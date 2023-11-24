David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade Prediction: An 0 Has Got to Go

A sensational bout at super middleweight takes place on Saturday night in Las Vegas where somebody's 0 has got to go when David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade meet for the WBC interim super middleweight. With a victory, both men will be eyeing up a mouthwatering bout with Canelo Alvarez in 2024 for the official WBC super middleweight crown. Let's take a look at NYFights' Benavidez vs Andrade prediction.

There is a combined win record of 59 between these two, and after a magical victory over Caleb Plant, Benavidez will headline the card this weekend as the favorite to make it 28 victories in a row for himself.

Benavidez has already called out Canelo on a few occasions, and this fight will no doubt pin the two together – should he win – for what would be arguably the fight of the year.

Benavidez vs Andrade Prediction

David Benavidez Preview

Benavidez heads into this bout as the youngest super middleweight title holder in boxing history and as the rank of second by The Ring at the weight class. In fact, at 26, the American is just over three weeks shy of his 27th birthday and will look to rack up his 28th win before that celebratory day. In fact, with 23 of his victories coming by way of knockout, Benavidez has a stunning 85.19% knockout ratio in his 10-year professional career.

Having been on the scene for a decade, the reigning WBC interim champion started his career at just 16 years of age and won all seven of his first seven fights before he was 18 and all by way of knockout. It wasn't until he met with Azamat Umarzoda where he went the full distance in a fight, but 10 more fights would follow where he recorded a knockout in each one. Benavidez then met with Ronald Gavril to win the WBC super middleweight title at just 21.

Benavidez's best attributes, as you would expect given his record, is his power. He has managed to knock out a big name like David Lemieux within the past 15 months. However, his most notable win and most incredible victory came in his last outing against Caleb Plant.

Benavidez beat his compatriot via unanimous decision with a sensational display of boxing at the MGM Grand. He outclassed Plant in almost every round, winning the bout 115-113, 116-112, 117-111. For the Benavidez vs Andrade prediction, NYFights doesn't see how his godly hand speed is matched, and a win on points seems likely.

Demetrius Andrade Preview

Andrade has a healthy balance of decision wins and knockout victories. The 35-year-old is no doubt nearing the end of his career while Benavidez is heading towards superstardom before he is even 28. What's more, in truth, he is the massive underdog for a reason.

This will be just Andrade's second fight within two years, but he has put together a very commendable record by beating Liam Williams, Jason Quigley and Demond Nicholson in his past three fights since early 2021.

Regarding him in the Benavidez vs Andrade prediction, the only way NYFights see the latter coming up with a victory is by a dramatic knockout. The hand speed of his opponent and the way he cuts off the angles is going to be too much for him otherwise.

Benavidez has also out-landed his opponents in 46 of his last 48 rounds, which should give enough evidence to his excellence in the ring. On the other hand, it is important to remember that Andrade has 19 wins via knockout and has defeated the likes of Luke Keeler and Artur Akavov in this manner. He is, however two inches smaller and with a one-inch disadvantage on the WBC interim champion, and all signs point towards a victory for Benavidez.

An 0 Has Got to Go

Regardless of any Benavidez vs Andrade prediction, what a fight this is set to be. However, in reality, it's hard to see how anyone outside of Canelo Alvarez defeats the WBC interim super middleweight champion with his outrageous hand speed. Bunches come in punches with him and from all angles, and odds sit at +144 for a points win for Benavidez and +168 for his 24th KO/TKO victory.

NYFights does predict a a victory for Benavidez, but NYFights also predicts it to come via KO/TKO, given the superior talent of him over Andrade. At the same time, as mentioned, he has out-landed his opposition in 46 of the past 48 rounds, and even someone of Andrade's caliber is going to struggle to keep him at bay.