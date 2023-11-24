Cameron vs Taylor 2 Prediction: Cameron Out To Finish The Job

It’s the old cliche of repeat or revenge in Dublin on Saturday night and our Cameron vs Taylor 2 prediction will tell you exactly which of those we expect to happen.

Back in May, Katie Taylor tasted defeat for the first time in her professional career when she challenged Chantelle Cameron for the title of the undisputed women’s super lightweight world champion.

Now the woman from Bray looks to get back into the win column and avenge that defeat against the English champ, in front of a boisterous home crowd.

Cameron vs Taylor 2 Prediction

Only once previously has Taylor gone into a fight as the underdog, with Cameron understandably the betting favorite.

That could make a difference to how the two fighters go into this one, although Il Capo rarely goes into any fight not at full speed.

Whilst Taylor continues to be the undisputed champion at lightweight, adding gold at 140 lbs would seal her legacy as the greatest female boxer in the world.

Cameron likewise will be looking to put an exclamation mark on the performance she put in back in May.

How will all of that swing our Cameron vs Taylor 2 prediction?

Chantelle Cameron Preview

For the second fight in-a-row Cameron heads across the Irish sea to fight in front of a soldout crowd that will be in heavy support of her opponent.

However, nothing seems to shake the confident 31-year-old from Northampton and she dominated much of the first fight.

Whilst she only won on a majority decision, Cameron did most of the best work and to many she was a clear winner.

This is now her sixth title defense since becoming WBC champion back in 2020 and she unified the division by beating Jessica McCaskill just over a year ago.

A third win in-a-row against such high level opposition would put a real marker down for her claim to be the pound-for-pound best woman in the world at the moment and rocket her to an even higher profile.

Il Capo is 18-0 since turning professional in 2017, with 10 of her victories going to the judges' scorecards including her most recent four wins.

She is an aggressive fighter who usually likes being on the front foot and during Thursday’s press conference she suggested that would be her game plan once again come Saturday.

The rematch aspect of the fight might also suit her style as there won’t be any feeling out period between the pair.

But will it be enough to give her the edge in our Cameron vs Taylor 2 prediction?

Katie Taylor Preview

It’s crazy to think that this is only the second time in her professional career that Taylor has fought in Ireland, and she could easily come away from this one with an 0-2 record in her home country.

Perhaps the extra pressure on the night and the increase in media duties were a distraction the first time out that the 2012 Olympic champion didn’t need.

This time around there does seem to have been a move away from doing quite as much media in the build up, something that would have come as a relief for the mild-mannered and quiet Taylor, no doubt.

Going into the first fight, the fighter from Bray hadn’t lost since being knocked out of the 2016 Olympics in the quarter-finals.

That loss came as a surprise and, whilst Cameron was the undisputed champion, Taylor’s loss was still somewhat of a shock in May.

It wouldn’t be as much of a surprise if Cameron vs Taylor 2 predictions veered more towards the champion this time.

The undisputed lightweight champion will be desperate to bounce back and add four more titles to her resume, and she spoke of her determination after Friday’s weigh-in.

Taylor didn’t come out of the blocks quickly in the first fight but it’s her stamina and ability to go the full 10 rounds that has often been her strength, with her previous 10 fights all going the distance.

Cameron vs Taylor 2 Prediction: No Dry Eyes In Dublin

Sorry Irish fans but you might not be too happy with our Cameron vs Taylor 2 prediction, after what we saw last time these two met.

Taylor was very lucky to beat Delfine Persoon in their first fight in June 2019, with many observers thinking the judges got the decision very wrong.

She massively improved in the second fight with the Dutchwoman and, though it went to the scorecards again, Taylor was a much more deserving winner the second time out.

Perhaps that points to the idea that she could work out her opponent and what went wrong last time out and come back stronger in the rematch with Cameron.

However, it does seem like the Northampton fighter is a beast on another level to Persoon, and most other women fighters.

Il Capo was extremely impressive against McCaskill and in the first fight against Taylor and looks every bit the undisputed champion.

Cameron has shown few weaknesses throughout her career to date and will be hoping to silence the Irish home crowd early by picking up where she left off last time and putting the pressure on early.

The two-minute rounds that women’s boxing has means that Taylor may well be able to ride the storm and not get knocked down, and certainly not get knocked out.

But she’ll have to do extremely well to keep up with the pace of the champion and steal enough rounds to take a victory.

For boxing’s sake, no one wants a repeat of the reaction to Taylor’s first win over Persoon, so either way let’s hope there is a clear winner.