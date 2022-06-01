How to Bet on Boxing Online 2022 | Tips & Betting Types

It’s not hard to imagine that back in the day when the first Olympics got held in the shadow of Mount Olympus, spectators were wagering on which boxer would get the laurel wreath.

After a few millennia, boxing is still a sport that draws in millions of spectators – something evident from pay-per-view numbers for title matches in nearly every weight class.

With the emergence of online sports betting, fans of the sport have a convenient option to wager on boxing. For experienced bettors, it’s a routine, but novice players can benefit from our simple guide.

Select a Reliable Boxing Sportsbook

You need an active sportsbook account to make a wager on a boxing bout. Although all look similar on the surface, there are differences between platforms. Choosing a reliable online sports bookie is a priority. There are multiple platforms, and their numbers are growing by the day.

Identifying a safe option depends on a few criteria, such as:

Look for a sportsbook with a license and sophisticated encryption methods.

Check the cashier section and examine the available banking options.

Consult the T&C for conditions for withdrawals of potential winning.

Do not neglect the promotional section.

Review the boxing coverage offered on the platform.

Focus on competitive odds.

The best boxing sportsbook will rank high in every listed category and have a solid reputation in the sports betting community. Once you have made your choice, you need to register and make a deposit to start wagering on boxing.

Boxing Odds Explained

Before making a wager, you need to learn how to bet on boxing, and the first step is understanding the odds. Sportsbooks use three ways to represent the betting lines, decimal, fraction, and American odds. There is always the option to select which way you want the odds to be displayed when making a betting slip. We will focus on American odds, considering they are one of the most popular and default options.

In a nutshell, there are four concepts that you need to master. If you see a minus sign in front of a number, that denotes the favorite. Alternatively, a plus sign signals the boxer is the longshot. When wagering on a favorite, the number shows how much you need to bet to win $100. On the other hand, the number with the plus reveals how much you can win if you invest $100 on the slip.

For example, let’s look at Devin Haney -350 versus Javier Fortuna +400. This means you have to bet $350 on Haney to win $100, while a $100 wager on Fortuna can bring in $400.

Popular Boxing Betting Types

Wagering in boxing is not very different from other individual sports. Most sportsbooks prefer to offer action on both sides of the ring, providing betting lines for the favorite and underdog in the match. In addition, punters get a chance to bet on several aspects of the match, not just the outright winner.

Let’s explore several of the popular betting types.

Moneyline

Moneyline is the most fundamental bet in any sports betting. Punters get to select the straight-up winner. Both boxers get represented with the appropriate odds, and a bettor’s job is to pick one boxer. Moneyline is the best option for novice punters.

Method of Victory

A boxing bout can end with a KO/TKO or a decision from judges. In certain instances, the match can end in a draw. Punters can bet on any of the previously mentioned methods of victory. This is a popular betting type in fights that are likely to be one-sided, with many knockout wagers in the first round.

Total Rounds

Total rounds are similar to the over/under format in team sports betting. A boxing bout has 12 rounds, but there are no guarantees the fight will go the distance. Injuries or knockouts can end a dual sooner than planned. This is the attractiveness of total rounds betting – the opportunity to predict how long the match will last. Sportsbooks usually offer a total of 9.5 rounds.

Punters can bet that the bout will have 10 or more rounds. The alternative option is to select the under choice and wager that it will end under 9 rounds. Both options will have American odds signaling the potential payout for a correct prediction.

Round Betting

There are 12 rounds in a bout, and with round betting, punters can try to predict the specific round when a fighter will KO the opponent. Without a doubt, this is the most complex bet to make, but brave bettors get compensated with high odds.

Prop Bets

Proposition bets are popular because they offer interesting scenarios for players to contemplate. The idea is to wager on hypothetical outcomes, such as will the fight come down to a decision or is there going to be a knockdown? These are typical proposition bets, but some sportsbooks can get more creative.

Tips for Wagering on Boxing

Having a plan of action is a wise approach to betting on boxing bouts. Most sports betting strategies are productive when the bettor possesses knowledge about the sport and the participants. The same rule applies to boxing, where learning the strengths and weaknesses of the main protagonists before a matchup could offer insight into the potential winner.

Several useful tips for a winnings lip include:

Examine the recent form.

Look at the fighter’s record.

Compare the stylistic matchup.

Estimate the boxer’s motivation.

Review previous fights.

Assess strength and physical size.

Check for prior and current injuries.

Conclusion

You may think you understand the sport of boxing, but you should ask yourself, do you know how to bet on boxing? Before registering on a boxing sportsbook, it is crucial to learn the betting types and how to read the odds.

Boxing is a thrilling sport, and the passion gets intensified when you have money on the line during a fierce bout in the ring. With our guide, you will be more confident when making your boxing betting picks.