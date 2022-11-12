Betting
Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley: Weigh-In Results & Betting Odds
Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley will be streaming live with the rest of the card on ESPN+ tomorrow night
We have a fight tomorrow night as there were no scale fails this afternoon in Las Vegas, NV. The double header which features Janibek Alimkhanuly (12-0) vs. Denzel Bentley (17-1-1) and Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (22-0) vs. Jazmin Gala Villarino (6-1-2) will go as scheduled.
JANIBEK ALIMKHANULY VS. DENZEL BENTLEY BETTING ODDS
Per BetMGM, Janibek Alimkhanuly is the favorite at -1400, and Denzel Bentley is the underdog at +700.
Janibek Alimkhanuly: Decision +500; KO/TKO -500
Draw: +2500
Denzel Bentley: Decision +1600; KO/TKO +1200
SENIESA ESTRADA VS. JAZMIN GALA VILLARINO BETTING ODD
Per BetMGM, Seniesa Estrada is the favorite at -3000, and Jazmin Gala Villarino is the underdog at +1100.
Seniesa Estrada: Decision +140; KO/TKO -160
Draw: +2500
Jazmin Gala Villarino: Decision +1800; KO/TKO +2500
JANIBEK ALIMKHANULY VS. DENZEL BENTLEY WEIGH-IN RESULTS
• Janibek Alimkhanuly 159.6 lbs vs. Denzel Bentley 159 lbs
Villarino 105 lbs
(Estrada's WBA Minimumweight World Title — 10 Rounds)
(ESPN+, 7:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. PT)
• Raymond Muratalla 135 lbs vs. Miguel Contreras 135.2 lbs
(Lightweight— 8 Rounds)
• Emiliano Fernando Vargas 133.8 lbs vs. Julio Cesar Martinez 134 lbs
(Lightweight — 4 Rounds)
• Javier Martinez 162.6 lbs vs. Marco Delgado 162.6 lbs
(Super Middleweight — 6 Rounds)
• Floyd Diaz 122.4 lbs vs. Edgar Joe Cortes 122.2 lbs
(Junior Featherweight — 6 Rounds)
• Charlie Sheehy 135 lbs vs. Markus Bowes 135.6 lbs
(Lightweight — 4 Rounds)
• Karlos Balderas 135.4 lbs vs. Esteban Sanchez 135.2 lbs
(Lightweight — 8 Rounds)
• Antonio Mireles 269.6 lbs vs. Eric Perry 279.8 lbs
(Heavyweight — 6 Rounds)