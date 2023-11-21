Cameron vs Taylor 2 Tickets: Prices, Packages and Where to Buy

Chantelle Cameron faces Katie Taylor in the biggest match in the world of female boxing. With a total of four championship belts on the line, here is all the Cameron vs Taylor 2 tickets information you need.

Cameron vs Taylor 2 Tickets: The Event is Sold Out but You Can Still Get a Ticket

Earlier today, Matchroom Boxing confirmed that the entire 3Arena in Dublin has been sold out for this event. While this is good for the promoters and female boxing overall, it is never good for us fans, when we missed the original prices for one reason or another.

Fortunately, you can still find tickets for the event from the official reseller. If you follow this link to Ticketmaster, you can find some options for nearly half of the sections in the arena. The current prices range between €270 and €523.50, depending on the seat location. Whether these prices for the Cameron vs Taylor 2 tickets are worth it is up to you.

Matchroom Boxing Tickets: Here's Why You Don't Want to Miss Cameron vs Taylor 2

Many believed that Katie Taylor was going to retire after losing her title to Cameron earlier in 2023. The two undefeated champions clashed in that same arena in May and Cameron won via majority decision after ten rounds.

In the case of Katie Taylor, this was her first pro-career defeat after 22 consecutive wins. We have seen it time and time again when athletes lose late in their careers. There usually is no way back but Katie Taylor is a special fighter. In a recent interview, she said that she feels incredible and she believes that she still has a few fights left in her.

Of course, she remains the undisputed lightweight champion after the previous fight was only for Cameron's belts. Surprisingly, Cameron agreed to put the four belts on the line again, so soon, and against the same opponent.

While Chantelle was busier in the first match, the fight was quite competitive when you look at the actual numbers. What else can you expect from two unbeaten undisputed champions? For your information, the total punches landed were 141 to 111 for Cameron, while the significant strikes (power punches) were 114 to 90 in ten rounds.

We will not get a bigger match in female boxing. If you ask us, the Cameron vs Taylor 2 tickets are worth even the current prices from resellers.