs. Jack Flatley; middleweight
  • Raven Chapman vs. Jorgelina Guanini; featherweight
  • Mark Heffron vs. Martin Ezequiel Bulacio; super middleweight
  • James Heneghan vs. Rod Douglas Jr.; middleweight
  • Callum Thompson vs. Delmar Thomas; lightweight
  • Amaar Akbar vs. Karlo Wallace; super lightweight
  • Tommy Fletcher vs. Toni Visic; cruiserweight

You can follow Abe on Twitter @abeg718 and subscribe to “The Boxing Rush Hour Show” podcast on all streaming platforms.

Related Topics:

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York City, Abe grew up in a family who were and still are die-hard boxing fans. He started contributing boxing articles to NYF in 2017. Abe through his hard work, has made his way up the ranks and is now the editor at NYFights. He is also a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA).

Continue Reading