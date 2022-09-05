Boxing Betting
Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall: Betting Odds & Live Stream
This Saturday on ESPN+, an all-women’s card will be held at the O2 Arena in London, with plenty on the line. Two-time undisputed and current unified middleweight champion Claressa Shields (12-0) faces her longtime rival and WBO champ Savannah Marshall (12-0). If that wasn’t enough, the co-main features unified junior lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer (17-0) going up against WBC champ Alycia Baumgardner (12-1).
The Shields vs. Marshall main event is intriguing as these two women genuinely dislike each other. The issue started back in the amateurs when Marshall defeated Shields, and it has been something that continues to loom over her head. When Sky Sports sat both women down to do the face-to-face, you can tell that just looking at Marshall triggers Shields, which results in the two women getting into a verbal war.
CLARESSA SHIELDS VS. SAVANNAH MARSHALL BETTING ODDS
Per Draft Kings, the betting odds do not get any tighter than this. Claressa Shields is currently at -115 while Savannah Marshall is at -110.
Claressa Shields: Decision +130; KO/TKO +750
Draw: +1100
Savannah Marshall: Decision +260; KO/TKO +275
The co-main is just as spicey with Mayer and Baumgardner. The two have been going back and forth more than anyone and not holding anything back. Mayer feels like it is her time, while Baumgardner is ready to contest that and stake her claim. This is another fight where there is real bad blood between the two fighters, and both promise to deliver a definitive victory. Although this could have been a main event here in the U.S., being billed as the co-main to Shields vs. Marshall adds to the interest in the event as a whole.
MIKAELA MAYER VS. ALYCIA BAUMGARDNER BETTING ODDS
Per Draft Kings, Mikaela Mayer is the favorite at -270, and Alycia Baumgardner is the underdog at +205.
Mikaela Mayer: Decision -185; KO/TKO +800
Draw: +1200
Alycia Baumgardner: Decision +400; KO/TKO +600
WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS SHIELDS VS. MARSHALL?
U.S.: ESPN+
U.K.: Sky Sports
CLARESSA SHIELDS VS. SAVANNAH MARSHALL FIGHT DATE/START TIME
Date: Saturday, Sept. 10
Main card: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Main event ringwalks (approx): 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT
These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.
CLARESSA SHIELDS VS. SAVANNAH MARSHALL FIGHT CARD
- Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall (Undisputed middleweight title)
- Mikaela Mayer vs Alycia Baumgardner (Unified super featherweight title)
- Lauren Price vs Timea Belik (welterweight)
- Karris Artingstall vs Marina Sakharov (featherweight)
- Caroline Dubois vs Milena Koleva (lightweight)
- Ebonie Jones vs Vanessa Caballero (super bantamweight)
- April Hunter vs Erica Alvarez (super welterweight)
- Georgia O’Connor vs TBA (super welterweight)
- Shannon Ryan vs Bucha El Quassi (super flyweight)
- Ginny Fuchs vs Gemma Ruegg (super flyweight)
- Sarah Liegmann vs Bec Connolly (super bantamweight)