UFC Fight Night 229 Odds: Grant Dawson is a Huge Favorite for First Main Event

The UFC Fight Night 229 odds are in and Grant Dawson is a huge favorite for this, his first headlining spot in the UFC. His dance partner is the tried and true Bobby ‘King' Green. Once you're able to headline a UFC event, you're about as well-rounded as it gets; that doesn't mean that this isn't a striker vs grappler fight, though. Both fighters can mix it up well, but Green wants to stand and trade and Dawson will be looking for a back to latch onto.

This main event is a great way to wrap up things on a card this stacked. With several big names and exciting fighters on this card, we're spoiled with an event like this hosting many bouts that could be featured on a pay-per-view. Dawson vs Green has significant implication on the lightweight rankings and most of the fights preceding it all have “Fight of the Night” written all over them.

UFC Fight Night 229 Odds: The Best Dawson vs Green Odds

I had the privilege of speaking to Grant Dawson before his most recent win against Damir Ismagulov. He made it clear that he wants better ranks or bigger names moving forward. He then corroborated this in his post-fight interview following said win. Bobby Green is a big name, and for good reason.

Si, ahead of a high-stakes match like this, we've got to look at the numbers and see what the bookies are thinking. Here, we'll give you the UFC Fight Night 229 odds for the moneyline, round to win and method of victory for the marquee bout fighters and more.

UFC Fight Night 229 Odds – Moneyline

Grant Dawson is arguably one of, if not the best back taker in the UFC. Of the ilk of Aljamain Sterling and Demian Maia, Dawson is fantastic at getting the takedown, progressing to the back and, typically, getting the finish. He'll look to play the role of JanSport again and hangout on Green's back for as long as the fight goes or as long as ‘King' can defend chokes.

Dawson via KO/TKO +300 Dawson via Submission +120 Dawson via Decision +275 Green via KO/TKO +700 Green via Submission +2500 Green via Decision +1000 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Dawson via KO/TKO +350 Dawson via Submission +125 Dawson via Decision +225 Green via KO/TKO +550 Green via Submission +2000 Green via Decision +1000 BET WITH BETMGM Dawson via KO/TKO +450 Dawson via Submission +125 Dawson via Decision +270 Green via KO/TKO +650 Green via Submission +1900 Green via Decision +950 BET WITH BETRIVERS

With how successful Dawson has been in the UFC thus far, these odds aren't super surprising. Green has fought the bugger names by a mile, but he's shown a weakness against the guys that can do what Dawson does best. However, Green can grapple well and he's fantastic at finding a chin when he needs to. The odds favor Grant, but like almost every MMA fight, this one can go either way.

Grant Dawson vs Bobby Green – Method of Victory Odds

As we can see below, Dawson getting the submission is the most likely outcome per the bookies. With 13 of 20 wins coming by submission(11 by way of rear-naked choke), it's no secret what Dawson wants to do. In our exclusive interview with Grant, he says that the game plan is the same, whether he's fighting Ryan Hall or ‘King' Green.

For Green, his odds are slim, but if you fancy the risky underdog bets, then Green by KO/TKO should be a fun bet to make. Not smart, no MMA bets are smart, but fun; bet responsibly. Green is unique with his striking. His hands down approach may pose issues for Dawson as he tries to create grappling sequences.

Dawson vs Green – Round to Win Odds

Since joining the UFC, Dawson has yet to find a first-round finish. He's found a lot of submission wins, but those have came in the second and third rounds of his fights. Green, having finishes 19 of his 30 wins, has been able to get the job done at nearly any point of a fight. First round TKOs or third round submissions, he's dangerous from bell to bell.

Dawson round 1 +275 Dawson round 2 +400 Dawson round 3 +650 Dawson round 4 +1000 Dawson round 5 +1600 Green round 1 +2000 Green round 2 +2500 Green round 3 +2800 Green round 4 +3500 Green round 5 +4500 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Dawson round 1 +300 Dawson round 2 +500 Dawson round 3 +7500 Dawson round 4 +1100 Dawson round 5 +1800 Green round 1 +1600 Green round 2 +2000 Green round 3 +2500 Green round 4 +2800 Green round 5 +3300 BET WITH BETMGM Dawson round 1 +370 Dawson round 2 +500 Dawson round 3 +700 Dawson round 4 +1100 Dawson round 5 +1600 Green round 1 +1700 Green round 2 +2000 Green round 3 +2800 Green round 4 +3500 Green round 5 +4500 BET WITH BETRIVERS

As the fight goes on, one would imagine things would favor Dawson — par for the course when it comes to wrestlers that drown their opponents. But, it's been said a million times and it rings true always: every round starts on the feet. Thankfully, we're not far off from fight time; all we can do is wait and see what's going to happen.

More UFC Fight Night 229 Odds

We've got so many exciting fights to get through before Dawson vs Green can materialize. Let's take a look at some more of the UFC Fight Night 229 odds and see how the bookies expect this main card to play out.

Joe Pyfer (-345) vs Abdul Razak Alhassen (+275)

Joaquin Buckley (-185) vs Alex Morono (+154)

Drew Dober (-410) vs Rick Glenn (+320)

Ion Cuțelaba (-130) vs Philipe Lins (+110)

And there are the odds for the min card. Of course, things are subject to change, but this close to the event, you can expect these odds to be about what the numbers look like at the start of the fight.