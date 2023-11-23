Cameron vs Taylor 2 Predictions: Main Event, Full Card Betting Picks

Chantelle Cameron will face Katie Taylor for the second time this year for the title of absolute world champion in the Junior Welterweight Division, also known as Super Lightweight. This will be the fight of the year in women's boxing but there is also a solid undercard before the main event. Here are our Cameron vs Taylor 2 predictions.

Cameron vs Taylor 2 Predictions: Main Event

Cameron and Taylor are two outstanding female boxers who have achieved great things in their sport. Both have high technique, speed, strength, and endurance. Cameron is the first British boxer to become an undisputed world champion. Taylor is a five-time world champion, six-time European champion, and Olympic champion in amateur boxing, as well as the undisputed world lightweight champion in professional boxing.

The first fight between them was extremely intense. Cameron used her physical advantages in height, armspan, ans punching power to put pressure on Taylor and not give her room to maneuver. Taylor, in turn, tried to counterattack and work as the second number, using her speed and accuracy. The fight was even in the first half, but in the second, Cameron increased the pressure and landed more punches. This gave the judges enough reasons to declare Cameron the winner.

In the rematch, Taylor will have to change her tactics if she wants to get her belts back. She can't let Cameron dictate the pace of the fight and keep her at a distance. Taylor should be more mobile and varied, use her extensive arsenal of techniques, and not let Cameron hit her that much. Taylor also needs to be more aggressive and not be afraid to attack first to prevent Cameron from scoring points. Taylor has the experience and ability to adapt to different styles of boxing, so she can bring out the best version of herself in the rematch.

Cameron, in turn, must continue to do what brought her success in the first fight. She must be persistent and put pressure on Taylor, not allowing her to breathe. She needs to work the body and head, throw more punches, cut the corners, and pin Taylor to the ropes. Cameron must also be prepared for Taylor to be more active and dangerous, so she must be careful and not make mistakes. Cameron has the confidence and motivation to repeat her success in the rematch.

Bookmakers consider Cameron a clear favorite ahead of this bout and we agree with them for our Cameron vs Taylor 2 predictions. Chantelle has as massive advantage over Taylor in physical attributes and power. Taylor has the advantage of speed, accuracy, and experience. However, after seeing that first match, we do not think that Taylor has what it takes to win the rematch.

Moreover, Taylor clearly stated that she wasn't in the best mental condition before the first match. It was also her first career defeat and this usually has a huge psychological impact. We do not see a knockout here but the decision win for Cameron sounds perfect.

• Cameron by Decision

Cameron vs Taylor 2 Full Card Predictions

Cully vs Mould Prediction

Gary Cully steps in the ring in front of his home crowd to bounce back from his first career defeat in May this year. He is one of the most talented lightweight boxers and by his own words, he lost because he was overconfident. He said that he wasn't focused and was already thinking about the post-match parties before the fight even began.

His opponent, Reece Mould, will enter the ring for the third time in 2023, winning both of his matches to date. His record is 18-1-0 but he rarely stands out as a heavily entertaining fighter. He has only 6 KOs on his record and this speaks a lot.

We expect to see a different, more mature Cully in this match. He is young and this defeat probably helped him grow a lot. He is a technical fighter that can knock you out if you leave an opening. Bookmakers consider him a heavy favorite and we agree with them for our full-card Cameron vs Taylor 2 predictions. Bet on the KO win for Gary Cully.

• Cully by KO/TKO

Donovan vs Ball Prediction

Paddy Donovan remains unbeaten after 11 professional fights and returns to the 3Arena for the second time after winning against Sam O'maison here in May. He is extremely talented and if you see his amateur record, you would be shocked. Check it out – 161 wins, 6 defeats. He won 13 national titles in Ireland.

His opponent, Danny Ball, has amassed a record of 13-1-1 in his young professional career and will make his debut abroad. All of his fights have been in England until now. He has knockout strength but has hardly fought extremely good opposition to date.

We think that Donovan has a good chance here and he is rightfully the favorite. We agree with the bookmakers for the next of our Cameron vs Taylor 2 predictions and think that Donovan will probably get an early KO here. Both fighters have aggressive styles and we do not see how this match could reach the scorecards.

• Donovan by KO/TKO

Nicolson vs Wildheart Prediction

Skye Nicolson will try to defend her WBC Interim Featherweight title against Lucy Wildheart in one of the most promising bouts from this card.

Nicolson has had only 8 fights in her professional career but already won the WBC Silver Featherweight title and the WBC Interim Featherweight Championship. This will be her first defense and we expect an action-packed match. Like most female boxers, she hardly stands out with her knockout power and has won all eight of her matches via decision or points.

Her opponent, Lucy Wildheart, is coming from a defeat after she lost to Mikaela Mayer for the WBC Interim World Lightweight title in April. She has four knockouts in ten total wins.

Nicolson is probably the biggest favorite out of all in this card. We absolutely agree for our Cameron vs Taylor 2 predictions and it is fairly easy to predict the outcome of this match. Neither of these athletes has too much power and we doubt that this will be Nicolson's first KO win. All we know is that she is far more talented than her opponent and it should be enough for her to make the next big step in her career.

• Nicolson by Decision/Technical Decision