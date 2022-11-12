Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley: Weigh-In Results & Betting Odds

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley will be streaming live with the rest of the card on ESPN+ tomorrow night

We have a fight tomorrow night as there were no scale fails this afternoon in Las Vegas, NV. The double header which features Janibek Alimkhanuly (12-0) vs. Denzel Bentley (17-1-1) and Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (22-0) vs. Jazmin Gala Villarino (6-1-2) will go as scheduled.

JANIBEK ALIMKHANULY VS. DENZEL BENTLEY BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Janibek Alimkhanuly is the favorite at -1400, and Denzel Bentley is the underdog at +700.

Janibek Alimkhanuly: Decision +500; KO/TKO -500

show the BetMGM bonus code >

Draw: +2500

Denzel Bentley: Decision +1600; KO/TKO +1200

SENIESA ESTRADA VS. JAZMIN GALA VILLARINO BETTING ODD

Per BetMGM, Seniesa Estrada is the favorite at -3000, and Jazmin Gala Villarino is the underdog at +1100.

Seniesa Estrada: Decision +140; KO/TKO -160

show the BetMGM bonus code >

Draw: +2500

Jazmin Gala Villarino: Decision +1800; KO/TKO +2500

JANIBEK ALIMKHANULY VS. DENZEL BENTLEY WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Watch the fight on ESPN+ >>

(ESPN+, 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT)



• Janibek Alimkhanuly 159.6 lbs vs. Denzel Bentley 159 lbs

(Janibek's WBO Middleweight World Title — 12 Rounds)

• Seniesa Estrada 103.8 lbs vs. Jazmin Gala

Villarino 105 lbs

(Estrada's WBA Minimumweight World Title — 10 Rounds)