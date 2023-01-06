Promoter Don King, Age 91, Is On A Roll

The high haired boxing deal-maker Don King, inimitable and ever loquacious, has yet another event planned for the boxing public, as he continues his relatively high volume of content creation.

On January 21, King presents a fighter who is himself notable for his longevity within this sphere, heavyweight Bermane Stiverne, age 44, who is to meet 33 year old Jonathan Guidry in Miami, Florida.

Below is a release sharing more details on this card, his fourth in a two year span. DK had a high work rate until 2015. He didn't put out a single card in 2016 or 2017. There were two DKP specials in 2018 and nothing in 2019 and 2021. Boxing's Barnum featured Stiverne versus Trevor Bryan on a comeback card which ran on Jan. 29, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. A six bout card one year later ran on DAZN. In his last foray, on June 11, 2022, King put his kid Bryan up against Daniel Dubois, and the Brit heavyweight stopped Bryan in round four of their WBA world heavyweight title bout. Colin Morrison wrote up the tango for NYFIGHTS.

MIAMI, FL (January 5, 2023)—The world’s greatest boxing promoter, Don King, is returning to Casino Miami Jai Alai with another sensational championship card, “The Clash of the Champions! Let Freedom Ring!”, on Saturday, January 21.

The card will be highlighted by the WBA NABA Gold Heavyweight Championship as NABA Gold Heavyweight Champion Jonathan Guidry (18-1-2, 10 KOs) of Dulac, LA will be risking his title against former WBC Heavyweight Champion Bermane Stiverne (25-5-1, 21 KOs) from Las Vegas, NV via Canada.

Tickets for the championship card are priced at $25, $50 and floor ringside are $100. VIP tables will be sold at $2,500. Tickets are available and can be purchased online at https://playcasinomiami.com. The card will also be presented steaming live on www.donking.com and www.Itube247.com

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the action will begin at 7 p.m.

Guidry is coming off a sensational performance against tough Dacarree Scott. Guidry won a tough battle with Scott and sent him to the canvas at 2:01 of the seventh round to claim the NABA Gold Heavyweight title on June 11, 2022 at Casino Miami Jai-Alai.

Guidry had started the year suffering his first loss after 17 straight victories as a professional, losing a split decision and the WBA Championship to Trevor Bryan in Warren, Ohio on Jan. 29.

Stiverne, like Guidry, lost his last fight to Trevor Bryan for the WBA Heavyweight Championship on Jan. 29, 2021 at the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Bryan floored Stiverne twice, the last coming with 1:27 of the 11th round when referee Frank Gentile called a halt to the proceedings.

Seven other undercard bouts will be announced soon.