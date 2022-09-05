Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall: Betting Odds & Live Stream

This Saturday on ESPN+, an all-women’s card will be held at the O2 Arena in London, with plenty on the line. Two-time undisputed and current unified middleweight champion Claressa Shields (12-0) faces her longtime rival and WBO champ Savannah Marshall (12-0). If that wasn’t enough, the co-main features unified junior lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer (17-0) going up against WBC champ Alycia Baumgardner (12-1).

The Shields vs. Marshall main event is intriguing as these two women genuinely dislike each other. The issue started back in the amateurs when Marshall defeated Shields, and it has been something that continues to loom over her head. When Sky Sports sat both women down to do the face-to-face, you can tell that just looking at Marshall triggers Shields, which results in the two women getting into a verbal war.

CLARESSA SHIELDS VS. SAVANNAH MARSHALL BETTING ODDS

Per Draft Kings, the betting odds do not get any tighter than this. Claressa Shields is currently at -115 while Savannah Marshall is at -110.

Claressa Shields: Decision +130; KO/TKO +750

Draw: +1100

Savannah Marshall: Decision +260; KO/TKO +275

The co-main is just as spicey with Mayer and Baumgardner. The two have been going back and forth more than anyone and not holding anything back. Mayer feels like it is her time, while Baumgardner is ready to contest that and stake her claim. This is another fight where there is real bad blood between the two fighters, and both promise to deliver a definitive victory. Although this could have been a main event here in the U.S., being billed as the co-main to Shields vs. Marshall adds to the interest in the event as a whole.

MIKAELA MAYER VS. ALYCIA BAUMGARDNER BETTING ODDS

Per Draft Kings, Mikaela Mayer is the favorite at -270, and Alycia Baumgardner is the underdog at +205.

Mikaela Mayer: Decision -185; KO/TKO +800

Draw: +1200

Alycia Baumgardner: Decision +400; KO/TKO +600

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS SHIELDS VS. MARSHALL?

U.S.: ESPN+

U.K.: Sky Sports

CLARESSA SHIELDS VS. SAVANNAH MARSHALL FIGHT DATE/START TIME

Date: Saturday, Sept. 10

Main card: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Main event ringwalks (approx): 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

CLARESSA SHIELDS VS. SAVANNAH MARSHALL FIGHT CARD