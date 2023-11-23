Benavidez vs Andrade Predictions: Main Event, Full Card Betting Picks

David Benavidez will face Demetrius Andrade for the WBC Interim Super Middleweight Title. Both fighters want to earn a chance to fight Canelo Alvarez. If this is not enough, we have a solid undercard to go through before this main event. Here are our Benavidez vs Andrade predictions.

Benavidez vs Andrade Predictions: Co-Main and Main Events

Benavidez vs Andrade Prediction

David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade are two undefeated fighters looking to prove their supremacy in the super middleweight division and get a shot at undisputed champion Saul Alvarez. This is a fight between two different styles. David Benavidez is an aggressive puncher who loves to crush his opponents with high pace and powerful punches. Demetrius Andrade is a technical boxer who knows how to work at range and counterattack.

The fight can be divided into two phases: the first is a tactical game in which Andrade will try to evade Benavidez's attacks and land accurate shots. The second is a physical fight in which Benavidez will advance and dictate the rhythm of the fight.

We believe Benavidez has the advantage in this fight because he is younger, stronger, and faster than Andrade. He also has more experience at super middleweight, while Andrade only recently moved up to that category. Benavidez should be able to break through Andrade's defense and cause serious damage to him.

Bookmakers consider Benavidez a huge favorite and we agree with them for our Benavidez vs Andrade predictions. We believe that Benavidez will be able to find a way to make Andrade open up his guard. He should also work on Andrade's body to reduce his mobility and speed. Even if Benavidez is more careful in the first few rounds, he should be able to dominate the late ones against a fighter who is nine years older than him.

Benavidez by KO/TKO

Charlo vs Benavidez

Before we start, we have to note that Jose Benavidez is David's brother, so they will both fight on the same card here. It will be a 10-round fight at Super Middleweight, although Charlo is the WBC middleweight champion. His belt will not be on the line in this fight as he plans to move up to super middleweight to challenge Jose's older brother, David Benavidez, who is a former WBC champion in that division.

Charlo has not boxed since June 2021, when he defeated Juan Macias Monteil via unanimous decision to defend his title. During this time, he faced mental health problems and injuries that prevented him from entering the ring. Charlo has a perfect record of 32-0 with 22 knockouts. He has excellent speed, technique, and power, and is able to adapt to different styles of opponents. His most notable victories were over Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Julian Williams, Austin Trout, and Cornelius Bundrage.

Benavidez has a record of 28-2-1 with 19 knockouts. He is the former WBA interim junior welterweight champion but lost his title when he was knocked out by Terence Crawford in 2018. He then moved up to welterweight and lost to Danny Garcia via unanimous decision in 2022. In his last fight, he knocked out Sladan Janjanin in the fifth round. Benavidez likes to fight aggressively, throwing a lot of punches to the body and head. He also has a strong background in amateur boxing, where he won 11 national titles and a Golden Glove in 2009.

Bookmakers believe Charlo is the favorite for this fight as he is more versatile and experienced than Benavidez. We agree with them for our Benavidez vs Andrade predictions. Charlo will be able to control the distance and use his jab to keep Benavidez away. Charlo will also be able to land effective counters if Benavidez tries to close the distance and enter the clinch. We think that Charlo will dominate most of the rounds and win by unanimous decision or TKO in the later rounds.

Charlo by Decision/Technical Decision

Benavidez vs Andrade Full Card Predictions

Matias vs Ergashev Prediction

Subriel Matias and Shohjahon Ergashev will clash for the IBF Super Lightweight Title in one of the earlier bouts of the evening. While both fighters are extremely powerful and can knock out anyone, they possess completely different fighting styles.

Matias has a record of 19 wins, 1 defeat, and 0 draws. He has won every single match with a knockout and is the current IBF Super Lightweight Champion. He has an aggressive style and prefers to work as the first number. He presses forward and lands a huge number of punches in every single match. He always brings the heat and this makes him incredibly entertaining to watch.

His opponent, Ergashev, is the mandatory challenger in this weight class. His record is 23-0-0, which means that he remains unbeaten in his professional career. He won 20 of the 23 fights with a KO/TKO. Unlike his opponent, he always has a more strategic approach and rarely rushes forward in the opening rounds. It is curious that despite his incredible winning streak, Ergashev has been avoided by most of the better fighters in this weight class.

We believe that both fighters will have an aggressive approach and even Ergashev will leave more openings. He is incredibly talented and a smart fighter but we believe that Matias has superior skills. We pick him for our Benavidez vs Andrade predictions.

Garcia vs Roach Prediction

Hector Luis Garcia will face mandatory challenger Lamont Roach in a match for the WBA Super Featherweight World Championship.

Garcia has the height advantage in this match as he is five centimeters taller than Roach. Even so, Roach has a bigger armspan, which could play an important role in this match. He suffered his first career defeat in January when he faced Gervonta Davis for the WBA (Regular) Lightweight Title.

Garcia is an incredibly technical boxer and has always looked impressive in his weight class. The match against Gervonta Davis was different and he was completely out of depth. His record is now 16-1-0 but he also had three no contests in his career.

Lamont Roach is four years younger than Garcia but he has had more experience. His record is 23-1-1 but he rarely won by knockout. He is far from impressive when it comes to technique and knockout power. Fourteen of his 23 wins were decisions.

Garcia will have to be overly aggressive if he wants to win and retain his title. If he leaves space for Roach, he may outscore him as he is used to defending and scoring points. Garcia is a clear favorite when we look at the odds and we completely agree with them for our Benavidez vs Andrade predictions.

Garcia to Win