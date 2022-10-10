Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Deontay Wilder returns to the ring on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, a full year after his last in-ring showing. Could rust be a factor in how Wilder performs? What about age–the man is 36 years old, does the Bronze Bomber have to worry about growing old on fight night of his outing against Robert Helenius?

Wilder, holding a 42-2-1 record, seems like his head is on straight, and he's in fighting form, judging by his appearances hyping this face-off. Of course, we can't know until the bell rings if the 6-7 Alabama boxer is fully over the punishment absorbed during his TKO11 loss to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas last year.

As has been noted by NYF staff, Wilder deserves credit for accepting Helenius, no slouch, as his comeback foe. The 31-3 “Nordic Nightmare” has been impressive of late, but that sample size is limited–he fought once in 2020 and once in 2021. Both starts came against Adam Kownacki, the rough-nosed Polish New Yorker. The 38 year old Helenius took it to AK both twice, notching a TKO4 victory and then a TKO6 W in the rematch.

Here's one thing that isn't up for debate: Wilder won't have to work hard to see Helenius on fightnight. Both men are 6-7, and Helenius should push Wilder into being more active, volume-wise, than is sometimes the case. Indeed, I am at a Buzz Check level 7 right now for this one, I am curious to see what unfolds in Brooklyn on Saturday, and I will be watching on PPV.com.

DEONTAY WILDER VS. ROBERT HELENIUS BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Deontay Wilder is the favorite at -700, and Robert Helenius is the underdog at +450.

Deontay Wilder: Decision +500; KO/TKO -350

Draw: +2500

Robert Helenius: Decision +1100; KO/TKO +800

DEONTAY WILDER VS. ROBERT HELENIUS FIGHT DATE/START TIME

Date: Saturday, Oct. 15

Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Main event ringwalks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT

With live fight nights, main event ring walk times are subject to change.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS DEONTAY WILDER VS. ROBERT HELENIUS?

U.S.: FOX Sports PPV ($74.99) & PPV.com ($74.99)

PPV.COM is not a subscription service, and most events are available in English and Spanish.

U.K.: FITE TV

DEONTAY WILDER VS. ROBERT HELENIUS FIGHT CARD