49ers vs Seahawks prediction: Latest 2022 NFL Odds, Spread, Preview

49ers vs Seahawks prediction and matchup preview

The San Francisco 49ers (9-4) can clinch the NFC West with a win over the Seattle Seahawks (7-6) this Thursday night. It would complete a sweep of the Seahawks, who lost 27-7 to the 49ers back in Week 2.

The 49ers got their first win with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as the team’s starter last week. He led the team to a 35-0 lead against Tom Brady’s Buccaneers, only the second time in Brady’s 376 career starts that he was being shut out worse than 31-0 in a game. The 49ers did not get the shutout, but they won 35-7, the fourth time this season the defense held a team to single digits in scoring.

Purdy was impressive with two touchdown passes and no turnovers against a top-10 defense. He also rushed for the first touchdown of his career. Purdy’s 92.8 QBR led all quarterbacks in Week 14.

As for the Seahawks, they fell behind 17-0 to Carolina and never were able to tie or take the lead. The rushing disparity was just too much to overcome as the Panthers rushed for 223 yards and held the Seahawks without their top running backs to 46 yards. Geno Smith also had his first game with multiple interceptions since October 2014.

Seattle running back Kenneth Walker is questionable to return for this game on a short week after his ankle strain has kept him out of action. One player we definitely will not see is superstar weapon Deebo Samuel for the 49ers. He was carted off the field Sunday, but the good news is the team expects him back in three weeks or so after he injured his MCL and ankle. He will be back.

But even without Samuel, the 49ers have plenty of weapons. Can they get the job done and clinch the division on the road against a main rival?

The NFL Week 15 odds have the 49ers as a 3.5-point road favorite with a total of 43.5 points.

Players to watch in the 49ers vs Seahawks 2022 game

The key players in this game according to our experts are:

San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk: For all the great things Deebo Samuel does as a receiver, Brandon Aiyuk is arguably the best pure wideout on the team. This could be his time to shine as he had great chemistry with Jimmy Garoppolo, but now he can take over as the No. 1 target for Purdy. The two connected on a 32-yard touchdown before halftime on Sunday, so things are already off to a good start.

Seattle Seahawks

Tyler Lockett: No receiver has better footwork along the sideline in the NFL than Lockett. He has caught a touchdown in six straight games and has clinched his fifth-straight season with at least eight touchdowns. The 49ers have been a tough opponent for him, but he had his first 100-yard game in 14 tries against them back in Week 2.

Our best 49ers vs Seahawks predictions for the game this Thursday

We have two NFL Week 15 predictions for this 49ers vs Seahawks game that could decide the NFC West.

49ers vs. Seahawks Point Spread Pick: 49ers -3.5 (-105)

The 49ers vs. Seahawks spread opened with the 49ers as a 1.5-point road favorite before moving a couple more points in their favor.

This figures to be another tough matchup for the Seahawks. Think last week against Carolina but an even better opponent with more talent on both sides of the ball. The Seattle running game has basically disappeared since the Germany game against Tampa, and that includes games before Walker was injured. Geno Smith has to carry the offense, and the results have been middling.

The 49ers have the best run defense in the league and already held the Seahawks to a season-low 36 rushing yards in Week 2. The Seahawks are 0-4 when they rush for under 70 yards this year. The 49ers are 9-0 when they hold teams under 70 rushing yards.

On the other side, the Seattle run defense is back to being terrible, ranked 31st in yards and 28th in yards per carry. Christian McCaffrey was not on the 49ers in Week 2, and he is coming off a huge game with a season-high 119 rushing yards.

The best hope for Seattle is to trick Purdy into mistakes. Purdy also has an oblique/rib injury from Sunday’s game, so he will be dealing with pain tolerance in this game, but he is expected to make the start.

But the Seattle defense forced zero turnovers against Sam Darnold and the Panthers on Sunday. The only other game this year where they had zero takeaways was Week 2 against the 49ers, who are a better team right now.

Last we saw 49ers vs Seahawks, it was 27-7 with Seattle’s only score coming on a blocked field goal return for a touchdown. Trust the 49ers to come through and win the division title by covering for your NFL bet of the week.

49ers First Half: Over 12.5 Points (-110)

We won’t see the 49ers take a 28-0 lead into halftime as they did against Tampa Bay, but this team is very good at pouncing on teams with their offensive script early and suffocating with their defense the rest of the way.

The 49ers have scored 124 second-quarter points, the fifth most in the league.

San Francisco’s 184 first-half points rank sixth in 2022.

Seattle has allowed the fifth-most points (65) in the first quarter this season.

Seattle has allowed the fourth-most points (119) in the second quarter this season.

Seattle’s 184 points allowed in the first half is the third most in 2022.

We just saw Carolina up 17-0 a couple of minutes into the second quarter in Seattle on Sunday. The 49ers can surely put at least two touchdowns on the board before halftime to hit this first half over. It was 20-0 at halftime in Week 2 when they met.

Frequently asked questions about the 49ers vs Seahawks game in Week 15

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

How has Kyle Shanahan fared as a favorite with the 49ers?

Since 2017, the 49ers are 9-10 ATS as a road favorite and 23-28-1 ATS as an overall favorite. But they are 7-4 ATS as a favorite in 2022.

How has Pete Carroll fared as an underdog with the Seahawks?

Since 2010, Pete Carroll is 50-32-3 ATS (61.0%) as an underdog with Seattle, the second-best record in the NFL over that time. Since 2017, that underdog record is 23-14-1 ATS (62.2%), the sixth-best record. Since 2021, Carroll is 10-6 ATS (62.5%) as an underdog.

Is there any betting trend to worry about for the 49ers?

Pete Carroll is 10-2 SU and 8-2-2 ATS on Thursday Night Football with Seattle. However, most of those games were with Russell Wilson at quarterback.