MVPW04 Lineup Set With Four Title Fights on June 13

Key Fight Facts

Most Valuable Promotions announced the lineup for MVPW04, the fourth card in its women’s boxing series, set for June 13 in Orlando

the fourth card in its women’s boxing series, set for June 13 in Orlando MVPW04 will feature four women’s world title fights, including Americans Oshae Jones and Tiara Brown

and MVPW04 will also highlight several Brazilian prospects on the card

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) packed its fight card with four title fights for MVPW04 on Saturday, June 13 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida and broadcast live on ESPN Plus.

The fourth installment of MVP’s new year-round global platform for women’s boxing features MVP’s IBF World Super Welterweight champion Oshae Jones of Atlanta (9-0, 3 KOs) against mandatory challenger and number one-ranked IBF contender Elia Carranza of Miami (11-2, 3 KOs) in a 10-round world title rematch.

In the co-main event, MVP’s WBC World Featherweight champion Tiara Brown of Philadelphia (20-0, 11 KOs) will make a 10-round 126lbs defense of her title against top-ranked contender Hannah Rapp of College Station, Texas (8-0-1, 5 KOs).

Two additional title fights make the main card in Orlando.

MVP’s WBA World Super Flyweight world champion Jasmine “Animal” Artiga of Tampa (15-0-1, 7 KOs) will make her third world title defense with an opponent to be named.

Rounding out the main card, MVP’s unified WBO, WBA, and IBF World Light Flyweight champion Evelin Bermudez of Argentina (22-1-1, 8 KOs) takes on tough defense vs. Mexico’s IBF number one contender Estefany Alegria of Mexico (14-1-0, 4 KOs) in Bermudez’ debut with MVP.

“MVPW-04 is another powerful statement from MVP as the definitive global powerhouse in women’s boxing, as we continue to showcase the deepest, most elite roster in the sport,” said Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions in a statement.

“With world-class champions Oshae Jones, Tiara Brown, Jasmine Artiga, and Evelin Bermudez defending their titles against top contenders and mandatory challengers live on ESPN+, this card embodies exactly what MVPW was built for: high-stakes, world championship matchups featuring the best fighting the best.

Jones vs Carranza

Oshae Jones is a USA 2020 Olympic bronze medalist, putting together one of the most distinguished amateur résumés in modern U.S. boxing history as a multiple-time USA Boxing national champion and a long-standing member of Team USA.

Jones blends sharp fundamentals with controlled aggression, allowing her to dictate fights and neutralize opponents’ strengths. Jones, age 28, won a narrow decision in her world title defense against Elia Carranza in July 2025. The pair gets to run it back with Carranza as the mandatory challenger.

“This isn’t just another fight for me,” said Jones. “It’s a moment to help elevate the sport, inspire the next generation, and create opportunities that will change countless lives. I’m proud to be part of something that is pushing women’s boxing to new heights and making history.”

Elia Carranza is a business owner, promoter, and strong community leader as well as a pro athlete. As the founder of Level Up Boxing & Fitness, she’s known for developing others in an environment built on discipline, skill, and character. Carranza is also a law enforcement professional. She mentors young athletes, using boxing to build confidence and purpose.

“I’m the best TRUE 154-pounder in the world,” said Carranza. That’s MY weight class, and I’m going to prove it. I nearly won our first fight, and now I’m coming for her belt live on ESPN+ on Saturday, June 13.”

Brown vs Rapp

Tiara Brown built her pro career on an exceptional amateur pedigree as one of the most accomplished amateurs in the United States. Brown was a multiple-time national champion, competing at the highest levels of USA Boxing, including a gold medal at the 2012 amateur world championships.

Brown’s style is defined by speed, sharp fundamentals, and intelligent pressure. She is equally comfortable boxing off the back foot or engaging in high-paced exchanges. As the underdog, Brown defeated Skye Nicholson in March 2025 on hostile turf in Sydney, Australia, to claim her featherweight title, and successfully defended the belt against Emma Gongara in September 2025.

“Saturday, June 13th, I’m going to show the world why I should never be overlooked and taken lightly,” said Brown. “I am The Dark Menace!”

Hannah Rapp grew up in Indiana as a multi-sport athlete competing in soccer, basketball, softball, cross country, and track and field. She ran track at Purdue University before being cut from the roster during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rapp walked into her first boxing gym after treatment for an eating disorder in 2021. After Rapp earned her Bachelor of Science in Environmental and Ecological Engineering from Purdue, she turned her attention to boxing, competing as an amateur before turning pro in 2024. Working in Texas with Coach Carl Perry and manager and former pro “Cowboy” Ryan Karl, Rapp is driven to become a world champion.

“This is the moment I’ve been dreaming of and preparing for since the first day I walked into a boxing gym almost five years ago,” said Rapp. “I am thrilled to finally have the opportunity to show the world who ‘Hanarchy’ is.”

Artiga vs Bermúdez

Tampa’s first native-born world champion, Jasmine “Animal” Artiga, transitioned from playing gridiron in the Legends Football League to boxing at age 21. After 13 unbeaten bouts, Artiga won the vacant WBA World Super Flyweight title via majority decision over Mexico’s Regina Chávez.

Artiga was recently honored with a city proclamation from Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. Artiga, age 33, continues to build momentum as one of women’s boxing’s hungriest new champions. She made her first successful world title defense with a TKO win in August 2025, and defended her title again against in December 2025.

“No talking, no glitz, no glamour,” said Artiga. “Just no mercy. This is for my grandma. It’s time to take over.”

Evelin “La Princesita” Bermúdez is one of the most dominant figures in women’s boxing. She is the sister of former four-division world champion Daniela Bermúdez. Bermúdez currently holds the WBO, IBF, and WBA world titles. She won her first world title against Mexico’s Guadalupe Bautista. Since then, she has claimed her place among the pound-for-pound elite. In her title defense in December 2025, she knocked out Sara Bailey of Canada in the first round.

“I’m excited to have my next fight scheduled for Saturday, June 13 in Orlando. This will be the first defense of my WBO, IBF, and WBA titles, and, God willing, a key step toward becoming the undisputed champion,” said Bermudez. “I’m training as hard as I do for every fight, focused on pushing my limits. I’m sharpening my best weapons and adding new ones to keep my opponents guessing in the ring.”

Estefany Alegría Osorio was inspired by her brother to begin boxing at age 12. She became a two-time Mexican National Champion before turning professional in 2021. In 2025, she showcased her elite level by defeating former WBC Silver world champion Ángela Nolasco in a dominant performance. She further solidified her status this past March in an all-out war against Danna Paola Alanís to put herself to the top of the rankings across the major sanctioning bodies worldwide.

“I’m very happy and it’s a dream come true to be fighting for a world title,” said Alegria. “It’s been years of hard work and finally on Saturday, June 13 I will become world champion. There’s nothing stopping me.”

Best of Brazilian Boxing Talent on MVPW04 Card

This event also shines a spotlight on Brazil’s boxing scene.

MVP’s Brazilian boxer and influencer Jully Poca of São Paulo, the most-followed active female boxer on social media in the world, will make her pro debut.

MVP’s two-time Brazilian Olympian Keno Marley (1-0) joins Boxlab Promotions’ undefeated fighters Gabriela Tellez (7-0, 3 KOs) and Jordan Orozco Hernandez (16-0, 16 KOs).

Jully Poca has dominated the crossover boxing scene with an undefeated record. In 2023, she was invited to compete in the UK alongside megastar Whindersson Nunes. Poca took to boxing and has spent the last three years training exclusively as a full-time boxer.

Jully first captured attention when she intervened in a violent road-rage incident, physically subduing a man who was attacking two women until police arrived. This act of heroism, combined with her athletic transition, has earned her three million Instagram followers.

“I can’t wait for my MVP and professional boxing debut! This has been such a wild ride so far, and I feel like it’s just starting,” said Poca.

Keno Marley is a 25-year-old 6’3” boxer born in Sapeaçu, Bahia, Brazil who began boxing at age 11, developing a standout amateur career with multiple honors including Brazil’s first gold medal in boxing at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics, silver medals at the 2019 and the 2023 Pan American championships, and competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2024 Paris Olympics, finishing as a quarter-finalist twice. He is the 2022 Brazilian national amateur champion. In 2023, Marley won the prestigious Strandja Tournament, the biggest championship on the European circuit.

Outside boxing, Marley faced two difficult losses in 2021, losing his older brother to murder and his cousin to suicide. He is a third sergeant in the Brazilian Army, holds a university degree in physical education, and is currently completing a law degree. He is co-managed by Brazil’s biggest influencer Whindersson Nunes.

“I’m ready to keep showing the world that I’m ready for the highest level,” said Marley. “Everyone can expect a big performance from me, and I will be looking for the KO from the first second of the fight.”

Gabriela “Sosa” Tellez is now fighting out of San Antonio, Texas, with an undefeated record at age 19 after extensive amateur experience. Competing at lightweight, she is known for her sharp jab and disciplined style, inspired by Andre Ward and Terence Crawford. Tellez is currently ranked the WBA’s number three contender.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to defend my WBA Continental Americas title, especially over 10 rounds, that’s a big step for me, but I’m confident in my ability to shine,”“I’ve been working hard in the gym, staying focused, and improving every day. No matter who the opponent is, I’m coming in prepared and ready to give my best performance,” said Tellez.

WBA and WBO 12th ranked contender Jordan Orozco Hernandez of Nicaragua (16-0, 16 KOs) will also join the undercard. The 21-year-old Nicaraguan bantamweight most recently earned a second-round TKO win over Daniel Olea in March.

MVPW on ESPN showcases the sport’s most elite female fighters with championship bouts on every card and will always feature a main card composed entirely of female fighters, with an undercard including a mix of female and male bouts. Tickets for MVPW-04 are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.