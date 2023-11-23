Benavidez vs Andrade Odds: Bookmakers Have Zero Faith in Andrade

David Benavidez will face Demetrius Andrade in the main event but there are multiple title matches before we even reach this bout. This is the best boxing event scheduled for this week. Here are the best Benavidez vs Andrade odds.

Benavidez vs Andrade Odds: Best Betting Markets

Benavidez vs Andrade Odds – Moneyline

One fighter will lose for the first time on Saturday. Both Benavidez and Andrade are unbeaten and their goal is to win and get a contract to fight the legendary Canelo Alvarez. We have two fighters with completely different fighting styles and Benavidez is a solid favorite with -400 next to +300 for Andrade.

Boxing Odds – Benavidez vs Andrade Method of Victory

As mentioned above, this is a complete mismatch when it comes to fighting styles. Benavidez is extremely aggressive and always looking for a knockout. Andrade had a bunch of knockouts in his early days but won the majority of his wins by decision in recent years. This market presents an incredible opportunity for bettors who want slightly higher odds. You can bet on the following options:

• Benavidez to win by KO, TKO, or DQ: +130

• Benavidez to win by Decision or Technical Decision: +140

• Draw: +1800

• Andrade to win by KO, TKO or DQ: +1000

• Andrade to win by Decision or Technical Decision: +500

Benavidez vs Andrade Round to Win Odds

This is the best market for people looking for significantly higher odds. If you feel like the match will end in a particular round and you have a clear favorite in your head, look no further. Check out these Benavidez vs Andrade odds:

• Round 1: We have +5000 for Benavidez and +1000 for Andrade to win in the opening round.

• Round 2: We have +4000 next to +10000 for the second-round win.

• Round 3: The odds for Benavidez decrease as the number of rounds increases while Andrade's remain the same (+2800 and +10000).

• Round 4: Bet on Benavidez or Andrade to win in Round 4 at +2200 and +10000.

• Round 5: We have +1800 for Benavidez and +8000 for Andrade.

• Round 6: The win in the sixth round has been valued at +1600 for David and +8000 for Demetrius.

• Round 7: Bookmakers give Benevidez +1400 to win in round seven as opposed to +6600 for Andrade.

• Round 8: +1400 and +6600 for the win in this round too.

• Round 9: +1400 and +6600 for the ninth-round win again.

• Round 10: The win in round 10 has been valued at +1600 and +8000.

• Round 11: Bookmakers give Benavidez +1800 to win in the 11th segment next to +10000 for Andrade.

• Round 12: The late win has been valued at +2200 for Benavidez and +10000 for Andrade.

Best Benavidez vs Andrade Odds from the Rest of the Card

• Interim WBC Super Middleweight Title: David Benavidez (-400) vs. Demetrius Andrade (+300)

• Middleweight: Jermall Charlo (-800) vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. (+500)

• IBF World Super Lightweight Title: Subriel Matias (-360) vs. Shohjahon Ergashev (+265)

• WBA World Super Featherweight Title: Hector Luis Garcia (-265) vs. Lamont Roach (+205)

• Super Lightweight: Sergey Lipinets (-115) vs. Michel Rivera (-115)

• Super Featherweight: Pablo Vicente (-155) vs. Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov (+115)

• Light Middleweight: Vito Mielnicki Jr. (-1200) vs. Alexis Salazar Flores (+700)

• Super Middleweight: Daniel Blancas (-175) vs. Raiko Santana (+135)

• Super Lightweight: Israel Mercardo (изр) vs. Wesley Rivers ()

• Featherweight: Curmel Moton () vs. Hunter Turbyfill ()

• Lightweight: Jabin Chollet () vs. Jorge Perez ()

• Welterweight: Alex Holley () vs. Allen Medina ()

Not all Benavidez vs Andrade odds have been released as of this moment and a few fights remain to be updated. We will add them as soon as the bookmakers finish their job.