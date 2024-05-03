Figueroa vs Magdaleno Prediction: Will the Belt Change Hands?

After a 14-month break, Brandon Figueroa makes his comeback against Jessie Magdaleno this weekend. The featherweight fighters will lock horns at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, adding another exciting fight to the Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia undercard during the Cinco de Mayo festivities. Will the WBC featherweight belt exchange hands after the fight? Read on for our Figueroa vs Magdaleno prediction.

Figueroa vs Magdaleno Prediction: Figueroa to Return With a Bang?

Brandon Figueroa Preview

Brandon Figueroa steps back into the ring more than a year after his unanimous decision win against Mark Magsayo. He kept the former WBC featherweight champion on his toes throughout the bout, winning by scores of 117-109 (twice) and 118-108. It was a statement win for Figueroa after dropping to the featherweight decision, which also opened the door to a potential showdown with Rey Vargas for the WBC featherweight crown.

Figueroa’s wait for the fight, however, was not to end anytime soon. Vargas decided to move up a class and pursue the vacant WBC super featherweight title. The Mexican lost the title fight against O'Shaquie Foster and stayed inactive for a year. As a result, Figueroa had to move on and rethink his championship strategy.

The Texan fighter has lost only once in his 26-fight career coming into this tie. He will be desperate to get this win under his belt and move closer to another title fight. A Figueroa victory, therefore, is the obvious Figueroa vs Magdaleno prediction.

Jessie Magdaleno

Jessie Magdelano is not the most active boxer in the scene right now as well. The southpaw has entered the ring only three times since 2020, and his last appearance was also a year ago. Unlike his opponent, however, Magdelano does not have a win to look back on from his last outing.

Magdelano was on the receiving end of a Raymond Ford unanimous decision victory last time around. It was the ex-WBO junior featherweight champion’s second defeat in his 31st fight. So, the Californian will also be hungry for a win when he takes on Figueroa.

Magdelano will be banking on his experience to get the better of Figueroa. His record of 29-2 with 18 KOs also speaks highly about his abilities inside the ring.

Our Brandon Figueroa vs Jessie Magdaleno Prediction

Our Brendon Figueroa vs Jessie Magdaleno prediction is a Figueroa win, which is currently available at -1200.

That said, we don’t expect Figueroa to have a walk in the park. Magdaleno is a ruthless fighter in his own right, and is more of a precision boxer than Figueroa. As mentioned before, he also has better experience on his side and has traded punches with more high-profile boxers in the past.

But, injuries and other issues have negatively impacted Magdaleno over the years. Both fighters come into this fight off long layoffs, but Figueroa is in better shape. So, Figueroa is the favorite, but you can also take a chance on Magdaleno at +700.