Canelo vs. GGG 3: Live Stream, Fight Card & Betting Odds

Whether you like it or not, we have arrived at one of the year's most anticipated fights. Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (57-2-2) puts his titles on the line against his rival Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin (42-1-1) live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. This is the third and what looks to be, the final fight between the two elite fighters. If the press conferences that took place in New York and Los Angeles indicate how this one will go, then buckle your seatbelts because we may be in for a ride on Saturday night.

Canelo Alvarez just doesn't like GGG, and it's clear. Coming off the loss to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, Canelo looks to come back with a big performance to show he is still the man in the sport. The question is whether or not Canelo can do something different this time around to give him a decisive win over Golovkin in the same arena where their first two fights took place.

Gennadiy Golovkin is coming into this fight with a TKO victory over Ryota Murata. GGG looked strong, but in spots, his age seemed to creep up, which made him a little vulnerable. This is the fight that Golovkin has wanted since signing the deal with DAZN. Although it's coming much later than initially anticipated, he is still getting his shot at Canelo and the undisputed super middleweight title. Can GGG put up one last great performance against an elite fighter?

NYF will be covering this event all week with original stories, a prediction panel, and providing the most up-to-date betting lines, so make sure to bookmark the site and follow us all week.

CANELO VS GGG 3 BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Canelo Alvarez is the favorite at -450, and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin is the underdog at +350.

Canelo Alvarez: Decision +100; KO/TKO +160

Draw: +2000

Gennadiy Golovkin: Decision +700; KO/TKO +800

Photo Credit: Ed Mullholland/Matchroom.

CANELO VS. GGG 3 FIGHT DATE,START TIME

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 17
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m PT / 1 a.m. BST
  • Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS CANELO VS. GGG 3?

U.S.: DAZN PPV ($64.99 for current DAZN subscribers, $84.99 for new subscribers, which includes a free month of DAZN) & PPV.com (Price: $84.99)

PPV.COM is not a subscription service, and most events are available in English and Spanish.

CANELO VS. GGG 3 FIGHT CARD

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 for Alvarez’s WBC/IBF/WBO/WBA super middleweight titles
  • Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez for Rodriguez’s WBC junior bantamweight title
  • Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado; super middleweights
  • Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway; middleweights
  • Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo; super middleweights
  • Marc Castro vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza; lightweights
  • Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Molina; junior welterweights
  • Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley; bantamweights

