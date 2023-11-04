Cordina vs Vazquez Odds: Three Title Bouts, Three Heavy Favorites

Joe Cordina will attempt to defend his IBF World Super Featherweight Championship against Edward Vazquez in Monte-Carlo. Besides the main event, there are two more title fights on this massive card. Here are the best Cordina vs Vazquez odds.

Cordina vs Vazquez Odds: Here are the Best Markets

Unlike the past few weeks, there is only one huge boxing event this weekend. Monte-Carlo will hold a total of three title fights:

• Joe Cordina vs Edward Vazquez for the IBF World Super Featherweight Championship

• Sivenathi Nontshinga vs Adrian Curiel Dominguez for the IBF World Light Flyweight Title

• Souleymande Cissokho vs Isaias Lucero for the WBC Silver Welterweight Title

Cordina vs Vazques Betting Odds – Moneyline

As the reigning and unbeaten champion, Joe Cordina has a huge advantage in odds. Bookmakers have literally given Edward Vazquez nothing here. Cordina has been given odds around -1200 while the win for the contender is valued at around +700.

Nontshinga vs Dominguez Odds – Moneyline

In the earlier title bout, we again see one fighter who is favored heavily by the bookies and a contender who has been given low chances for success. Currently, Nontshinga's odds for the win revolve around the -1000 mark while his opponent has been given +550.

Cissokho vs Lucero Odds – Moneyline

As expected, the champion is favored by everyone and we again see huge odds for the contender. According to bookmakers, Lucero has the highest chance of shocking the world as his moneyline odds are around +500. The title defense for the champion has been valued at around -833.33.

Cordina vs Vazquez Odds – Method of Victory

The fun side of betting on boxing matches is that there is an abundance of markets to choose from. Moreover, the odds are often high even when we have a huge favorite like this particular match. Take a look.

• Unanimous Decision – winning via unanimous decision has been valued at +150 for Joe Cordina against +2000 for Edward Vazquez.

• Split Decision – the split decision alternative has been valued at +650 for Cordina and +3300 for Vazquez.

• Technical Knockout – bookmakers value the TKO win for Cordina at +162 against +2000 for Vazquez.

• Knockout – the clean KO win has been valued at +550 for the champion and +5000 for the contender.

• Disqualification – the DQ odds are equal for both fighters – +10000.

• Technical Decision – you can bet on this method at +1400 for Cordina and +6600 for Vazquez.

• Draw – the odds for the draw are currently around +2200.

Cordina vs Vazquez Betting Odds – Round To Win

Neither of these fighters is a distinguished finisher. Cordina has won 9 times with a knockout, mostly in his early days and his opponent, Edward Vazquez, has only won three times with a KO out of 15 wins. This is a 12-round match, so our safest suggestion is to go for a win around the 8-12 rounds. The odds are quite good and you can literally bet on 4-5 different rounds and still get a decent profit here.

• Round 1: the odds for a win in the first round are +6600 for Cordina and +10000 for Vazquez. We have to mention that Cordina has 4 KO wins in the opening round but three were at the very beginning of his career in 2017.

• Round 2: bookmakers value the 2nd round win at +5000 for Cordina and +10000 for Vazquez. We have to mention that Cordina defended his title against Kenichi Ogawa with a 2nd round KO in 2022.

• Round 3: Currently, the odds are +3300 for a win in the third round for Cordina and +10000 for Vazquez.

• Round 4: A fourth-round finish is valued at +2500 for the champion and +10000 for Vazquez.

• Round 5: The 5th round win is valued at +1800 for the champion and +10000 for the contender.

• Round 6: you can bet on the win in the 6th round at +1600 for Cordina and +10000 for Vazquez

• Round 7: +1200 for Cordina and +10000 for Vazquez

• Round 8: +1200 for Cordina and +10000 for Vazquez

• Round 9: +1200 for Cordina and +10000 for Vazquez

• Round 10: +1200 for Cordina and +10000 for Vazquez

• Round 11: +1200 for Cordina and +10000 for Vazquez

• Round 12: a win in the final minutes of the fight has been valued at +1600 for the champion and +10000 for the contender

Best Cordina vs Vazquez Odds for the Entire Card

IBS World Super Featherweight Title: Joe Cordina (-1200) vs Edward Vazquez (+700)

IBF World Light Flyweight Title: Sivenathi Nontshinga (-1000) vs Adrian Curiel Dominguez (+550)

Women's Super Bantamweight: Julissa Alejandra Guzman (-175.44) vs Ramla Ali (+137)

WBC Silver Welterweight Title: Souleymane Cissokho (-833.33) vs Isaias Lucero (+500)