Garcia vs Duarte Undercard: Full Card Prediction, Prelims Betting Picks

Ryan Garcia and Oscar Duarte are set to headline a stacked card over in Houston, and NYFights has put together NYFights' Garica vs Duarte predictions right here.

The 25-year-old American will be looking to swiftly move on from his brutal loss to Gervonta Davis last time out, while Duarte looks for his 12th stoppage in a row. However, in this article, NYFights look at NYFights' Garcia vs Duarte full card predictions.

Garcia vs Duarte Predictions: Watch Out for a Stunner in the Main Event

Garcia vs Duarte Prediction

Ryan Garcia is sitting as a -400 favorite to defeat Oscar Duarte, but this is no doubt going to be an almighty test. The 25-year-old has some of the quickest hands ever witnessed in the sport, and NYFights expects him to gradually work through the rounds and keep Duarte at bay.

Duarte has astonishing power and has won 21 of his 26 victories via KO/TKO, 11 of which have come in a row recently. However, once more, NYFights' Garcia vs Duarte picks heads for a knockout win for the favorite.

Floyd Schofield vs Ricardo Torres

Floyd Schofield is looking to keep up his unbeaten run when he meets with Ricardo Torres where the WBA International lightweight title on the line.

11 of Schofield's 15 victories have been via KO/TKO, and although they haven't necessarily been against well-known opposition, it's tough to see how Torres has any impact on this fight after losing seven and winning 17, including a recent defeat to a 7-20 fighter back in August.

For NYFights' Garcia vs Duarte full card predictions, NYFights is heading for Schofield to get another win, and quite convincingly too.

Shane Mosley Jr vs Joshua Conley

Shane Moseley Jr will look to get the job done and move to 21-4 when he meets with Joshua Conley on Saturday.

Conley's record sits at 17-4-1, and with Mosley Jr only losing his bouts on points, this should be a a fight that sees the son of Shane Mosley get his 12th victory via KO/TKO, as the battle is a 10-round bout. NYFights Garcia vs Duarte picks for this one heads for another knockout win for Mosley Jr, but it could take him a few rounds.

Darius Fulghum vs Pachino Hill

The main card kicks off with Darius Fulghum as the biggest favorite across the Garcia vs Duarte full card predictions at -3300 against Pachino Hill.

Fulghum is 5-0 and secured four victories within the distance already in 2023. Hill, however, merely seems like another warmup fight for bigger things for the unbeaten American, as Hill sits with an 8-4 record and has lost his last three.

Anything but a Fulghum win in the Garcia vs Duarte full card predictions would be a wild choice.

Garcia vs Duarte Prelims Predictions

Asa Stevens vs Dominique Griffin Prediction

After an illustrious amateur career, Asa Stevens enters takes on Dominique Griffin to conclude our Garcia vs Duarte prelims predictions where another easy win should be in order.

Griffin is 12 years older than his opponent here, and barely won in a round in his last two fights, losing them both on points. In fact, from his past six bouts, he's suffered five losses, so Stevens should stroll to a win here by barely losing a second of the fight.

Gael Cabrera vs Alejandro Dominguez Prediction

As one of Mexico's brightest young prospects, Gael Carbrera looks to get the job done quickly against Alejandro Dominguez. Cabrera's hand speed is of an extremely high order, and his sensational body shot knockout over Ulises Rosales rocketed him to NYFights' attention at just 18.

In NYFights' Garcia vs Duarte prelims predictions, NYFights expects the Mexican to register another knockout.

Sean Garcia vs Joseph Johnson Prediction

Sean Garcia will be aiming to get another win in his unbeaten career after some extremely close bouts that includes a majority win in a thriller against Rene Marquez and a draw with Seung Ho Yang almost a year to the day.

Garcia is yet to get an official KO/TKO on his record, having forced the retirement from Isalas Gonzales back in 2019 and winning his other five fights on points. Johnson will give him some worries in this bout, but NYFights gives the slight edge to Garcia in our Garcia vs Duarte full card predictions.

Danilo Diez vs Jose Valenzuela Alvarado Prediction

The Garcia vs Duarte prelims predictions kick off with Danilo Diez taking on Jose Valenzuela Alvarado for what is the professional debut for Diez.

As is usually the case in boxing, he's been pinned up against a man who has taken a beating on a number of occasions already in his career, as Alvarado sits with a 1-8 record in professional boxing at 25 years of age. Diez is known for his power and physical capabilities, and you only need to take one look at his physique to know that he possess a great amount of power.

Diez trains with Gervonta Davis, and after his pro debut was cancelled at the very last minute, his debut this time around should see him win in comfortable style.

Main Event to Steal the Show

There are a lot of up-and-coming fighters to look out for on this card, none more so than Floyd Schofield. The main event is a mouthwatering prospect, and although our Garcia vs Duarte predictions look at another win for the former, do expect an absolute war at times.

Duarte's power is no joke. 11 knockouts in a row put him in a rare category at the top level of boxing, and at -400, Garcia is extremely low in odds compared to how he has fared in previous bouts. What's more, his fight against Luke Campbell a few years back and his recent bout with Gervonta Davis shows that he can occasionally have that lapse in concentration and how refuses to fight with his hands up.

Garcia does make up for this with his unrivaled speed, but he has to be very careful to not bring Duarte into the fight, like he did against Campbell in 2021. Campbell dropped him with a simple right hand over the top, something Duarte has done countless times already in his career.

The speed which Garcia delivers his punches, however, will be the deciding factor. Truthfully, he lets his hands go that quickly sometimes that you simply don't even see it. A few rounds likely pass before anything convincing comes from the favorite, but over time, Duarte likely takes a beating and although NYFights doesn't expect a highlight reel knockout, NYFights predicts the referee to see enough at one point and call an end to this bout at odds of -138 for a KO/TKO.

Other Garcia vs Duarte predictions sees odds of +300 for a points win for Garcia, but across a 12-round bout, he should end the night before the judges are called into action.