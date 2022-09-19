Announcements
Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card
Coming off a huge boxing weekend, it’s fight week for the big boys, which means heavyweight boxing! Undefeated heavyweight contender Joe Joyce (14-0) takes on former heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (30-2) live from the Manchester Arena in the U.K. This one looks to be a 50/50 fight, and the winner will certainly be in the best position for a shot at the heavyweight crown next year.
Fans have expressed a desire to get behind the thirty-seven-year-old Joyce, but he doesn’t give you much to desire other than his real punching power. He last fought in July against Christian Hammer (27-10), who he made quick work of, getting him out of there in four rounds. What we haven’t seen is Joyce fight a guy who can move around the ring and box well. This is where Joseph Parker comes in. How will the “Juggernaut” handle the veteran Parker, who moves a little more than his previous opponents and has fought a higher level of fighters?
It seems like Joseph Parker has been fighting for years, but he is only thirty years old, so he still has quite a few years left to compete in the heavyweight division. Parker is coming off of back-to-back wins against Derek Chisora (33-12), but that was last year. When he steps into the ring on Saturday, Parker will be ten months removed from his previous fight, so there may be some ring rust for the New Zealander. Can Parker use his experience to outbox the older Joyce?
JOYCE VS. PARKER BETTING ODDS
Per BetMGM, Joe Joyce is the favorite at -190, and Joseph Parker is the underdog at +160.
Joe Joyce: Decision +135; KO/TKO +250
Draw: +2000
Joseph Parker: Decision +280; KO/TKO +550
JOYCE VS. PARKER FIGHT DATE, START TIME
- Date: Saturday, September 24
- Main card: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT
- Main event ringwalks (approx): 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT
These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.
WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS JOYCE VS. PARKER?
- U.S.: ESPN+
- UK: BT Sport Box Office
BT Sport Box Office will broadcast the fight in the UK for £19.95.
JOYCE VS. PARKER FIGHT CARD
- Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker; heavyweight
- Michael Magnesi vs. Anthony Cacace; super featherweight
- Ekow Essuman vs. Samuel Antwi; welterweight
- Amanda Serrano vs. Sarah Mahfoud for the IBF, WBC and WBO women's world featherweight titles
- Nathan Heaney vs. Jack Flatley; middleweight
- Raven Chapman vs. Jorgelina Guanini; featherweight
- Mark Heffron vs. Martin Ezequiel Bulacio; super middleweight
- James Heneghan vs. Rod Douglas Jr.; middleweight
- Callum Thompson vs. Delmar Thomas; lightweight
- Amaar Akbar vs. Karlo Wallace; super lightweight
- Tommy Fletcher vs. Toni Visic; cruiserweight
