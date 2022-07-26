BetRivers NY Promo Code 2022: Use PLAYMAX to Get Up to $250!

Over the course of several years, after the US Supreme Court revoked the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 (PASPA), several online betting operators have established a foothold in the US online betting market. And BetRivers is one of them.

Following the SCOTUS ruling, many states started to ease online betting restrictions, with New York being one of the latest to lift any restrictions on mobile betting in early 2022.

This article will introduce New Yorkers to BetRivers New York’s main features and provide information about available sports bonuses to residents of the Empire State.

BetRivers New York Promotions

BetRivers has one of the most versatile sports promotion campaigns of all the top New York mobile betting operators, making it one of the best betting sites. Below we examine a few offers provided to residents of the Empire State at the time of this writing.

Use BetRvers NY Promo Code to Claim up to $250

Interested New Yorkers can use our BetRivers NY promo code PLAYMAX to claim a welcome deposit bonus worth 100% of the deposited amount.

BetRivers will fully match any deposit amount between $10 and $250. Note that you will have the use the promo voucher to get the deal.

Only registered BetRivers users aged 21 or older and physically located in New York are eligible for this promotion. Additional general terms and conditions apply to this offer.

BetRivers Odds Boost

Players can access the House Specials and events with boosted odds from the dropdown menu. Boosted odds are precisely what the name suggests – events/fixtures with odds considerably higher than the average industry-wide odds for the same event. For instance, if the average odds for a given betting market are +150, with boosted odds, the market's value can increase to +180.

BetRivers New York iRush Rewards

The iRush Rewards are BetRivers’ loyalty system for New Yorkers. The iRush Rewards allow every player based in New York to progress through multiple loyalty levels. As part of the program, players earn points, which can be exchanged for various rewards in the iRush Rewards Bonus Store. With every new loyalty level, the player becomes eligible for additional rewards.

Other BetRivers New York Promotions

Apart from the two listed offers, there is also a BetRivers New York promo for fans of MLB. Bet a total of $25 on an MLB same-game parlay on Saturday, and BetRivers will award $10 in free bets. Another MLB promotion offers a profit boost. There are two more sports promotions for motorsports and tennis events, as well as rewards, as part of the BetRivers New York loyalty program.

BetRivers Sportsbook NY Promo Terms & Conditions

The terms are different for each existing and upcoming BetRivers sports promotion. On the promotions page, in the bottom part of the promo’s banner is a Read More button. Click this button to read the complete terms for that particular promotion. You can email customer support or submit a query using the live chat for more information if you find the terms ambiguous or unclear.

BetRivers Features and Betting Options

BetRivers is designed for optimal convenience on any platform it’s being accessed (desktop, laptop, smartphone, or tablet). The on-site features and functions, the user interface, mobile access, and the page layout all contribute to a hassle-free experience.

Sports Categories

Although BetRivers provides professional online casino gaming content, it is primarily known for its sports betting services. BetRivers offers attractive odds for betting markets for different sports, including MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL (Canadian Football League), UFC, international hockey events, rugby, motorsports, boxing, soccer, and more sports.

Betting Markets

With dozens of sports, there are hundreds of betting markets. Moneyline, handicap, over/under, and futures are a few of the basic bets you will find for almost any sport. You can also stake your money on hundreds of prop (proposition) bets related to player or team performance.

There is also a House Specials section where BetRivers provides odds for special bets for different sports. For example, you can wager for the Yankees to win more than 109 games during the regular season. Specials can apply to various sports, including MLB, CFL, Nascar, NBA, and so on.

Live Betting

In the horizontal menu at the top of the page is a Live button which provides a link to a separate BetRivers page where you can bet in-game. Click the link to see all ongoing events available for live betting and monitor odds updates in real-time.

About BetRivers Mobile

New Yorkers can download the BetRivers New York app from the Google Play and Apple App stores. The app became available to New Yorkers in 2022 when the state formally launched its mobile sports betting market.

How to Sign Up with BetRivers New York?

Open the BetRivers app on mobile, or type the website’s address in the address bar and click Join Now. This will open a digital registration form you need to fill in with personal and general information about you to complete your registration.

Once you fill in all required fields, click the registration button, pick a payment method and submit your first deposit.

Overview of New York Sports Betting Market

On Jan. 8, 2022, New York online sports bettors registered the very first mobile sports bets in the state. It was the day New York’s mobile betting market opened with four operators pre-approved by the New York Gaming Commission as having met all requirements to obtain an operating license.

Among the four operators was Rush Street Interactive, BetRivers’ parent company. By the month’s end, New York had become the nation’s, and world’s biggest online betting market, with bettors spending over $1.5 billion, beating neighboring New Jersey’s $1.3 billion record that past October.

New York joined 31 states that had legalized (online) sports betting and 17 states that permit mobile betting.

Final Words about BetRivers New York Promo Offers

The New York Gaming Commission’s decision to select BetRivers, i.e., Rush Street Interactive, as one of the first mobile betting operators in the state speaks for itself.

BetRivers is one of America’s top five betting apps, and the fact mentioned above proves it.

With our BetRivers NY promo code, New York players can double their initial deposit up to $250, i.e., get a 100% bonus up to $250. Players will have to use this code at BetRivers to activate the promo.

