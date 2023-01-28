Beterbiev vs. Yarde: Live Round-by-Round Scoring & Fight Results

Unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev faces Anthony Yarde live on ESPN+ which may determine if a undisputed fight with Dmitry Bivol is on the horizon.

Artur Beterbiev has a perfect record, 18 fights, 18 wins, 18 stoppages. Anthony Yarde hasn’t looked or sounded put off by that fact, which has to be slightly off putting.

The Brit underdog, we figure, will go down—pun intended—as No 19, it’s a matter of when, not if. But… IF Yarde could buck that trend, it would stand as one of the upsets of the year in boxing.

Expect ring walks anytime after 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT. If you can't catch the action live, keep it locked here on NYFights for live round-by-round updates with an unofficial scorecard so you can see who is ahead.

ARTUR BETERBIEV VS. ANTHONY YARDE BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Artur Beterbiev is the favorite at -700, and Anthony Yarde is the underdog at +450.

Artur Beterbiev: Decision +550; KO/TKO -350

Draw: +2500

Anthony Yarde: Decision +1600; KO/TKO +650

ARTUR BETERBIEV VS. ANTHONY YARDE LIVE ROUND BY ROUND RESULTS

Round 1: WBO title challenger Yarde is favored son at Ovo Arena at Wembley. Russian/Canadian terminator type Beterbiev is unified light heavyweight champ, in the first the odds fave Beterbiev was patient. He advanced against herky jerky Yarde. Left hook coming out worked four times for the Brit.

NYF Score: Yarde, 10-9

—————

Round 2 Yarde very relaxed. His left hand and legs gave him a fine round. Hand speed confuses Beterbiev a bit. One power right from AB had crowd cringe… but Yardes chin held!

NYF Score: Yarde 10-9

———-

Round 3 Beterbiev more aggressive, Yarde getting a wee bit tired. Distance closes. Beterbiev more jabbing, he's closing distance. Yarde now backing straight up, not throwing the counter left hook on the way out.

NYF Score: Beterbiev, 10-9 (Yarde ahead 2-1, but fight is changing)

——-

Round 4 Beterbiev now more in control, as big muscles of Yarde now harder to hold up. Much of first minute Beterbiev had Yarde pinned back to the ropes. Then, fun! Left hook minor buzzed Beterbiev, he answered with counter right which had mustard on it. Yarde changed the mood of the fight, for how long though?

NYF Score: Beterbiev 10-9

We may have our 2023 Fight of the Year already 🤯💥 #BeterbievYarde pic.twitter.com/yXPbPmqDn6 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) January 28, 2023

————

Round 5: Yarde comes out with mouth open, will stamina hold? Beterbiev's face marked up a bit, he abrades easily. There is light swelling on right eye of Yarde. Yarde drops mouthpiece, second time, uh oh. Yarde actually took it to Beterbiev first minute. Beterbiev was okay with moving backward, I guess. A right hand landed clean on the Russian, crowd perked up. Beterbiev responds with hard launches. Yarde better energy–can it hold? Beterbiev flurried nastily to end the round.

NYF Score: Beterbiev, 10-9

Round 6: Cut under right eye of Yarde as he starts the round. Blood flowing. First cut as a pro…Yarde is now using the right, he doesn't have to move as much to deliver it, versus left hook. Cut on left eye of Beterbiev at 1:10. Yarde outworked Beterbiev for much of the round. Beterbiev backed up, and went lateral for much of the last third. Beterbiev up 102 to 79 for punches landed to this point.

NYF Score: Yarde 10-9

Round 7: Yarde's legs were better than many assumed they'd be at this juncture. Yarde dictated tone and pace and distance for most of round. A right landed sharp on Beterbiev, he answer, they traded. Yarde gave as good as he got. and aimed at the body, smartly, too.

Score: Yarde, 10-9 (Yarde ahead 4-3)

———————

Round 8: Cut on lid of left eye of Beterbiev, Russ Anber works on it. Yarde again dictating terms…Oh! A right put Yarde down. At 1:18 he rose…The corner hopped in as Beterbiev moved in with more right hands. The crowd didn't know what to make of it. Yarde had been winning the round, touching with both hands. Counter right by Beterbiev came out of nowhere!

Winner, by TKO, Beterbiev, in round 8

BETERBIEV STOPS GAME, SKILLED YARDE IN RD 8 OF TIGHT FIGHT

Anthony Yarde performed damn well through seven rounds Saturday night in England against Artur Beterbiev. NYF saw Yarde ahead 4-3 in rounds, but then that Beterbiev power came to the fore, in round 8. Yarde had a strong first half of the round but a counter right hand-clubbing right follow sent the Brit to the mat. He rose, and turned his back, and looked to his corner. Looking glassy, he looked at Beterbiev and tried to cover up. Two clubbing rights and the Yarde corner called for a stop as Beterbiev swarmed.

The end came at 2:01 of the eighth. Those in attendance at Wembley got their money’s worth, because Yarde had a good showing, apart from being stopped.

Early, a left hook from Yarde as he slid left was landing pretty clean. It was tight after four, and Beterbiev started backing up more as rounds progressed.

For the record, two of three judges had Yarde ahead at the time of the stop.

Yep, Beterbiev held his KO streak, he’s 19-0 with 19 KOs.

But yes indeed, the masses in the joint were thinking to start round 8 that their guy had a good chance to pull off a stunner upset.

The winner said after that he would have liked to have performed better, but it it is what it is. Was he ever in trouble? He said he prepares for taking big shots, essentially ignoring the query.

Would he like Bivol next? “I think this job more pleasant than another one, I want Bivol,” he said. Is it a 50-50 fight, better than Bivol? We will have to see, he said, ultra pragmatically.

Yarde’s stamina held longer than most assumed it would. His hand speed and movement gave Beterbiev a bit of trouble. All in all, most will think Dmitriy Bivol will be a 55-45, maybe 60-40 favorite going into a prospective match versus the Russian, being that Yarde did better than most assume.