Canelo vs. GGG 3: Live Stream, Fight Card & Betting Odds

Whether you like it or not, we have arrived at one of the year's most anticipated fights. Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (57-2-2) puts his titles on the line against his rival Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin (42-1-1) live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. This is the third and what looks to be, the final fight between the two elite fighters. If the press conferences that took place in New York and Los Angeles indicate how this one will go, then buckle your seatbelts because we may be in for a ride on Saturday night.

Canelo Alvarez just doesn't like GGG, and it's clear. Coming off the loss to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, Canelo looks to come back with a big performance to show he is still the man in the sport. The question is whether or not Canelo can do something different this time around to give him a decisive win over Golovkin in the same arena where their first two fights took place.

Gennadiy Golovkin is coming into this fight with a TKO victory over Ryota Murata. GGG looked strong, but in spots, his age seemed to creep up, which made him a little vulnerable. This is the fight that Golovkin has wanted since signing the deal with DAZN. Although it's coming much later than initially anticipated, he is still getting his shot at Canelo and the undisputed super middleweight title. Can GGG put up one last great performance against an elite fighter?

