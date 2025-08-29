Misfits 22: What Is Misfits Boxing?

Since the sport of boxing has virtually taken the entire month of August off (save for Moses Itauma and crew, thank you), fans of the classic Sweet Science might be curious enough to check out Misfits 22, the latest in the celebrity driven Misfits Boxing series airing Saturday, August 30.

Misfits Boxing returns to one of its favorite venues, the AO Arena in Manchester, England, for what it calls its most ambitious card yet: Misfits 22 – Ring of Thrones.

The event is available worldwide as a DAZN Pay-Per-View, with the main card beginning at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, featuring three free “before the bell” fights for your viewing pleasure if you’d like to get a look before coughing up $49.99.

The main PPV card should get underway at approximately 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT with its headliners.

No doubt your next question is: What the hell is Misfits Boxing? It’s got boxing in the name, so it must be halfway decent, right?

History of Misfits Boxing

Misfits Boxing is a product born of the modern influencer boxing movement that blurs the line between sport and spectacle. It blends interactive combat with traditional boxing, spiced up for followers of celebrity and influencer culture.

Misfits Boxing was founded in August 2022 by YouTuber KSI, his manager Mams Taylor, and veteran boxing promoters Nisse and Kalle Sauerland, who operate under Wasserman Boxing based in Germany.

Wasserman has a serious boxing pedigree. Many U.S. fans are familiar with Wasserman from the World Boxing Super Series, which was launched in 2018, bringing together the world’s best super middleweights, including the eventual champion, Andre Ward, who became a superstar. It repeated its success with the 2022 cruiserweight tournament, doing the same for current unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Misfits features a mashup of social media personalities, crossover athletes, and former MMA stars competing in boxing.

Misfits quickly learned there was a market for its madness. Its debut event, MF & DAZN: X Series 001, featured influencer KSI fighting twice in one night. It scored 445,000 pay‑per‑view buys, a number most legitimate professional boxing cards from a major promoter would consider a success in today’s market.

Misfits staged events featuring KSI vs. Tommy Fury, then Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis. This pair of events generated 1.3 million PPV buys. There is no denying the mass market interest in this form of sports entertainment. Misfits has a five-year contract with DAZN, which sees the value of offering events to its worldwide audience.

Preview: Misfits “Ring of Thrones” Event

Main Event: Darren Till vs Luke Rockhold

Darren Till, currently 3-0 in Misfits Boxing, faces former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. This matchup is being fought for the inaugural MFB (yes, that’s Misfits Boxing) Bridgerweight Title.

Till, a 32-year-old native of Liverpool, resurrected his athletic career after stalling in MMA on the Misfits Boxing platform

Rockhold, age 40 of Santa Cruz, California, is known for becoming the seventh UFC Middleweight champion in UFC history ten years ago. He makes his MF boxing debut after coming out of retirement, although he is also signed to compete with BKFC in bare-knuckle fighting.

Tony Ferguson vs Salt Papi

The co‑main features infamous former UFC champion Tony Ferguson, making his professional boxing debut on the Misfits platform against popular Filipino social media celebrity and former boxer Salt Papi, who holds a 6‑2 record with five knockouts.

Ferguson and Papi will fight for the interim MFB Middleweight Title. Yes, Misfits has adopted one of boxing’s most controversial trends: the interim title. Ferguson calls it a “fresh start,” but has repeatedly made one thing clear. From his perspective, at least, Ferguson insists, “I’m not an influencer. This is what I do.”

Salt Papi has a massive Misfits fan base and is among the biggest names of influencer‑boxing fame, if you don’t count Jake Paul. He gained big credibility with Misfits fans after his knockout win over King Kenny at a previous Misfits event.

Ferguson may think his MMA experience will allow him to walk over Papi, but he could be in for a nasty surprise.

Misfits 22 Undercard Highlights

The undercard is stacked with more crossover matchups, a smart way to attract mixed martial arts and traditional boxing fans on a sports weekend with limited options for combat sports.

Dillon Danis vs Warren Spencer will feature an MMA‑style boxing hybrid bout. Former Bellator welterweight star Danis has drummed up interest in his debut with Misfits by getting into backstage drama during Friday’s weigh-ins, allegedly decking Rockhold backstage.

There isn’t much evidence to support the story, but fans of Misfits have a lot in common with fans of wrestling and soap operas. They love the beefs and the gossip about the beefs, true or not.

Demi Sims Makes Misfits Debut

In a classic type of Misfits event, British reality TV star Demi Sims, age 28, the daughter of boxing trainer Tony Sims, will make her Misfits debut against Nadeshi Hopkins, another modern hypenate actress, music artist, and social media star, who works in both English and Hindi web series.

Tony Sims is the respected Essex-based trainer known for his work with numerous world champions and prominent fighters, including Anthony Joshua, Conor Benn, and Joe Cordina.

Other fights include Joey Essex (Tony Sims’ nephew and Demi Sims’ cousin) vs Numeiro, Ty Mitchell vs Sean Hemphill, Amir Anderson vs Vitor Siqueira, Chase DeMoor vs Natan Marcon, and a female bout featuring Carla Jade vs Daryn Harris. We will trust you to look all those up if you’ve gotten this far.

Misfits 22 is being hyped as Misfits’ “biggest of the year” by DAZN. If it’s all enough to make you curious, get your drinks and snacks together and check it out for a crossover spectacle you shouldn’t take too seriously, even if the fighters do.