Cameron vs Taylor 2 Odds: A Different Favorite Ahead of the Rematch

Chantelle Cameron has put her titles on the line in a rematch against Katie Taylor. Bookmakers have a clear favorite for this match but there are some good alternative betting options. Here are the Cameron vs Taylor 2 odds.

Cameron vs Taylor 2 Odds: Best Betting Markets

Cameron vs Taylor Odds – Moneyline

These two exceptional boxers faced each other in the same arena earlier this year when Cameron won by decision. If you missed the previous bout, Katie Taylor was a solid favorite. This time, bookmakers have the opposite idea. Taylor is the underdog with +150 to win this match as opposed to -188 for Cameron.

Boxing Odds – Cameron vs Taylor Method of Victory

This market gives you several options to guess the exact method of victory. Since this is a women's boxing match, we can expect a decision again. Females rarely get knockouts in high-ranked matches and the first one between these fighters was quite close. The first five rounds were extremely competitive and Cameron really took control in the late rounds. We are not here to make predictions but we would definitely bet on a decision win.

• Cameron to win by KO, TKO, or DQ: +650

• Cameron to win by Decision or Technical Decision: -125

• Draw: +1200

• Taylor to win by KO/TKO or DQ: +1800

• Taylor to win by Decision or Technical Decision: +200

Cameron vs Taylor Round to Win Odds

For those in search of higher Cameron vs Taylor 2 odds, there is no better market. You can pick the winner and the exact round in which the match will end here. Of course, it is a huge gamble in a women's boxing title match but this is a combat sport and a knockout is always possible.

• Round 1: Unsurprisingly, the odds are identical for both fighters to win in the opening round at +10000.

• Round 2: Once again, we have +10000 for both champions.

• Round 3: Bookmakers give Cameron +6600 to win in round 3 next to +10000 for Taylor.

• Round 4: The fourth-round finish has been valued at +5000 for Cameron and +10000 for Taylor.

• Round 5: The odds decrease for Cameron and we have +3300 next to +10000 for Taylor again.

• Round 6: For the first time, Taylor has been given a better chance. We have +3300 for Cameron and +6600 for Taylor.

• Round 7: Curiously, Taylor has been given +8000 to win in this round while Cameron has +2800.

• Round 8: +2800 for Chantelle and +8000 for Katie.

• Round 9: Once again – +2800 and +8000.

• Round 10: The late KO has been valued at +3300 for Cameron and +6600 for Taylor.

Best Cameron vs Taylor 2 Odds from the Rest of the Card

There is a solid undercard before this main event, so here are the best moneyline odds for the full card.

• Undisputed Women’s Super Lightweight World title: Chantelle Cameron (-188) vs Katie Taylor (+150)

• Lightweight: Gary Culley (-800) vs Reece Mould (+500)

• Welterweight: Paddy Donovan (-700) vs Danny Ball (+450)

• Interim Women’s Featherweight WBC World title: Skye Nicolson (-1600) vs Lucy Wildheart (+900)

• Heavyweight: Thomas Cartey (-1600) vs Dan Garber (+900)

• Lightweight: Giorgio Visioli () vs Lee Anthony Sibley ()

• Light heavyweight: Emmet Brenan (-800) vs Jamie Morrisey (+500)

• Featherweight: John Cooney (-800) vs Liam Gaynor (+500)

• Super featherweight: Zelfa Barrett (-1000) vs Costin Ion (+600)

Bookmakers have not yet added odds for every single bout and we suspect it is because of the common last-minute changes in boxing undercards. We will update the odds as soon as they appear.