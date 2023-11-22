Cameron vs Taylor 2 Purse: Biggest Women’s Boxing Paychecks in History?

Female boxers typically earn less than men. Such is the case in every major sport. But when you have two undisputed champions and multiple belts on the line, you can expect big numbers. Here is everything we know about the total Cameron vs Taylor 2 purse.

Cameron vs Taylor 2 Purse: What Will the Champions Be Paid?

The undisputed lightweight champion faces the undisputed light-welterweight champion. The two legends of women's boxing will clash for the second time in 2023 after Chantelle Cameron beat Taylor in the same arena in May. As the event has been sold out, there will be over 10,000 fans at the A3Arena in Dublin.

Until that recent match, Katie Taylor was unbeaten in her professional career. She has been winning championships since 2017 and deservedly earned some of the biggest purses in women's boxing history.

Of course, we don't know the exact figures of the current contract and we assume based on rumors and previous purses. However, we can confidently say that this will be one of the highest-paid matches between female fighters. So, what can we say about the Cameron vs Taylor 2 purse?

Firstly, Chantelle Cameron has not yet reached Taylor's heights when it comes to money. Reportedly, she earns around €500,000 per match. There have been reports that she was paid at least £750,000 for the first bout against Katie. Our opinion is that she may have earned even more than that and we expect her to get at least a million for this second match. With the event being sold out and also part of DAZN's program, we believe that the numbers will rise after Saturday night.

As for her opponent, Katie Taylor will definitely get paid more. She got paid over $1 million for her match against Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in 2022. There have been reports that she earned more than £1.8 million for the first match in May. Knowing how high the demand has been for this bout, combined with the fact that the match will again be in her home country, Taylor is likely to earn at least £1.5 million once again.

Cameron vs Taylor 2: The Winner Goes Home Rich

Keep in mind that the Cameron vs Taylor 2 purse that we discussed above includes only the money that the fighters will earn as a base salary. This is how much we expect them to get paid to show up for this match. Winning the actual bout is a completely different story.

This is a huge factor in every single combat sport. We often hear that the winner of a big match earned more than double of the original contract figures. Do not be surprised if you hear reports that either woman earned more than £2 million in the days after this match. In particular, if Taylor manages to win this rematch and all of Cameron's titles, she may even get close to £3 million, which would be a record for a female boxer.

This is an interesting topic and we will follow all related news in the coming weeks. There will not be a bigger match in women's boxing for a while and everyone wants to know how much athletes actually earn.