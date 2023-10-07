Announcements UFC & MMA Betting

UFC Fight Night 229 Odds: Grant Dawson is a Huge Favorite for First Main Event

Announcements News UFC & MMA Betting Worldwide

UFC Fight Night 229 Prediction: Morono vs Buckley - Banger!

Announcements UFC & MMA Betting Worldwide

UFC Fight Night 229 Prediction: Pyfer vs Alhassan - War!

Announcements

Reyes Boxing Promotions D & D 7 Is Friday, Oct 27

Announcements Worldwide

Gayle Falkenthal Wins SD Press Club Awards

Announcements

Ryan Garcia Next Fight Information

Announcements

New Names Eligible For International Boxing Hall of Fame

Announcements

Efe Ajagba Next Fight Information

Announcements

Callum Walsh Headlining In NYC

Announcements

Boxing Insider Card on Oct 10 With Cletus Seldin

Announcements

UFC Fight Night 229 Odds: Grant Dawson is a Huge Favorite for First Main Event

Published

on

UFC Fight Night 229 Odds: Grant Dawson is a Huge Favorite for First Main Event

The UFC Fight Night 229 odds are in and Grant Dawson is a huge favorite for this, his first headlining spot in the UFC. His dance partner is the tried and true Bobby ‘King' Green. Once you're able to headline a UFC event, you're about as well-rounded as it gets; that doesn't mean that this isn't a striker vs grappler fight, though. Both fighters can mix it up well, but Green wants to stand and trade and Dawson will be looking for a back to latch onto.

This main event is a great way to wrap up things on a card this stacked. With several big names and exciting fighters on this card, we're spoiled with an event like this hosting many bouts that could be featured on a pay-per-view. Dawson vs Green has significant implication on the lightweight rankings and most of the fights preceding it all have “Fight of the Night” written all over them.

UFC Fight Night 229 Odds: The Best Dawson vs Green Odds

UFC Fight Night 229 Odds

Aug 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Bobby Green (red gloves) fights Rafael Fiziev (blue gloves) during UFC 265 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports/Sipa USA
By Icon Sport

I had the privilege of speaking to Grant Dawson before his most recent win against Damir Ismagulov. He made it clear that he wants better ranks or bigger names moving forward. He then corroborated this in his post-fight interview following said win. Bobby Green is a big name, and for good reason.

Si, ahead of a high-stakes match like this, we've got to look at the numbers and see what the bookies are thinking. Here, we'll give you the UFC Fight Night 229 odds for the moneyline, round to win and method of victory for the marquee bout fighters and more.

UFC Fight Night 229 Odds – Moneyline

Grant Dawson is arguably one of, if not the best back taker in the UFC. Of the ilk of Aljamain Sterling and Demian Maia, Dawson is fantastic at getting the takedown, progressing to the back and, typically, getting the finish. He'll look to play the role of JanSport again and hangout on Green's back for as long as the fight goes or as long as ‘King' can defend chokes.

DraftKings

Dawson via KO/TKO +300

Dawson via Submission +120

Dawson via Decision +275

Green via KO/TKO +700

Green via Submission +2500

Green via Decision +1000

BET WITH DRAFTKINGS

BetMGM

Dawson via KO/TKO +350

Dawson via Submission +125

Dawson via Decision +225

Green via KO/TKO +550

Green via Submission +2000

Green via Decision +1000

BET WITH BETMGM

Dawson via KO/TKO +450

Dawson via Submission +125

Dawson via Decision +270

Green via KO/TKO +650

Green via Submission +1900

Green via Decision +950

BET WITH BETRIVERS

With how successful Dawson has been in the UFC thus far, these odds aren't super surprising. Green has fought the bugger names by a mile, but he's shown a weakness against the guys that can do what Dawson does best. However, Green can grapple well and he's fantastic at finding a chin when he needs to. The odds favor Grant, but like almost every MMA fight, this one can go either way.

Grant Dawson vs Bobby Green – Method of Victory Odds

As we can see below, Dawson getting the submission is the most likely outcome per the bookies. With 13 of 20 wins coming by submission(11 by way of rear-naked choke), it's no secret what Dawson wants to do. In our exclusive interview with Grant, he says that the game plan is the same, whether he's fighting Ryan Hall or ‘King' Green.

DraftKings

Dawson via KO/TKO +300

Dawson via Submission +120

Dawson via Decision +275

Green via KO/TKO +700

Green via Submission +2500

Green via Decision +1000

BET WITH DRAFTKINGS

BetMGM

Dawson via KO/TKO +350

Dawson via Submission +125

Dawson via Decision +225

Green via KO/TKO +550

Green via Submission +2000

Green via Decision +1000

BET WITH BETMGM

Dawson via KO/TKO +450

Dawson via Submission +125

Dawson via Decision +270

Green via KO/TKO +650

Green via Submission +1900

Green via Decision +950

BET WITH BETRIVERS

For Green, his odds are slim, but if you fancy the risky underdog bets, then Green by KO/TKO should be a fun bet to make. Not smart, no MMA bets are smart, but fun; bet responsibly. Green is unique with his striking. His hands down approach may pose issues for Dawson as he tries to create grappling sequences.

Dawson vs Green – Round to Win Odds

UFC Fight Night 229 Fight Card

Image Credit: IconSport

Since joining the UFC, Dawson has yet to find a first-round finish. He's found a lot of submission wins, but those have came in the second and third rounds of his fights. Green, having finishes 19 of his 30 wins, has been able to get the job done at nearly any point of a fight. First round TKOs or third round submissions, he's dangerous from bell to bell.

DraftKings

Dawson round 1 +275

Dawson round 2 +400

Dawson round 3 +650

Dawson round 4 +1000

Dawson round 5 +1600

Green round 1 +2000

Green round 2 +2500

Green round 3 +2800

Green round 4 +3500

Green round 5 +4500

BET WITH DRAFTKINGS

BetMGM

Dawson round 1 +300

Dawson round 2 +500

Dawson round 3 +7500

Dawson round 4 +1100

Dawson round 5 +1800

Green round 1 +1600

Green round 2 +2000

Green round 3 +2500

Green round 4 +2800

Green round 5 +3300

BET WITH BETMGM

Dawson round 1 +370

Dawson round 2 +500

Dawson round 3 +700

Dawson round 4 +1100

Dawson round 5 +1600

Green round 1 +1700 

Green round 2 +2000

Green round 3 +2800

Green round 4 +3500

Green round 5 +4500

BET WITH BETRIVERS

As the fight goes on, one would imagine things would favor Dawson — par for the course when it comes to wrestlers that drown their opponents. But, it's been said a million times and it rings true always: every round starts on the feet. Thankfully, we're not far off from fight time; all we can do is wait and see what's going to happen.

More UFC Fight Night 229 Odds

Image Credit: MMA Junkie – USA Today

We've got so many exciting fights to get through before Dawson vs Green can materialize. Let's take a look at some more of the UFC Fight Night 229 odds and see how the bookies expect this main card to play out.

  • Joe Pyfer (-345) vs Abdul Razak Alhassen (+275)
  • Joaquin Buckley (-185) vs Alex Morono (+154)
  • Drew Dober (-410) vs Rick Glenn (+320)
  • Ion Cuțelaba (-130) vs Philipe Lins (+110)

And there are the odds for the min card. Of course, things are subject to change, but this close to the event, you can expect these odds to be about what the numbers look like at the start of the fight.

Related Topics:

Erik is a long-time MMA fan and writer. Ever since catching some Chael Sonnen trash talk on a commercial, he's been hooked on the sport. Erik spent a lot of time writing while attending college at Wichita State University. Now, he spends his time covering the sport of MMA, training in BJJ here and there, and occasionally hitting skateparks!

Continue Reading