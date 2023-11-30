Farmer vs Okine Prediction: A Serious Amount of Speed on Show

Former IBF super featherweight champion, Tevin Farmer, will step out for his 40th professional fight and his second within the past three months when he meets with Patrick Okine. As usual for this headline fight, NYFights is here with a Farmer vs Okine prediction for what is just an eight-round bout at junior lightweight.

There will be a lot of speed and power on show in this clash, but each fighter has been dealt a handful of defeats in their time in professional boxing, making this fight arguably one of the biggest of their respective careers in their early 30s.

Farmer vs Okine Prediction

Tevin Farmer Preview

At 33 years of age, Farmer will step out in the professional realms for the 40th time and two years on from losing his IBF super featherweight crown to Joseph Diaz via a unanimous decision defeat.

Farmer would take three years out of boxing after that loss and returned in June of this year with an easy 10-round unanimous decision win over Avery Sparrow at the same place he is fighting at here, the 2300 Arena. In fact, Farmer also claimed a win over Oscar Barajas at the 2300 Arena at the end of September of 2023 with his first knockout victory since 2018 and just his seventh from his 39 fights.

Having just seven wins via KO/TKO in boxing is never a good look, especially when you consider the ‘easier' battles a fighter is set up with earlier on. However, Farmer's career took a very different path earlier on in his professional days, losing three of his first 12 and drawing another.

The former IBF world champion's best attribute is undoubtedly his speed. Farmer's speed is one of a kind, and although his lack of knockouts needs to be noted, his most recent win over Barajas came with a stunning left hook bang on the chin of his opponent out of nowhere.

In reality, his speed is likely to be too much for Okine, hence why he has won 25 of his 33 wins on points. For NYFights' Tevin Farmer vs Patrick Okine prediction regarding the American, we expect him to get a win on points once more.

WOW… Former super-featherweight world champ Tevin Farmer with a knockout of the year contender last night in his second fight back following a three-year absence 😳#TevinFarmer | #BoxingFans | #BoxingNews pic.twitter.com/htydJxXEYm — IFL TV (@IFLTV) September 30, 2023

Patrick Okine Preview

With 13 years of professional fighting under his belt, Okine heads into this bout as the underdog and with 20 wins, four losses and two draws on his record from 26 outings. The Ghanaian has seen 65.4% of his wins come via KO/TKO, and although he stands at just 5ft 5, there is a serious amount of power in the hands of Okine.

Better yet, his durability is significantly more impressive than a lot of fighters out there, suffering only two of his four losses via KO/TKO. On the other hand to his commendable record, a lot of Okine's fights have been on the local Ghanaian boxing scene, which as you would expect, it not of the highest standard.

In fact, the 32-year-old is heading into this fight off the back of two losses in a row, including a sixth round stoppage loss to Cletus Seldin that came only seven weeks ago

With the above in mind, NYFights' Farmer vs Okine prediction is a fairly easy one to call. Simply put, Okine seems to have got worse in the last few years Farmer has been out, while the latter has bounced back with a unanimous decision win and a stunning knockout in the past six months.

Tevin Farmer vs Patrick Okine: A Serious Amount of Speed on Show

The Philadelphia faithful will be treated to a memorable card this Friday night at the 2300 Arena. The headline event between two experienced fighters will undoubtedly be a top bout between Tevin Farmer and Patrick Okine.

However, there is one clear factor that decides this bout: the speed of Farmer. The former IBF super middleweight king scored a magical knockout over Barajas in his last fight, connecting a handful of punches before as clean of a left hook as you'll see this year.

For NYFights Farmer vs Okine prediction, NYFights expects another victory for the American to make it three in a row since losing his IBF super middleweight title. Farmer's speed will be too much for the man from Ghana, and given how this fight is just eight rounds and how the American has won 25 of his 33 wins on points, another one seems to be on the cards.

In reality, it would be a surprise to see Farmer lose more than a handful of rounds.