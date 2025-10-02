World Boxing Schedule: Dzambekov Returns, Final Bell for Braekhus, BKFC82

It’s a light boxing schedule, but there is action if you know where to look. Fortunately, NY Fights knows.

Dzambekov Leads 360 Boxing Card Friday

Light heavyweight prospect Umar Dzambekov appears in his first main event on Friday, October 3 at the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez, California. The entire 360 Boxing Promotions Hollywood Fight Nights card airs on UFC Fight Pass starting at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

The 26-year-old undefeated Dzambekov, based in Los Angeles and training at the Wild Card Boxing Club with respected trainer Marvin Somodio, has quietly rolled up an undefeated record of 12 wins with eight knockouts.

Friday’s bout will be the first scheduled ten-round fight for the undefeated Austrian, a milestone for any boxer moving from prospect to contender. He faces Artem Brusov of Russia (13-1, 12 KOs), now based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Dzambekov made weight at 174.2 pounds, with Brusov slightly over at 175.6 pounds.

Interview: Umar Dzambekov

“I feel great. I feel better and better day by day, working towards October 3, my first 10-round fight,” said Dzambekov. “I’ve been doing eight rounds, 10 rounds, 12 rounds of sparring, even before. I feel good. I feel ready.”

Joining Dzambekov is a lineup of 360 Boxing Promotions prospects all eager to put on a good show:

Super lightweights “Sugar” Cain Sandoval of Sacramento, California (16-0, 14 KOs) vs. Jino Rodrigo of the Philippines (13-5-2, 11 KOs) in the co-main event, scheduled for ten rounds. Sandoval weighed in at 141.8 pounds, Rodrigo at 140.8 pounds.

Super flyweights Daniel “Chucky” Barrera of Eastvale, California (9-1-1, 4 KOs) vs. Mario Hernandez of Mexico (13-6-1, 4 KOs), scheduled for eight rounds. Both men weighed in at the 115-pound limit.

Super bantamweights Iyana “Right Hook Roxy” Verduzco of Los Angeles (5-0, 1 KO) vs. Perla Vanesa Lomeli of Mexicali, Mexico (7-5, 1 KO), scheduled for eight rounds. Verduzco weighed in at 120.8 pounds; Lomeli at 121.2 pounds.

Saturday, Oct 4: Final Bell for The First Lady

She is the first woman to become an undisputed world champion in the four-belt era of boxing, Cecilia Braekhus of Norway is guaranteed to enter the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Exclusive! Interview with Cecilia Braekhus

Braekhus will delay her entry with one last attempt to become a world champion. Braekhus (38-2-1, 9 KOs) will face unified WBC/WBO World Super Welterweight champion Ema Kozin of Slovenia (24-1-1, 12 KOs).

With a win, Braekhus would become a two-division unified champion at the age of 44, after an 18-year career, and would hold two world titles.

It will be all the more meaningful as Braekhus fights at home one final time at the Nova Spektrum in Lillestrom, Norway. Fight fans around the world can watch Braekhus’s last appearance on UFC Fight Pass.

Who Will Be The King of Scotland?

Featherweights Nathaniel Collins and Cristobal Lorente will top a Queensberry Promotions card at the Braehead Arena in Glasgow for the European title, also serving as a WBC title eliminator. The winner will claim bragging rights as the ‘King of Scotland.’ The entire card airs on DAZN starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

Collins of Beardsden, Scotland (17-0, 8 KOs), says only the eliminator is on his mind. “For this fight all I have seen is people saying Nathaniel is challenging for the European title, European is the next step. Not once in this camp have I thought about the European title at all.

“I am going to make a big statement to the rest of the world after Saturday night, the same way I did last time. My name is going to be up in lights again.”

Lorente of Barcelona (20-0-2, 8 KOs) is the current European champion, and he’s coming in confident.

“I have been waiting for this moment of my life and for my career and this is my moment to shine … Really, I think they have made a mistake with this opponent and I will show him on Saturday night in the ring.”

Also on the card, Regan Glackin of Glasgow (16-0, 3 KOs) fights for the British lightweight title against Louie O’Doherty of Essex, England (10-0, 2 KOs).

Light heavyweight Willy Hutchinson of Carstairs, Scotland (18-2, 13 KOs) returns after a split decision loss in a solid effort to Joshua Buatsi one year ago. He faces Mark Jeffers of Northern Ireland (20-1, 7 KOs).

Bare Knuckle Boxing’s Biggest Star In Action

Mike Perry calls himself “The King of Violence,” and he’s helped put bare-knuckle fighting on the map. Perry (5-0) returns Saturday for a middleweight contest against Jeremy Stephens (3-0) to headline in the main event of BKFC82 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The card airs as a DAZN PPV event ($49.99) starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The title “King of Violence” is the prize.

The two former UFC stars known as “Platinum” and Lil’ Heathen” have delivered the trash talk and promotion called upon, fueled by BKFC co-owner and partner Conor McGregor, who said both Perry and Stephens are aiming for a fight against “the big boss” – himself.

“Say hello to the big boss, New Jersey! It’s an absolute pleasure and an honor to be here in this amazing arena, the Prudential Center. We’re very, very excited to put our bare knuckle stamp on this great arena in this great town,” said McGregor at this week’s final news conference.

“Everybody understands a fist fight. All across the globe, BKFC will go. We’re in the mecca right here, this New Jersey/New York region. We take great pride in being here, and we’re going to put on one hell of a show … It’s impossible to have a boring fight in BKFC, which is what makes this promotion so good.”

Perry says he’s well prepared. “I’m perfecting everything. The mockery is all fun and games, but I get in here and put in the work. I headline these shows, and I put on for the people that enjoy watching pure freakin’ violence, because that is what it is when I get in the ring.

“I do want it to be fun for the fans, and he’s proven himself to the fans of the sport. I’m going to show you guys the best ‘Platinum’ that you’ve seen,” promised Perry.

Stephens said the New Jersey fans are in for a real treat. “They’re the real winners here. This is my third sold-out show in one year. Nobody is doing this. I’ve got one hell of an opponent. I think this fight is going to blow the roof off the Prudential Center … With this being Halloween, I’m going to carve him up real nice before I knock him out.”