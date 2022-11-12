Connect with us

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley: Weigh-In Results & Betting Odds

Published

3 mins ago

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley: Weigh-In Results & Betting Odds
Photo Credit: Mikey Williams (Top Rank via Getty Images)

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley will be streaming live with the rest of the card on ESPN+ tomorrow night

We have a fight tomorrow night as there were no scale fails this afternoon in Las Vegas, NV. The double header which features Janibek Alimkhanuly (12-0) vs. Denzel Bentley (17-1-1) and Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (22-0) vs. Jazmin Gala Villarino (6-1-2) will go as scheduled.

JANIBEK ALIMKHANULY VS. DENZEL BENTLEY BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Janibek Alimkhanuly is the favorite at -1400, and Denzel Bentley is the underdog at +700.

Janibek Alimkhanuly: Decision +500; KO/TKO -500

Draw: +2500

Denzel Bentley: Decision +1600; KO/TKO +1200

SENIESA ESTRADA VS. JAZMIN GALA VILLARINO BETTING ODD

Per BetMGM, Seniesa Estrada is the favorite at -3000, and Jazmin Gala Villarino is the underdog at +1100.

Seniesa Estrada: Decision +140; KO/TKO -160

Draw: +2500

Jazmin Gala Villarino: Decision +1800; KO/TKO +2500

JANIBEK ALIMKHANULY VS. DENZEL BENTLEY WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Watch the fight on ESPN+ >>

(ESPN+, 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT)

•  Janibek Alimkhanuly 159.6 lbs vs. Denzel Bentley 159 lbs
(Janibek's WBO Middleweight World Title — 12 Rounds)
•   Seniesa Estrada 103.8 lbs vs. Jazmin Gala
Villarino 105 lbs 
(Estrada's WBA Minimumweight World Title — 10 Rounds)

(ESPN+, 7:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. PT)

   •  Raymond Muratalla 135 lbs vs. Miguel Contreras 135.2 lbs
 (Lightweight— 8 Rounds)

   •   Emiliano Fernando Vargas 133.8  lbs vs. Julio Cesar Martinez 134 lbs
 (Lightweight — 4 Rounds)

•    Javier Martinez 162.6 lbs vs. Marco Delgado 162.6 lbs 
(Super Middleweight — 6 Rounds)

   •   Floyd Diaz 122.4 lbs vs. Edgar Joe Cortes 122.2 lbs
 (Junior Featherweight — 6 Rounds)

   •    Charlie Sheehy 135 lbs vs. Markus Bowes 135.6 lbs
 (Lightweight — 4 Rounds)

   •    Karlos Balderas 135.4 lbs vs. Esteban Sanchez 135.2 lbs
 (Lightweight — 8 Rounds)

   •    Antonio Mireles 269.6 lbs vs. Eric Perry 279.8 lbs
 (Heavyweight — 6 Rounds)

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York City, Abe grew up in a family who were and still are die-hard boxing fans. He started contributing boxing articles to NYF in 2017. Abe through his hard work, has made his way up the ranks and is now the editor at NYFights. He is also a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA).

