No Whyte, No Problem: Tyson Fury Entertains at Open Workout

LONDON (April 19, 2022) — WBC/Lineal/Ring Magazine heavyweight world championTyson “The Gypsy King” Fury is comfortable as a solo artist. After Dillian Whyte did not show up to Tuesday's open workout in London, Fury thrilled the home fans on his own. Fury, who will battle Whyte on ESPN+ PPV this Saturday at Wembley Stadium (2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT), turned southpaw and went through the fight week paces with his head trainer, SugarHill Steward.

A crowd of more than 94,000 is expected for this all-UK showdown, which would be one of the largest audiences in combat sports history.

Without Whyte to share the spotlight, this is some of what Fury had to say.



“Frank Warren and the boys have done a fantastic job. It's been a great promotion. Looking forward to a fantastic event.”

“I think it's gonna be real for {Whyte}. If not today or tomorrow or this week, then as soon as I hit him in the mouth on Saturday night. Then, he knows it's real!”

“I've been boxing quite a bit as a southpaw in camp. We'll see. Whatever works. If that don't work, we'll switch off to orthodox. If that don't work, we'll switch back up. I might just go square on!”

On Whyte not showing up to the workout

“That's Dillian's concern. That's none of my business. Dillian Whyte, I'm sure he's got his reasons why he's not here today. Whatever they are, good luck to him, and I'll see him on the fight night.”

“I've said this is my last fight, and it will be.”

“I'm overwhelmed with the support I've had over the years. It's been fantastic. 94,000 people, it's unbelievable, it's amazing stuff.”

UPCOMING FIGHT WEEK SCHEDULE

Wednesday, April 20: Fury vs. Whyte Main Event Press Conference

2:30 p.m. UK/9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT

Streaming on the ESPN APP and Top Rank's YouTube and Twitter pages

Thursday, April 21: Fury vs. Whyte Undercard Press Conference

12:30 p.m. UK/7:30 a.m. ET/4:30 a.m. PT

Streaming on Top Rank's YouTube and Twitter pages

Friday, April 22: Fury vs. Whyte Weigh-In

2:30 p.m. UK/9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT

Live on ESPN2 and Top Rank's YouTube and Twitter pages

Saturday, April 23: Fury vs. Whyte Fight Day

PPV Broadcast

2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Fury vs. Whyte, 12 rounds, Fury’s WBC/Lineal/Ring Magazine Heavyweight titles

Anthony Cacace vs. Jonathan Romero, 10 rounds, Vacant WBO International Junior Lightweight title

Isaac Lowe vs. Nick Ball, 12 rounds, Vacant WBC Silver Featherweight title

David Adeleye vs. Chris Healey, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Tommy Fury vs. Daniel Bocianski, 6 rounds, light heavyweight