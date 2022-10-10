Connect with us

Boxing Betting Worldwide

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Betting Boxing Betting

Carlos Adames vs. Juan Macias Montiel: Preview & Betting Odds

Betting Boxing Betting

Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo: Weigh-In Results & Betting Odds

Betting Boxing Betting

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn: Live Stream, Fight Card & Betting Odds

Betting Boxing Betting

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker: Preview, Prediction & Betting Odds

Boxing Betting

Boxing Predictions [auto_last_update format="Y" before=""]: A Guide To Boxing Betting Picks & Boxing Odds

Announcements Boxing Betting UK

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Betting Boxing Betting

Canelo vs. GGG 3: Predictions & Betting Odds

Betting Boxing Betting

Canelo vs. GGG 3: Live Stream, Fight Card & Betting Odds

Boxing Betting Worldwide

Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner: Preview & Betting Odds

Boxing Betting

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Published

2 mins ago

on

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Deontay Wilder returns to the ring on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, a full year after his last in-ring showing. Could rust be a factor in how Wilder performs? What about age–the man is 36 years old, does the Bronze Bomber have to worry about growing old on fight night of his outing against Robert Helenius?

Wilder, holding a 42-2-1 record, seems like his head is on straight, and he's in fighting form, judging by his appearances hyping this face-off. Of course, we can't know until the bell rings if the 6-7 Alabama boxer is fully over the punishment absorbed during his TKO11 loss to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas last year.

Prediction 1

Wilder by TKO/KO

-350

BET HERE >

Odds from

As has been noted by NYF staff, Wilder deserves credit for accepting Helenius, no slouch, as his comeback foe. The 31-3 “Nordic Nightmare” has been impressive of late, but that sample size is limited–he fought once in 2020 and once in 2021. Both starts came against Adam Kownacki, the rough-nosed Polish New Yorker. The 38 year old Helenius took it to AK both twice, notching a TKO4 victory and then a TKO6 W in the rematch.

Here's one thing that isn't up for debate: Wilder won't have to work hard to see Helenius on fightnight. Both men are 6-7, and Helenius should push Wilder into being more active, volume-wise, than is sometimes the case. Indeed, I am at a Buzz Check level 7 right now for this one, I am curious to see what unfolds in Brooklyn on Saturday, and I will be watching on PPV.com.

Prediction 1

Helenius by TKO/KO

+800

BET HERE >

Odds from

DEONTAY WILDER VS. ROBERT HELENIUS BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Deontay Wilder is the favorite at -700, and Robert Helenius is the underdog at +450.

Deontay Wilder: Decision +500; KO/TKO -350

Draw: +2500

Robert Helenius: Decision +1100; KO/TKO +800

DEONTAY WILDER VS. ROBERT HELENIUS FIGHT DATE/START TIME

Date: Saturday, Oct. 15
Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT
Main event ringwalks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT

With live fight nights, main event ring walk times are subject to change.

Prediction 1

Fight is a Draw

+2500

BET HERE >

Odds from

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS DEONTAY WILDER VS. ROBERT HELENIUS?

U.S.: FOX Sports PPV ($74.99) & PPV.com ($74.99)

PPV.COM is not a subscription service, and most events are available in English and Spanish.

U.K.: FITE TV

DEONTAY WILDER VS. ROBERT HELENIUS FIGHT CARD

  • Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius; WBC heavyweight title eliminator
  • Caleb Plant vs. Anthony Dirrell; WBC super middleweight title eliminator
  • Frank Sanchez vs. Carlos Negron; heavyweights
  • Gary Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez rematch; bantamweights

Related Topics:

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

Continue Reading