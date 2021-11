WBO junior lightweight champ Mikaela Mayer meets longtime IBF world champion Maiva Hamadouche in a title unification battle Friday, Nov. 5 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Mayer holds a 15-0, 5 KOs record, and Hamadouche is 22-1, 18 KOs, coming in from France.

Here are weights from the Thursday weigh in: