Bivol vs Ramirez Odds: A Breakdown of Major Bookmakers

This weekend, the boxing world will experience something new. For the first time in their careers, either Dmitry Bivol or Gilberto Ramirez will suffer defeat.

Coming live from the Etihad Arena in Dubai, these two light heavyweights will collide in what is sure to be an exciting spectacle between two in-form, undefeated fighters. With Bivol currently holding the WBA World Light Heavyweight Title, both men head into Saturday night’s clash with a lot on the line.

We look at each fighter’s path to victory, and analyze the best Bivol vs Ramirez odds ahead of this bout.

Bivol vs Ramirez Betting Odds Analysis

Below we break down the best betting lines from major bookmakers ahead of the Bivol vs Ramirez fight this Saturday night.

Bivol vs Ramirez Moneyline Odds

Looking at the moneyline odds from Draftkings, BetMGM and Betrivers, it’s clear that Dmitry Bivol is the heavy favorite in this fight.

BOOKMAKER MONEYLINE
DRAFTKINGS Bivol -400 Ramirez +290
BETMGM Bivol -450 Ramirez +290
BETRIVERS Bivol -455 Ramirez +285

Despite the fact that both boxers are undefeated coming into this clash, the bookies evidently value Bivol’s greater experience at the light heavyweight level. This, plus the fact that Bivol has successfully defended his WBA World Light Heavyweight Title 12 times in a row against high quality opposition, puts Bivol well ahead in the moneyline betting.

For the best return betting on Bivol, right now the strongest Bivol vs Ramirez odds are being offered by Draftkings at -400.

Bivol vs Ramirez Method of Victory Odds

Breaking down the method of victory odds from major bookies, it shows a lot about how this fight is expected to unfold.

BOOKMAKER VICTORY
DRAFTKINGS Bivol by decision -185 Bivol by KO +380 Ramirez by KO +600 Ramirez by decision +650
BETMGM Bivol by decision -175 Bivol by KO +350 Ramirez by KO +550 Ramirez by decision +800
BETRIVERS Bivol by decision -177 Bivol by KO +360 Ramirez by KO +600 Ramirez by decision +650

The Bivol vs Ramirez odds sit strongly towards this bout going the distance and ending with a win in favor of Dmitry Bivol on points. Given the fact that Bivol’s last seven victories have all followed this script, it’s a reasonable assessment by the bookies. Odds for this range between -175 and -185, with the best coming from BetMGM.

If Bivol doesn’t win on points, the Russian is expected to land a knockout. Odds for this are still almost half of what a Ramirez win is paying, with a Bivol knockout at +380 from Draftkings.

If Ramirez does win, however, the bookmakers say it will be by knockout. Both Betrivers and Draftkings are paying +600 for Ramirez to win by knockout, with the best odds for a decision +800 at BetMGM.

Bivol vs Ramirez Odds Betting on Rounds

Major bookmakers differ in their Bivol vs Ramirez odds when it comes to what round this will finish in.

BOOKMAKER ROUNDS
DRAFTKINGS Bivol to win in round 6, 7, 8 +2500 Ramirez to win in round 7, 8, 9 +3300
BETMGM Bivol to win in round 8, 9, 10 +2200 Ramirez to win in round 8, 9 +4000
BETRIVERS Bivol to win in round 8, 9 +2000 Ramirez to win in round 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 +3000

The only round that Draftkings, BetMGM and Betrivers all offer their lowest odds for a Bivol finish is round eight. Draftkings thinks it equally may finish in rounds six or seven in favor of Bivol, while BetMGM and Betrivers think it may go longer. The highest returning bet for round eight is at Draftkings, with odds of +2500.

If Ramirez finishes this, bookies agree it will be around the eighth or ninth round. BetMGM has this returning the most at +4000, while Betrivers is the lowest at +3000.

Bivol vs Ramirez Betting Preview

Now that we're familiar with the Bivol vs Ramirez betting odds, here’s a quick breakdown of what we can expect from each fighter on Saturday night.

Dmitry Bivol Searching for an Elusive Knockout

Russia’s Dmitry Bivol has held the WBA World Light Heavyweight Title for over six years now.

The 31-year-old first claimed it in 2016 with a win over Felix Valera, and has since defended the belt successfully 12 times, including against the infamous Canelo Alverez earlier this year. With a professional record of 20-0-0, Bivol has 11 knockouts to his name since debuting in 2014. However, it has been more than four years since the Russian put an opponent on the mat, with his previous seven wins coming by decision.

Big Step Up for Gilberto Ramirez

Gilberto Ramirez, on the other hand, has fought more than double the amount of professional fights than Bivol.

Despite being the same age as his opponent, Ramirez has already accrued a whopping record of 44-0-0, having debuted as a 19-year-old in 2009. The majority of these wins have come at the super middleweight level, with Ramirez the first Mexican to hold the WBO Super Middleweight Title. The 31-year-old only recently made the step up to light heavyweight, defeating Tommy Karpency in 2019.

There are few events more exciting in boxing than two undefeated fighters stepping into the ring together, and that's exactly what we'll see this Saturday night at the Etihad Arena in Dubai.